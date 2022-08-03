Ashley Greene Reveals the Lesson About Motherhood She's Taken From Twilight's Bella Swan

Read on www.eonline.com
Twilight Actor Cam Gigandet’s Wife Dominique Files for Divorce After 13 Years of Marriage
Watch: Kelly Clarkson Says Talking About Divorce Is Hard to "Navigate" Cam Gigandet and Dominique Geisendorff have called it quits. The Twilight star's wife officially filed the paperwork for divorce on Aug. 1 in Los Angeles Superior Court, according to the document obtained by E! News. Dominique listed the date of separation as May 1 and cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.
toofab.com
Melanie Lynskey Was Body-Shamed While Filming Coyote Ugly: 'I Was Already Starving Myself'
"In your early 20s, so much of it is about beauty, and how people respond to you, and do people want to f--- you," says the "Yellowjackets" star. Melanie Lynskey is a veteran of the entertainment industry, which unfortunately means she's had to endure scrutiny and criticism of her body far longer than anyone should have to deal with.
Jane Fonda is 'not proud' of her face-lift: 'I don't want to look distorted'
'I did it. I admit it,' Jane Fonda said of her face-lift procedure. The 84-year-old actor then warned others: 'Don't keep doing it.'
TMZ.com
Teresa Giudice Gets Married To Luis Ruelas in Glamorous Wedding Ceremony
Teresa Giudice has tied the knot again ... and TMZ has obtained video of the moment the 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star said "I do!" Teresa and fiancé Luis Ruelas got hitched Saturday night in front of 200 hundred family and friends at the fancy Park Chateau Estate & Garden in New Brunswick, NJ. Luis' sister, Dr. Veronica Ruelas, officiated the wedding.
Channing Tatum On What It’s Like Working With Alleged Girlfriend Zoë Kravitz On Her Directorial Debut
Channing Tatum revealed what it's like working with his alleged girlfriend Zoë Kravitz on her directorial debut Pussy Island.
Meet Marilyn Monroe’s mom, a complicated woman born in Mexico
Marilyn Monroe would have celebrated her 96th birthday this year. This August 5th marks the 60th anniversary of her death and Monroe remains as important as ever, a Hollywood icon that’s just as mysterious and alluring as she was when she first appeared onscreen. Part of Monroe’s...
This baby looks exactly like Woody Harrelson — and the actor thinks so too
They say everyone has a doppelgänger out there in the world. Danielle Grier Mulvenna, mother of 9-month-old Cora, found her daughter's: actor Woody Harrelson. And we have to agree with Mulvenna — once we saw it, we couldn't unsee it. On Aug. 3, Mulvenna posted a picture of...
How Tom Cruise And Katie Holmes' Daughter Suri Is Following In Their Footsteps... Sort Of
Here is how Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes’ daughter Suri is sorta following in her parent’s footsteps.
ETOnline.com
Selena Gomez Declares 'Real Stomachs Are Coming Back' in Body Positivity Video
Selena Gomez is all about her vacation body! In a recent post on TikTok, the Only Murders In the Building star lip-syncs a body positive message from Tasha K. “I ain’t sucking sh*t in, real stomachs is coming the f*ck back, OK,” Gomez recites as she pats her tummy while lounging on a boat wearing a blue one-piece swimsuit with orange floral prints by La'Mariette.
Reese Witherspoon Says ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Has Provided “A Lot of Inspiration” for ‘Legally Blonde 3’
Reese Witherspoon is finding unexpected inspiration for Elle Woods’ next big moment. Witherspoon spoke with USA Today for an interview published Friday, during which she teased the status of development for the long-discussed third movie in the Legally Blonde franchise. The star said she remains hopeful that the sequel will still happen and that the recent success of Top Gun: Maverick has helped spur ideas for her own film’s team. More from The Hollywood ReporterParamount Settles Suit Against 'Mission: Impossible' Insurer Over COVID-19 Production Delays'Surface' Review: Gugu Mbatha-Raw Outshines the Bland Drama in Apple TV+'s Uninvolving Thriller Series'Where the Crawdads...
Actress Ana De Armas Is Spitting Image Of Marilyn Monroe In New Biopic Trailer
The newest trailer for the Marilyn Monroe biopic has just dropped, starring actress Ana de Armas. The film comes to us from director Andrew Dominik and is based on Joyce Carol Oates’ 2000 novel of the same name, called Blonde. It will be the first Netflix original with an NC-17 rating for “some sexual content” (along with a sexual assault scene) by the Motion Picture Association.
Pregnant Abbie Duggar, Joy-Anna and Katey Enjoy Lunch Date with Esther Bates: See Photos
Moms’ day out! 19 Kids and Counting alum Joy-Anna Forsyth (née Duggar) and sisters-in-law Abbie Duggar (née Burnett) and Katey Duggar (née Nakatsu) enjoyed a girls’ lunch date with Bringing Up Bates star Esther Bates (née Keyes). “God sure knew what I needed when...
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Break Up After 9 Months of Dating
Watch: Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Break Up After 9 Months Together. It's time to keep up with a newly single Kim Kardashian. The Kardashians star and Pete Davidson have broken up and decided to just be friends, sources close to the couple exclusively tell E! News. The insiders share...
EW.com
Mary Alice, A Different World and I'll Fly Away actress, dies
Mary Alice, best known for her Emmy- and Tony Award-winning work in the TV series I'll Fly Away and the original Broadway production of Fences, has died. According to The Hollywood Reporter, she was 85, but her birth year has been reported as both 1936 and 1941 by multiple sources.
Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson Takes Her Senior Photos
Watch: Honey Boo-Boo to Undergo Weight Loss Procedure. Here comes the high school senior. Ahead of the new school year, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson had her portrait taken and shared a sneak peak of the shots on social media. "Senior year!!" the 16-year-old captioned the Aug. 5 post, featuring...
Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied’s Relationship Timeline: From ‘Black Swan’ to Parenthood
A beautiful love story. Natalie Portman and her husband, Benjamin Millepied, met on the set of her film Black Swan in 2009. “I think I was in, like, dreamland. So, it was pretty … it seemed pretty fun the whole time,” Portman said of getting to know her husband while making the psychological thriller during […]
Colin Farrell Says He Had Panic Attacks While Filming ‘Thirteen Lives’: “It Was Incredibly Nerve Racking”
When Colin Farrell heard that his Thirteen Lives co-star Viggo Mortensen wanted to do the film’s grueling underwater scenes himself rather than rely on a stunt double, he couldn’t resist diving in behind him. “I couldn’t have Viggo take all the glory,” Farrell joked to The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday night at the premiere of the Ron Howard-directed film. “I might have to blame Viggo for that decision but, you know, in for a penny in for a pound. If Viggo’s in, I’m in.”More from The Hollywood ReporterEvents of the Week: 'House of the Dragon,' 'Thirteen Lives' and MoreWhy Viggo...
Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa Share a "Magical" Moment With Their Twins at Butterfly Exhibit
Watch: Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 8 With Model Bre Tiesi. Another day, another family outing for Nick Cannon. Just days after renting out a water park for 11 year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, who he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey, the All That alum reunited with Abby de la Rosa and their two kids, 13-month-old Zion and Zillion, for a visit to the South Coast Botanical Gardens in Palos Verdes Estates, Calif.
ETOnline.com
'Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans Celebrates Son Jace's 13th Birthday: 'Mind Blown'
Jenelle Evans can't believe it, but her firstborn just turned 13, and the Teen Mom 2 star revealed how they celebrated!. The former reality TV star took to Instagram on Friday and shared a video of the shindig that included an elaborate, dirt bike-themed cake to the actual birthday gift (what else?!), a dirt bike! She captioned the post, JACE IS 13 YEARS OLD 🤯💗😭 #HappyBirthday #MindBlown."
Ryan Gosling shares ‘wife’ Eva Mendes’ reaction to actor’s Ken photo from new Barbie film
Ryan Gosling was asked on The One Show what his “wife” Eva Mendes thought of the images of him as Ken.Gosling is set to appear as the iconic doll in the forthcoming film Barbie, starring opposite Margot Robbie. The film, directed by Little Women’s Greta Gerwig, features an all-star cast including America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Saoirse Ronan, Ncuti Gatwa and Will Ferrell.In June, photos of Gosling in character were released online, causing a Twitter storm. They showed the La La Land star with bleach blonde hair, a spray tan, and six-pack abs.Appearing on The One Show on...
