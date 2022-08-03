ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NOFD: 2-alarm-fire claims New Orleans East home and and vehicles

By Raeven Poole
 4 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — A 2-alarm-fire early Wednesday morning left a family without a home and vehicles in New Orleans East. According to the New Orleans Fire Department the cause of the fire is not known.

Just after 12:30 a.m., NOFD was called to a home on fire in the 5600 block of Jamison Street and was on the scene within seven minutes. Upon arrival, they noticed the two story wooden frame home fully engulfed in flames and a second alarm was called soon after.

Investigations revealed that the home was in the process of being renovated but the fire became to large, the flames claimed everything in close proximity. Two people were able to escape the burning home uninjured before firefighters arrived, EMS examined them on the scene.

With the help of 16 trucks carrying 44 firefighters, the fire was under control by 1:12 a.m. No injuries were reported during the incident as the cause is still under investigation. The American Red Cross is assisting with the two with recovery.

