Cramerton, NC

Pedestrian suffers serious injuries in hit-and-run collision

By Kevin Ellis, The Gaston Gazette
 4 days ago
A pedestrian suffered serious injuries in Cramerton on Wednesday night after being struck be a truck that left the scene, according to police.

Cramerton Police were called to Eagle Road near Lakewood Road at 8:46 p.m. Wednesday.

An initial investigation indicates that the suspected vehicle was traveling on Eagle Road toward Lakewood Road when the passenger side mirror struck the pedestrian who was walking along the side of the roadway. The suspect vehicle is a 2021-2022 GMC or Chevrolet 2500/3500 HD truck with damage to the passenger side mirror, according to a release from Cramerton Police.

The suspect vehicle’s passenger side mirror is missing the lower mirror glass and the lower mirror plastic trim. The color of the truck is unknown at this time.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

The Cramerton Police Department is asking anyone with information about the wreck or the suspect vehicle to contact Gaston County Communications at 704-866-3300 or Gaston County Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.

You can reach Kevin Ellis at 704-201-7016 or email him at kellis@gastongazette.com.

County
Gaston County, NC
City
Cramerton, NC
Gaston County, NC
Accidents
Cramerton, NC
Crime & Safety
Gaston County, NC
Crime & Safety
