Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Recuse District is subject to a performance review by the State as of Oct 1

Fort Myers Council members approved changes to its trespass ordinance of Business Crime Prevention by amending the title to Crime Prevention. The change establishes a process for the issuance of trespass warnings on public property, provides notice requirements for trespass warnings from public property and establishes an appeal process for trespass warnings. The update will bring the city’s trespassing limits to more in line with what is constitutionally required and other municipalities, avoiding any potential legal challenges. Prior to the update, the city’s trespassing ordinance did not have an appeal process in place. An appeal process is created for trespass warnings issued at city-owned property, allowing individuals who are issued trespass warnings the opportunity to present their case on why such warnings should not have been issued or enforced.

FORT MYERS, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO