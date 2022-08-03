ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

Nicki Minaj’s Father’s Killer Sentenced To 1 Year In Prison

By Michael Saponara
HipHopDX.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Comments

Michael Andrew Mcalister
4d ago

1 year is a slap on the wrist and Not American justice at all,since when has it been legal to sentence a murderer to just 1 year in prison?


70
Ethel Stevenslove
3d ago

All he gets is one year because he pleaded "Guilty", after leaving the scene of the accident, plus hiding his car, with a Defense Lawyer claiming he had some Medical issues..... It's Murder..... When does a person's life matter when you kill them.....The deceased person is gone forever....That was Vehicular Homicide.....He should've been made an example just like they do us.....One year isn't fair to the decease Family members......


56
David Browder
3d ago

My dad and friend was killed by a drunk driver. The lady who killed them got a ticket for failure to yield and a 45$ fine. For murdering two people and destroying 2 families. She went on to live a beautiful life full of success and happiness. While my family never recovered.


28
