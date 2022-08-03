ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Former Red Luis Castillo impresses in his Seattle Mariners debut at Yankee Stadium

By Dave Clark, Cincinnati Enquirer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2agDiM_0h3bXBM700

Former Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Luis Castillo was in a different uniform for his second start in three weeks against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. But the result - a win for his team - was similar.

Castillo earned his first win as an American League pitcher in his first Seattle Mariners start. He threw 109 pitches, allowing three earned runs on five hits with three walks and eight strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings.

Former Red Eugenio Suárez hit his 18th home run of the season - a three-run shot - in the 1st inning. Another ex-Red, Jesse Winker, added a solo shot in the 7th in Seattle's 7-3 win.

Castillo's second-to-last start with the Reds was July 14 in the Bronx. He allowed just one earned run on two hits over seven innings while striking out eight and walking four in the Reds' 7-6 win in 10 innings against the Yankees.

YES Network analyst and former Cincinnati Reds outfielder Paul O'Neill offered praise of Castillo throughout Wednesday's broadcast.

"He's much more of a three-pitch pitcher today than he was when he came into Cincinnati," O'Neill said in the bottom of the 4th inning. "Today you've seen a lot of fastball, slider and change-up."

"All of a sudden, it looks like Castillo has kind of found his second wind. Going back to July 14 when he really shut down the Yankees, these last two or three innings - that's the same guy we saw that night," O'Neill said in the bottom of the 5th.

"Castillo you see getting more comfortable every inning," O'Neill said during the 6th inning. "He seems to be getting more comfortable as this game goes on. ... These are frustrating days for a hitter."

Also of interest from Joel Luckhaupt via Twitter:

Castillo is expected to make another start against the Yankees in Seattle next week.

Earlier: Reds shortstop prospect Marte hits two home runs in Dayton's 14-5 win

Also: Stoudt, acquired in Castillo deal, tosses five shutout innings in Chattanooga debut

The only other start Castillo has made against the Yankees in his six Major League Baseball seasons came in 2017 - his rookie season. He allowed three earned runs on seven hits with two walks and two strikeouts over five innings in a loss.

"I feel like the team has welcomed me well," Castillo said earlier this week through interpreter Freddie Llanos, per the Seattle Times' Ryan Divish . "I’m very excited and excited to be here ... You're coming to a team that is so close to getting into the postseason. So the only thing left is just continue doing what the team has been doing and working hard. And I'm sure we'll get there."

"It was the Yankees and other teams, a lot of more teams," Castillo added, per Divish. "They were definitely very interested in me."

After the Reds traded Castillo to the Mariners , New York Post columnist and MLB Network insider Joel Sherman reported via Twitter that the Yankees told the Reds that prospect Anthony Volpe would not be included in trade discussions.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Former Red Luis Castillo impresses in his Seattle Mariners debut at Yankee Stadium

