Nicki Minaj’s Father’s Killer Sentenced To 1 Year In Prison

1 year is a slap on the wrist and Not American justice at all,since when has it been legal to sentence a murderer to just 1 year in prison?
All he gets is one year because he pleaded "Guilty", after leaving the scene of the accident, plus hiding his car, with a Defense Lawyer claiming he had some Medical issues..... It's Murder..... When does a person's life matter when you kill them.....The deceased person is gone forever....That was Vehicular Homicide.....He should've been made an example just like they do us.....One year isn't fair to the decease Family members......
My dad and friend was killed by a drunk driver. The lady who killed them got a ticket for failure to yield and a 45$ fine. For murdering two people and destroying 2 families. She went on to live a beautiful life full of success and happiness. While my family never recovered.
Comments / 180