Don't miss these free outdoor dance festivals in August

See free opera concerts on a Brooklyn stoop this summer
New York comes to life in the summer, when the world is truly a New Yorker’s stage and the streets often become alive with performance and energy. If you’ve been lucky enough to scope out or stumble upon a performance by The Opera Next Store, an opera company created in summer 2020 to help bring live performance back to New York, you know that this immersive live music is what makes the heat of the city worth staying in.
Angelica Ross Is First Openly Trans Actress to Play Roxie Hart in ‘Chicago’ on Broadway
Angelica Ross is set to become the first openly trans actress to play Roxie Hart in Chicago on Broadway. Ross, who played Candy Ferocity in FX’s groundbreaking show Pose, will perform for eight weeks beginning Sept 12. Ross is also founder and CEO of TransTech Social Enterprises, a firm that helps employ trans people in the tech sphere. Her stint in Broadway’s longest-running revival is the latest in a series of significant roles for trans actors on Broadway, following the history-making Tony nomination this year for L Morgan Lee (A Strange Loop)—the first time a trans person has been nominated in any acting category. In 2018 Peppermint became the first openly trans woman to originate a principal role on Broadway in Head Over Heels. In a statement, Anthony Allen Ramos, VP of communications and talent at LGBTQ advocacy organization GLAAD, said, “Chicago’s Roxie Hart is one of the most recognizable, iconic, and beloved characters in the history of Broadway, and a true talent like Angelica Ross will delight audiences with her impressive acting, singing and performance skills.”
Mary Alice, Actress in ‘A Different World’ and ‘Sparkle,’ Dies
Click here to read the full article. Emmy-winning actress Mary Alice, known for her roles as Leticia “Lettie” Bostic on NBC‘s “A Different World” and as Effie Williams in the 1976 musical drama “Sparkle,” died Wednesday in New York City, according to the NYPD. Her birth year had been reported both as 1936 and 1941 in various sources. In “The Matrix Revolutions,” she played the Oracle and also played the role in the video game “Enter the Matrix.” She appeared in “A Different World” for two seasons, and also played Ellie Grant Hubbard on “All My Children” in the 1980s. In films, she...
Angelica Ross will become 1st transgender performer to lead Broadway's 'Chicago'
Angelica Ross, known for her appearances in “Pose” and “American Horror Story,” will join the “Chicago” cast this September for her Broadway debut as lead Roxie Hart. In doing so, Ross will be the first transgender woman to perform the role on Broadway. The...
Pat Carroll, Voice of Ursula in Disney's Little Mermaid, Dead at 95
Pat Carroll, a Grammy and Emmy Award-winning actor of stage and screen who famously voiced the villainous Ursula in Disney's animated The Little Mermaid, has died. She was 95. Carroll died at her home on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, on July 30, while recovering from pneumonia, Deadline reported Sunday. Across her career spanning more than 70 years, Carroll recurred on the sitcom The Danny Thomas Show and appeared frequently on such TV series as Busting Loose, The Red Skelton Hour, and Getting Together. In 1956, Carroll won an Emmy for her work on the sketch comedy series Caesar's Hour.
Pat Carroll Dies: Veteran Actress Of Stage, TV, Film And Voice Of Ursula In ‘The Little Mermaid’ Was 95
Click here to read the full article. Comedian and actress Pat Carroll, a television pioneer and an Emmy, Drama Desk and Grammy winner, died at her home on Cape Cod, Massachusetts on July 30, while recovering from pnuemonia. A frequent film actress and television guest star and series regular starting in the late 1940s, her work was seen on the Jimmy Durante Show, The Danny Thomas Show, Laverne & Shirley, ER and many other shows. She voiced Ursula in The Little Mermaid, and voiced several cartoon series. Patricia Ann Carroll was born May 5, 1927 in Shreveport, Louisiana. Her family moved to...
A giant park and 10,000-seat amphitheater are opening 90 minutes from NYC
Here's another reason you'll soon want to visit the Pocono Mountains in Pennsylvania: the area is getting an enormous new entertainment center complete with a 10,000-seat amphitheater. From the Roots, a real estate development and venue management company, announced its acquisition and redesign of the venue formerly known as Mt....
A free immersive 'South Park' pop-up experience is heading to NYC
In celebration of South Park's 25th anniversary, Comedy Central has announced the launch of an immersive, traveling exhibit showcasing props, memorabilia, art work, collectables, scripts, storyboard concept art and more about the popular show. "South Park: The 25th Anniversary Experience" is set to kick off in New York's Union Square, this Saturday, July 23, from 10am to 6pm.
