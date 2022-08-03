ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kappa Sigma Chapter at MSU receives Founders Award for second year ￼

By Staff reports
Times Record News
Times Record News
 4 days ago

The Kappa Sigma Chapter at MSU Texas was honored with the Founders’ Award Chapter Excellence. The local chapter was named one of the fraternity’s top chapters in North America for the second consecutive year.

According to a news release, the award is “the benchmark award in the Kappa Sigma Fraternity,

recognizing outstanding Chapter management, achievement, and program development in all areas of

operation.”

In 2022, 29 chapters of the 291 total chapters and colonies received this recognition.

“Winning a Founders’ Award of Chapter Excellence means that our chapter at Midwestern State University is not just one of the best chapters in Kappa Sigma but is one of the best fraternity chapters on any college campus in North America,” said Worthy Grand Master Adam J. Merillat, president of Kappa Sigma’s international board of directors.

In the past year, the Kappa Sigma’s Theta-Gamma Chapter at MSU maintained a high average GPA, completed more than 3,000 community service hours, raised more than $11,000 for charities and more than $3,500 for the fraternity’s Military Heroes Campaign.

Times Record News

Times Record News

