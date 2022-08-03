DEEP: Wadsworth Falls swimming area closes after test shows high bacteria levels

Read on www.wfsb.com
DEEP: Two CT state parks close after reaching capacity Sunday
Two state parks have closed Sunday after reaching capacity, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield was the first to close to more visitors at about 11:20 a.m., followed soon thereafter by Millers Pond State Park in Haddam, which was shuttered a few minutes later, officials said.
Highway Legends donate $3K for higher education
Windsor residents advised to avoid Rainbow Reservoir due to blue-green algae bloom
WINDSOR — Health officials have advised local residents to avoid Rainbow Reservoir because of an ongoing blue-green algae bloom in the water that could cause mild illness. “Blue-green algae occurs naturally in lakes and ponds throughout Connecticut in the summer months and rapid growth occurs during periods of extreme heat,” town officials said. “Tainted water takes on a green, blue-green, or reddish-brown colored hue. Residents are advised to avoid contact and keep pets away.”
Cooling centers are open throughout the state in response to extreme heat
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - We are all feeling that second heat wave of the year and it is very important to think about safety to get through it. Dozens of cooling centers are open throughout the day and some are taking advantage of it. The governor has extended the extreme...
DEEP Closes Fishing Areas
Residents Being Asked to Avoid Windsor Reservoir Due to Algae Bloom
Town officials are asking residents and their furry friends to stay away from Rainbow Reservoir in Windsor. They say this is due to the presence of a cyanobacteria bloom in the water, which can cause mild skin irritation and illness. This reaction can occur when a person or animal ingests,...
22-year-old dies following motorcycle accident in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) -A 22-year-old died following a motorcycle accident on Middletown Avenue in New Haven. According to police they received a call reporting a car accident involving a motorcycle around 10:35 pm on Saturday. Police say the accident happened on Middletown Avenue between Front Street and the I-91...
Seniors concerned about health find ways to stay cool during heat
MANCHESTER, Conn. — The ozone conditions in Connecticut on Friday increase the likelihood of respiratory symptoms and breathing discomfort in sensitive groups of people, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP). The heat and humidity will continue until early next week. While many enjoy the summer...
If you are an essential worker you are eligible for up to a $1,000 payment
Firefighters respond to fire at multi-family home in Norwich
NORWICH, Conn. (WFSB) - The Norwich Fire Department said they responded to a fire on 51 14th Street on Sunday. According to the fire department, the fire was at a multi-family home. Fire officials have not said what caused this fire. This is a developing story. Refresh the page for...
‘Bark Bus' Brings Dogs From Overcrowded Shelters to Connecticut for Adoption
At Dog Star Rescue, Clear the Shelters takes on more than one meaning. Volunteers not only work tirelessly to find the dogs already at their Bloomfield location loving homes - they are also taking long road trips to southern states, getting dogs out of overcrowded shelters and bringing them to Connecticut.
Officials Say West Nile Virus Detected in Mosquitos in 8 CT Towns, Including Westport
Westport is one of 8 communities in CT that officials say have West Nile Virus positive mosquitoes. According to Metro 24/7 News and the Patch, officials say they found mostquitos that were positive for West Nile Virus in Westport, Darien, Fairfield, Greenwich, Stamford, Stratford, Hartford and New Haven. So what...
Health officials: Mosquitoes in Ledyard test positive for West Nile Virus
LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) – Mosquitoes in Ledyard tested positive for West Nile Virus, according to Ledge Light Health District. Officials said the mosquitoes were collected in Ledyard on July 27. “While this is the first positive finding reported within the District for 2022, positive WNV mosquitoes are normally expected...
Nail salon visit turns into trip to emergency room and a fingernail removed
Manchester FD rescue overheating dog at Case Mountain
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A hiker’s dog is doing well after overheating during a walk on Case Mountain in the sweltering heat on Saturday. The hiker had two dogs, and had to react fast when one began struggling with the heat. The hiker returned to the parking lot and borrowed somebody’s phone to call for […]
Woman suffers deadly gunshot wound in Hartford
17th annual Taste of the Caribbean Arts and Jerk Festival takes place in Hartford
A momma bear and her two cubs tried to beat the heat in Simsbury by climbing down into a storm drain
Families stay cool at Waterbury pools, splash pads
"It’s like uncomfortably hot," one Waterbury parent said. "I love that they have a city pool that’s free for the kids."
As dangerous stretch of heat, humidity continues, so do resources to keep people cool
WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The second heat wave of the summer was expected to continue on Friday, and the temperatures haven’t been just uncomfortable, they’ve been downright dangerous. There are plenty of state and local resources available to help people stay cool. Many people don’t have access...