New York City is the city most people want to visit and live in
Despite it being the second dirtiest city in the world, according to locals, New York City is the No. 1 place people around the world want to visit and the No. 1 place the people most want to move to. In our annual Time Out Index—a poll of 27,000 city-dwellers...
Tourists love Brooklyn more than they love Manhattan
Brooklyn has been extremely popular among New Yorkers, both as a residential destination and as the best neighborhood where to find top-notch food and drinks. Alas, according to a new study by location analytics company Placer.ai, Brooklyn is slowly but surely becoming even more popular than Manhattan among tourists. The...
This colorful new hotel just opened in Washington Heights
The very first full-service boutique hotel in Washington Heights is officially open for business. Radio Hotel at 2420 Amsterdam Avenue right by the George Washington Bridge celebrated its ribbon cutting earlier this week (surprise, surprise: Mayor Eric Adams was present) but residents have been talking about the colorful building—which resembles a giant stack of Legos—for quite some time now.
Cycleboats are back in New York Harbor this summer
You can bike and booze on this cruise—it's cycleboats!. NYC Cycleboats is back in New York Harbor this summer with the only boat you can drink and cycle on in the city's waters. You and your crew can sign up (individually starting at $39 or $649 for the whole boat) for a 90-minute, boozed-up jaunt across the water.
This NYC theater was just ranked one of the most beautiful in the world
We didn’t need a new study to confirm this but, Radio City Music Hall is considered one of the most beautiful theaters in the world. Well, duh!. A new survey by money.co.uk analyzed site data to figure out which cultural destinations folks find to be most beautiful around across the globe and, perhaps surprisingly, only two United States-based locations made the top 20 ranking: Radio City Music Hall in New York and Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles.
Tony winner Lena Hall will be the new Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors
Just don't call her Audrey II. Lena Hall, the thrilling-voiced actor-singer who won a 2014 Tony Award for playing Yitzhak in Hedwig and the Angry Inch, will take over the pivotal role of Audrey in the hit Off Broadway revival of the musical Little Shop of Horrors in early September, Time Out has learned. Audrey, a hard-knocked but lovable gutter flower and florist, was first incarnated on stage and screen by Ellen Greene, and is currently played by Tammy Blanchard. Hall will step into her teetering high heels on September 6, 2022.
A Frida Kahlo musical is headed to Broadway
It's finally time for iconic Mexican artist Frida Kahlo to get the Broadway treatment: As first reported by Deadline, the late painter will be the subject of Frida, The Musical, a new production sanctioned by the Frida Kahlo estate and partially based on the book Intimate Frida by Kahlo's niece Isolda P. Kahlo.
A new museum dedicated to Jackie Robinson is now open in NYC
It took 14 years, but the much-anticipated Jackie Robinson Museum finally opened at 75 Varick Street in Hudson Square earlier this week. The 19,380-square-foot space was designed by architecture firm Gensler and features a permanent exhibition space, a classroom and rotating galleries that play host to 40,000 historical images and over 4,000 artifacts that celebrate the late Robinson, who was the first African American to play in Major League Baseball in the modern era.
15 new things to do in the Hamptons this summer
It’s officially “the season” in the Hamptons, New York’s gorgeous beach community comprised of incredibly manicured hamlets and villages on the Eastern End of Long Island. If you’re familiar with the Hamptons, you’ll notice some small changes—BookHampton carries dog toys now!—but even more is happening Out...
The NYPD shut down this gallery opening after thousands of art lovers turned up
Art brings people together...and tears them apart. Such was the case at O'Flaherty's summer group show opening on Thursday, July 14. "The Patriot" is an open-call submission project in which artists of all mediums and abilities were invited to drop off their pieces—the smaller, the better—at the gallery at 55 Avenue C in the week leading up to the show. Over 700 pieces of art cover O'Flaherty's walls and ceiling and are fully visible only by flashlight because they're displayed in the dark.
A second Books Are Magic shop is coming to Brooklyn
Good news, local readers. Author Emma Straub’s beloved Carroll Garden bookstore, Books are Magic, is expanding to another Brooklyn neighborhood!. The store announced a second location will open at 122 Montague St. in Brooklyn Heights in late October. “One consequence of opening a physical space is that almost immediately,...
This 'Stranger Things' actor will star in 'Dear Evan Hansen' on Broadway
Although fans of Netflix phenomenon Stranger Things will have to wait at least a year for the new, final episodes of the series to drop, Broadway goers will have a chance to catch one of the show's main actors on the stage as Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin Henderson in the '80s supernatural drama, is set to star in Dear Evan Hansen.
