Georgia State

Herschel Walker finally agrees to debate Raphael Warnock — but at a new, fourth debate

By Abraham Kenmore, Augusta Chronicle
 4 days ago

Herschel Walker has finally proposed a debate with Sen. Raphael Warnock , but not one of the three debates Warnock already committed to attend.

"Senator Warnock, I'm ready to debate," Walker said in a video posted to Twitter late Tuesday .

The Republican U.S. Senate candidate announced Tuesday during an interview on Fox News with Sean Hannity that he was proposing a debate for Oct. 14.

The debate would be in Savannah, Warnock's hometown. According to WSAV , the station hosting the debate, Walker has said he is only attending this debate. Walker's campaign could not be immediately reached for confirmation.

Debate dodgers: Herschel Walker throws bruising counterpunch in U.S. Senate playground fight with Warnock

Beyond the campaign ads: Learn about the Georgia candidates running for Senate

Two days after the primary, Warnock committed to three general election debates . In June, he announced a schedule for the debates, accepting the invitations of Atlanta Press Club and the Mercer University Center for Collaborative Journalism at Mercer University in Macon, as well as one in Savannah hosted by WTOC, a different television station.

“Two months ago, Reverend Warnock accepted invitations to three well-established Georgia debates," Warnock's campaign manager Quentin Fulks wrote in a statement. "Nothing has changed. Reverend Warnock remains committed to debating Herschel Walker and giving Georgians three opportunities to see the clear choice about who is ready to represent Georgia.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z1rhc_0h3bZwTK00

More analysis: Despite increased partisanship, Herschel Walker's weaknesses may lead to split ticket voting

Recent polls: Gov. Brian Kemp, Sen. Raphael Warnock leading their races; GOP ahead with older voters: AARP poll

Adam Van Brimmer: Herschel Walker is pushing away voters the way he once did tacklers

Warnock has consistently criticized Walker for refusing to commit to a debate, often quoting Walker's comments last October that he was willing to debate "any day of the week" — at least in principle. Tuesday's announcement is the first time Walker committed to a concrete date.

Walker, in his Twitter video, defended his decision.

"I don't answer to the press, and I don't answer to Raphael Warnock," he said. "I don't answer to anyone but God and the people of Georgia."

About 12 hours after his initial video on Twitter, Walker posted another video apparently chiding Warnock for not yet accepting the debate on Oct. 14.

