“Significant” mice infestation impacts Topeka Petco

Emporia gazette.com
City of Emporia, Emporia Police Department seeking animal control officer
The Emporia Police Department currently has two full-time officers that volunteer for additional shifts as part time animal control officers who respond to the increase in animal related concerns among community members. The city of Emporia is currently hiring for a full time Animal Control Officer. This position would effectively...
adastraradio.com
USDA Announces Its Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement with Kansas
WASHINGTON, D.C. (USDA) — Tuesday, August 2nd, during a visit to the Harvesters Community Food Bank in Lawrence, Kansas, U.S. Department of Agriculture Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs Jenny Lester Moffitt announced USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) has signed a cooperative agreement with Kansas under the Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program (LFPA). Through LFPA, Kansas Department of Agriculture seeks to purchase and distribute locally grown, produced, and processed food from underserved producers. Under Secretary Moffitt was joined by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, Kansas Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam and Harvesters Community Food Bank president and CEO Steven Davis.
WIBW
National Night Out 2022 is a success despite extreme heat
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - National Night Out 2022 succeeded in bringing the community together, and strengthening relationships. “National Night Out is the opportunity for neighbors to get out and meet one another,” said Topeka Police Captain Colleen Stuart. “We’ve always encouraged that. Society as a whole has gone away from that.”
WIBW
Harvester’s free food distribution to take place at Events Center August 9th
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The next Harvester’s free mobile food distribution will be taking place August 9th. The event will be located in the east parking lot at the Stormont Vail Events Center. No ID or proof of eligibility is required. Zip code and the number of people is the only information collected.
WIBW
Topeka property looking to bring new business to town
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A south Topeka property is preparing for new businesses. A 35,000 sq. ft. building is planned for construction at 5325 S Topeka Blvd. 13 NEWS has learned that three businesses from out of state are being discussed as potential tenants. The building itself is expected to...
WIBW
New store opens in Topeka created for sneaker culture
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Laces is a buy, sell, trade store that sells brands like Jordan, Nike, Adidas, Yeezys and more. They have hats, clothing and sneaker candles around the store. Owner, Chris White-Ready says Topeka has never really had a store that was designated to the sneaker culture, they felt...
WIBW
One zone of Milford Lake lifted from blue-green algae advisories
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One zone of Milford Lake has been lifted from blue-green algae advisories while the other two remain in a warning. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks have issued several public health advisories for Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae. It said a harmful algal bloom can look like foam, scum or paint floating on the water and be colored blue, bright green, brown or red.
High demand for meat impacting local butchers
KSNT (TOPEKA)- Since the start of the pandemic there has been a push to get back to buying local, and now across the country, local butchers are having a hard time keeping up with the demand. Drew Forester, owner of Fairview Farms, a local butcher in Topeka, told 27 News he is currently booked out […]
They told him to build it in California; this agtech founder came back to Kansas instead
When it came time to plant Trevor McKeeman’s agtech startup, he refused to farm the groundbreaking company’s future out to the coasts — specifically California where potential funders said he could find “money and talent.” “I was actually in Boston at the time,” explained McKeeman, founder and CEO of HitchPin, a digital marketplace for farmers The post They told him to build it in California; this agtech founder came back to Kansas instead appeared first on Startland News.
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence residents’ average monthly water and waste bills could hit $145 in 2025
City officials are recommending a 26% increase to customer utility bills over the course of the next three years. Lawrence Municipal Services and Operations is seeking approval for the proposed hike, which Lawrence city commissioners will review at their meeting Tuesday. Under MSO’s recommendation, the city would raise the average...
WIBW
Kids have fun with books, bikes at community event
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kids got to ride their bikes and enjoy a delightful story Friday at the “Read and Ride” event. The event put on by the Deer Creek summer program on Friday, August 5, where kids and adults made 4 stops to hear installments from a story called “The Bruce Swap,” by Ryan T. Higgins, read by celebrity readers such as District Attorney Mike Kagay.
WIBW
National Night Out Event kicks off
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sizzling temperatures didn’t keep people from packing the parking lot for Topeka’s National Night Out kickoff. “We have seen the best turnout we have had in five to six years for as long as I’ve been doing this event. Obviously with Covid people are back to doing this for the first time.” Says President of Crime Stoppers, Megan Green. “They were also giving out school supplies today so all the families were coming out in forces.”
KDHE updates blue-green algae advisories for Kansas lakes
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — One Kansas lake was lowered from warning status to watch status, and one was lifted from watch status on the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s (KDHE) blue-green algae advisory on Thursday. Marion Reservoir in Marion County was lowered on Aug. 4. Milford Lake Zone A, Dickinson and Geary Counties was […]
Topeka family searches for answers after mobile home fire
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka family who lost their home in a fire is struggling to get back on their feet. It’s been a month since a fire destroyed their mobile home at Lakewood Park. Since then, Annetta White and her three children have found a temporary place to stay, but they still need help. […]
WIBW
Topeka gas station fuels donations for Ronald McDonald House
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka gas station is helping fuel one of the area’s most beloved charities. Darrell’s Service has set up one of its gas pumps to raise money for Topeka’s Ronald McDonald house. Two cents of every gallon sold at the pump will be donated to the non-profit.
Sheriff: Kansas woman stole mail, went shopping
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating mail theft and have two suspects in custody. On Tuesday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received notification of a mail theft that occurred on Tuesday at a residence on SW 69th Street in Auburn, Kansas, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. During the...
KAKE TV
Roofers in Kansas mistakenly take roof of the wrong house, then leave
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (CNN/KAKE) - Roofers in Kansas tore the roof off the wrong house this week, leaving the homeowner scrambling for help. The owner, Steven Kornspan, rushed to the Overland Park home Monday morning after his renters heard banging. When he got there, his roof was mostly just a wooden frame.
WIBW
Gage Park mini train to close over weekend for repairs
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Gage Park mini train will not be open over the weekend. Shawnee County Parks + Recreation says the Gage Park mini-train will not run over the weekend of Aug. 6-7 due to a mechanical issue. SCP+R noted that it hopes to have the train repaired...
WIBW
KU Defense 2022
Lots of music performances and other displays of the arts in the NOTO area during First Friday Art Walk. Sizzling temperatures didn’t keep people from packing the parking lot for Topeka’s National Night Out kickoff.
LJWORLD
‘Either we prepare for it or we get run over by it’: Douglas County leaders begin to plan for Panasonic battery plant
Imagine the Energizer bunny with a turbo charger. Plans in De Soto for a new $4 billion, 4,000-job plant that makes batteries for electric vehicles may get growth moving at that type of speed in Eudora — and perhaps Lawrence. The EDC of Lawrence and Douglas County — a...
