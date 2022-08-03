Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Recuse District is subject to a performance review by the State as of Oct 1

Read on thelehighacresgazette.com
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Popular supermarket chain announces grand opening date for new Florida location this monthKristen WaltersCape Coral, FL
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceJoshua ShefferBonita Springs, FL
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of Peace -2022 “Pursue Peace” Convention Unites 239 Countries in More Than 500 LanguagesMisael MontemayorSarasota, FL
6 Florida Museums that Don't Have Art and May Appeal to FamiliesL. CaneFlorida State
Cape Coral adds new irrigation system to boost water levels
The city's two new tanks are designed to collect rainwater, with the goal of increasing how much water the city can store.
WINKNEWS.com
Collier County may expand incoming housing with 114 multi-family units
Collier County leaders will discuss expanding its proposed housing projects with over 100 more multi-family units, but some say that the expansion could hurt the community. Some people are upset because they believe the county needs to focus on bringing in more affordable housing, since many are struggling to make ends meet, but county leaders believe they are keeping up with population growth by setting aside land for another 114 multi-family units.
County approves $300k to collect unpaid out-of-state toll fees
Lee County Commissioners approved shifting $300,000 in the county's budget to collect the unpaid tolls from out-of-state license plates.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Charlotte, Lee and Collier counties among ‘Places Where Social Security Goes the Furthest’
Charlotte, Lee and Collier counties were ranked among SmartAsset’s list of “Places Where Social Security Goes the Furthest” in Florida. Charlotte County came in at No. 6 in the financial technology company’s study, followed by Lee County at No. 8 and Collier County at No. 9. The study compares Social Security income in each county against the local cost of living to see where retirees can stretch their money furthest. The full methodology and study results are available online.
gulfshorebusiness.com
City of Fort Myers updates its trespassing policy
Fort Myers Council members approved changes to its trespass ordinance of Business Crime Prevention by amending the title to Crime Prevention. The change establishes a process for the issuance of trespass warnings on public property, provides notice requirements for trespass warnings from public property and establishes an appeal process for trespass warnings. The update will bring the city’s trespassing limits to more in line with what is constitutionally required and other municipalities, avoiding any potential legal challenges. Prior to the update, the city’s trespassing ordinance did not have an appeal process in place. An appeal process is created for trespass warnings issued at city-owned property, allowing individuals who are issued trespass warnings the opportunity to present their case on why such warnings should not have been issued or enforced.
wengradio.com
Englewood Water Customers To See Rate Hike
ENGLEWOOD — Englewood Water Customers are going to see a 5% rate increase for water, sewer and irrigation usage. Englewood Water District supervisors approved the hike on Thursday. The budget however for 2022-2023 was not yet approved. The rates will increase in October. The Englewood Water District elected supervisors...
WINKNEWS.com
Teacher panic buttons offer added layer of security, assistance in any emergency
Many teachers have access to a “panic button”. That may sound like it’s related to a threat, but in reality, it could involve any emergency. Teachers encounter all kinds of issues, including medical problems, fights, and occasionally, the more serious threat. In some schools they wear panic...
WINKNEWS.com
Deputies investigate a shooting on Old 41 Road and Wilson Street in Bonita Spring
Deputies investigate a shooting at Benson’s Grocery on Old 41 Road and Wilson Street in Bonita Springs. There is one victim with non-life-threatening injuries. Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
Iconic Island Cow restaurant catches fire on Sanibel
According to Sanibel Fire and Rescue officials, the iconic Island Cow restaurant on Sanibel caught on fire overnight. They said firefighters received the call around 11 p.m. Saturday. At one point, crews had to rush out of the building because it wasn’t safe as the flames quickly grew. They...
capecoralbreeze.com
Electric bills cause sticker shock
Residents and businesses are having to dig deeper into their pockets to keep the lights on. Rising electric bills throughout Southwest Florida and beyond have frustrated homeowners and leave them wondering why such a jump has occurred. According to Lee County Electric Cooperative, the cost of natural gas has increased...
Officials remind palmetto berry harvesters about permits
Saw palmettos are in bloom, which means their berries are in plentiful supply. But before you reach out to grab a handful, officials want to remind you about the legal ramifications.
WINKNEWS.com
Married Lee County teachers’ perspectives on the new school year
From the first-day outfit to locker decorations and bus schedules, teachers have a lot to think about before the first bell rings on the first day of a new school year. WINK News asked two Lee County teachers about what they see on the horizon for this school year. “I’m...
capecoralbreeze.com
Residents protest plan for canal fill
Some Cape residents are protesting plans to fill in a small portion of the Mast Canal to make way for a car wash. Those in opposition to the proposed project on Santa Barbara Boulevard and Kamal Parkway lined up to speak during citizens input at Wednesday’s Cape Coral City Council meeting.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Metropolitan Naples continues luxury apartment plans in Bayshore district
More luxury apartments soon could make their way to Collier County in what is known as the mini-triangle of the Bayshore Gateway Community Redevelopment Area, or CRA, on the corner of Davis Boulevard and Tamiami Trial East. The county’s Planning Commission voted 6-0 in favor of a request by Metropolitan...
Brush fire caused by lawnmower
No one is injured after an overheated lawnmower caused a brushfire in Lehigh Acres on Saturday. The Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District responded to Wildcat Road at about 1:00 p.m. About one acre was involved after the fire was ignited by sparks from an overheating lawn mower. The...
WINKNEWS.com
Collier schools considers notifying parents of students dating, will for gender choice
Right now, school districts in our area are getting ready for the school year, which is coming with a lot of changes brought about by new state laws. Among them is the Parental Right in Education law. What the new laws will mean for teachers this year is still to be determined.
HUGE questions for county leader Brian Hamman and his new job, can he be transparent
A county leader will now have a bigger role in shaping the future of the Southwest Florida community. The Greater Fort Myers Chamber of Commerce named Commissioner Brian Hamman as the new President and CEO of the organization. Hamman on how his role as commissioner could impact his role or...
Candidate Kevin Karnes harms a client and breaks the law doing it!
A client of the Clerk of courts talked to Karnes because this person is in the Address Confidentiality Program (FS 741.401-409 and .465) for high lethality risk. And needed to make sure that their name is confidential because if the attacker knows that an address may be discoverable, the client may be in grave danger.
WINKNEWS.com
Deputies investigating a shooting at Shadowlawn Drive and Francis Avenue
Collier County Deputies responded to a call about a shooting on Aug. 6 at 11 a.m. at Shadowlawn Drive and Francis Avenue. According to Collier County Sheriff’s Office, this was an isolated incident and there is no active threat to the community. A home nearby this incident has tire...
WINKNEWS.com
SWFL residents asked to stay inside due to green algae stench
Residents asked to stay inside because of a smell so bad from green algae blooming in a Southwest Florida canal. The bloom happened in the Rubican Canal in Cape Coral with the smell permeating the area. The smell is so strong and dense that the only way to escape it is by getting inside.
