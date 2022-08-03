Tom Brady, marriage and deep balls: The fascination with all things Tua Tagovailoa | Schad

MIAMI GARDENS — More than 2.9 million people watched a recent video clip on Twitter that showed Tua Tagovailoa completing a 65-yard touchdown strike to Tyreek Hill.

"I think because people don't think I could throw the ball far," Tua said after Wednesday's Dolphins practice. "So I would say that's the fascination. Like, 'Wow, he can throw the ball.'"

Tua paused.

"It's kind of hard or hard to be in the NFL if you can't throw the ball, right?" he said.

There is a fascination with all things Tua that, to be honest, probably borders on obsessive. It is, without question, Tim Tebow-like in its lightning rod-ness.

This is not to suggest that Tua throws the ball as poorly as Tebow (a college football legend) did in the NFL. In fact, Tua is throwing the ball better than he ever has in Miami.

"I know, the question keeps coming up about, you know, about him, you know, throwing the deep ball," Miami quarterbacks coach Darrell Bevell said Wednesday. "And, you know, from what I had seen up to that point, you know, there's not going to be any issues with the throws that he's going to be asked to make."

So what about the impressive pass to Tyreek that included at least 60 air yards?

"That was just kind of evidence of that," Bevell said.

Tua throwing to Tyreek Hill: A nation watches

Added Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel of the play: "That’s not the first time and it won’t be the last that they’ll connect like that. I was pumped."

Miami tight end Durham Smythe stated the obvious on Thursday. He noted that Tua has made a lot of strides physically since 2020. Yes, Tua's arm is stronger. As is his hip (though I don't personally have access to the MRI's and X-Rays). And his overall core.

Tua is a better passer on deep balls when he has a chance to load up and uncoil. This is the case with many quarterbacks, but especially for a smallish one with injury history.

But Tua has also shown some improved zip on other types of passes. It is true the biggest challenges will continue to be when he's under pressure, on the move, and forced to make an off-platform delivery.

For the first time in his life, Tua is facing extraordinary scrutiny and doubt. And it will be fascinating to see how he meets that challenge.

It's been one story line after another that Tua has had to field questions about. His relationship with former coach Brian Flores. Who among three assistants was calling offensive plays last season.

The Dolphins, of course, it was confirmed, did pursue Deshaun Watson in 2021.

The Dolphins, of course, it was confirmed an NFL investigation, did also pursue Tom Brady in 2019 and 2021.

Dolphins pursued Tom Brady twice

"I remember I came in 2020 so whatever happened in 2019," Tua said. "I don't even. I can't even speak on that. So I was here 2020 and I'm still here. And I'm blessed to be here. You know, if it has to do with support from the team, I think the team is all in with with me and all the guys that we have now."

The Dolphins are surely loving the quarterback they're with for 2022. And it will be very surprising if Tua's overall play, big-play production and confidence do not all improve.

Everything has been built up around him to maximize his odds for success. It is also true, however, that Tua is still often put in position to discuss things he'd rather not.

Needless to say, arm strength, Brian Flores, the 2020 offense, hip health, Deshaun Watson and Tom Brady are all things that, well, you know... he'd rather not.

On Thursday, Tagovailoa was asked about a report he was recently married.

Tua said it was "special" but added he felt it was "disrespectful" that the news had been leaked when he preferred to keep the news private. As a public figure, Tagovailoa probably realizes that public information about sports celebrities will be deemed newsworthy — even if he'd prefer it not be that way.

Practice had a chill tone on Thursday, primarily because it was Tua's music play list. Tua wore an orange jersey for his performance in the previous practice. There were so many island tunes it was a completely different vibe.

After practice, Tua candidly admitted that at times he tries to strategize "the politically correct thing to say." Though he is said to be coming out of his "shell" from a personality standpoint, Tua still feels a sense of responsibility to try to say the "right" things.

Tyreek Hill is Tua's biggest advocate

Bevell, Tua's position coach, gets it. Yes, superstar receiver Tyreek Hill is taking on some of the spotlight. But...

"The good thing is we have a lot of guys that are, you know, marquee players, right?"

Bevell said. "But the quarterback's the quarterback."

And Tua is not just any quarterback. He's extremely well-known. He's extremely popular. And there is and will continue to be an extreme fascination with literally all things Tua.

In the end what will matter most if he flourishes as a quarterback and if he leads this team into the playoffs.

If that happens, a lot more then 2.9 million people will be tuning in to see if Tua can complete a 65-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek on the biggest stage.

Joe Schad is a journalist at the Palm Beach Post part of the USA TODAY Florida Network.