Crews rescue dehydrated hiker on Sunday Gulch Trail
CUSTER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Crews in Custer County rescued a dehydrated hiker on the Sunday Gulch Trail Friday afternoon. According to the Custer County S.D. Search and Rescue, crews responded to a page staying the hiker was dizzy and unable to walk. The hiker was suffering from dehydration due to the high temperatures.
Update on the Fish wildfire
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Fish fire spread to 6476 acres with only 10% being contained as of Wednesday morning. Although the fire did not spread as much Tuesday due to the cloudy weather, wind and heat are still contributing factors in why the fire is still spreading. A...
Storms cause power outages; Bikers make their way to Sturgis
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, August 6. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A stormy start to the weekend has led to power outages across parts of western KELOLAND. Saturday’s rain will give your...
The chance for rain looks to stick around until Sunday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Looks like we could be seeing some rain this evening as some showers move into our area over the next few hours. Lows look like they are going to fall into the 50s in most places while others could see temperatures in the upper 40s tonight. There is a chance for some thunderstorms early on, however the chance for showers will stick around until later Sunday morning. Sunday we could see highs in the 70s to 80s. Monday we look to clear out and climb into the upper 80s to low 90s. Thursday looks to be the hottest day this upcoming week with highs in the upper 90s. Friday we will look to start cooling down as we head into next weekend.
Rapid City Officials reminding property and homeowners to trim overgrown trees
How Monument Health is using a new podcast to reach larger audiences. Monument Health is using a new weekly podcast as a way to educate people about health topics. A summer of hard work, for a reward at the county fair, ‘because we are living advertisements’. Updated: Aug. 6,...
Despite Covid 19 and fear of Money Pox, Sturgis Rally is thriving
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Thousands of attendees are riding into Sturgis for the rally this weekend, most are steering clear of masks despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and concerns of contracting Monkeypox with close contact. According to the Center for Disease Control, the global count of monkeypox outbreaks sits at...
Hot Today with Isolated Storms; Much Cooler this Weekend
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - More hot temperatures can be expected today ahead of a cold front that will finally bring a break from the heat this weekend. High temperatures will be in the 100s south and east of the Black Hills today, where a Heat Advisory will be in effect. Thunderstorms will be possible as a cold front slowly slides southeast across the area later today. Strong winds are possible with some of the storms.
Another gold-drilling project proposed in Black Hills, this time near Spearfish Canyon
Another company wants to conduct exploratory drilling for gold in the Black Hills — and this time the drilling sites are near Spearfish Canyon. The Black Hills National Forest announced Friday that Colorado-based Solitario Zinc Corp. plans to drill on national forest land southwest of Spearfish. The proposal is called the Golden Crest Exploration Drilling Project.
Good Chance of Rain This Weekend
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rain will move into our area from the southwest this evening. As the rain moves in, it will break up a bit. We still expect to see some showers tonight, but the heaviest tonight will be north of us in North Dakota and Montana. Tomorrow during the day, light showers are possible, but nothing looks to be heavy, with the exception of northern counties. The heaviest rain for the Black Hills and Rapid City will occur overnight tomorrow into Sunday morning. The showers then may continue throughout the day on Sunday. Temperatures tomorrow and Sunday will be much better with highs in the 70s for most of our area. Unfortunately, the temperatures will begin to increase throughout next week. Highs may be near 100 next Thursday.
Sturgis Rally Tally 2022: 1 fatal, 4 injury crashes reported
STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — Throughout the Sturgis Rally, law enforcement agencies are tracking crashes and crimes. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety releases a Sturgis Rally Tally – a 24-hour (6 a.m. to 6 a.m.) recap for crashes, DUI arrests, drug arrests, citations and warnings for both Sturgis and the Rapid City district.
British Tourist Still Hospitalized After Bison Attack; Remains Partially Paralyzed
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It’s been seven weeks since British tourist Amelia Dean was gored and flipped by a bison in Custer State Park. Dean is still hospitalized in Rapid City, South Dakota where she is going through therapy to deal with partial paralysis...
One fatality reported in Highway Patrol’s first rally report
STURGIS, S.D. – The South Dakota Highway Patrol issued their first ‘rally tally’ of the 82nd Annual event, and one fatality has been reported. That fatal crash happened Saturday morning, on South Dakota Highway 34, mile marker 157, 18 miles west of Hayes. The patrol says a 2013 Harley-Davidson FLHX motorcycle was westbound on South Dakota Highway 34 when it rear-ended a second westbound 2013 Harley-Davidson FLHX motorcycle that had slowed down. The 58-year-old male driver of the first motorcycle died later at a Rapid City hospital. The 68-year-old male driver of the second motorcycle sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the Philip hospital. Neither driver was wearing a helmet.
Sturgis Police – parking emerges as leading problem as rally starts
STURGIS, S.D. – The Sturgis Police Department released their first rally update of the year Saturday. Chief Geody VanDewater says parking has emerged as the usual leading problem. As of Saturday, police had reported a dozen illegal parking calls – which covers a time frame from 6:00 a.m. Friday...
Sturgis isn’t the only city inviting bikers
The city of Custer doesn't want to be Sturgis or the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally for the next nine days, but it does want to be an option.
Woman attacked by bison in South Dakota shares story
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA/Gray News) - Earlier this year, Amelia Dean from the U.K. was traveling the United States when she came face to face with death in the form of a bison at Custer State Park. “It’s a surreal enough experience let alone the fact that we weren’t doing...
Thursday morning motorcycle and pickup truck collision on I-90
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - I-90 Westbound was backed up on Thursday morning because of an accident. It happened at 8 am near Exit 57. According to South Dakota Highway Patrol, a motorcycle and a pickup truck collided and the motorcycle driver was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
911 Dispatchers get a boost in telecommunication thanks to a state radio update
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Law enforcement and other emergency responders will have better radio access in the Black Hills thanks to new radio tower coverage. $2.4 million was allocated by the 2021 legislature for the purchase of new radio equipment.... and Pennington County spent $600,000 of those funds to find tower locations and oversee the construction of the new towers.
Heavy Rain to Start the Weekend
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rain is likely over the next few days. Tonight and the early portion of the day tomorrow will be mostly dry with only light showers possible. Tomorrow evening will be when the heaviest rain will occur. It will start around 5-7pm and could last for several hours. The rain will also be very widespread, so most of our area will likely see rain at some point. From Midnight tomorrow through sunrise Saturday, the rain will break up a bit for Rapid City and the Black Hills, but rain will continue to be consistent for northern counties throughout Saturday morning. During the day on Saturday, another round of rain will move southeast and impact the Black Hills and Rapid City by the afternoon. Through Sunday, parts of our area could see over an inch of rainfall. Overnight lows tonight will only drop into the 70s for parts of our area. Temperatures tomorrow will be very hot for the South Dakota Plains, but better for Northeast Wyoming. By Saturday, most of our area will see highs in the 70s. Sunday will also be nice, but throughout next week we will see temperatures rise again. Could be near 100° this time next week.
Domesticated ducks rescued in Pennington County
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — According to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, one duck has died. Several domesticated ducks were discovered on the side of the road in Pennington County. According to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, six ducks with clipped wings were left along Old Folsom Road...
This year’s seven month valuation total already ranks sixth-highest for Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The number of building permits in Rapid City is down this year but the value of those permits is up compared to this time last year. Rapid City’s Building Services Division issued 215 building permits in July with a total value of $17 million.
