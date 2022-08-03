ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, MO

Roger Johnson, running unopposed, installed as Boone County prosecutor five months early

By Charles Dunlap, Columbia Daily Tribune
 4 days ago
Roger Johnson, Democratic candidate for Boone County prosecuting attorney, will start the job five months early after he was sworn in as the prosecutor Wednesday by Boone County Presiding Judge J. Hasbrouck Jacobs.

Johnson is running unopposed in the Nov. 8 general election. That set the table for Jacobs to swear Johnson in early.

The Boone County Commission opened the door Tuesday to Johnson's swearing-in when it created a temporary, full-time prosecutor position to serve through the remainder of Dan Knight's term. Knight suddenly and unexpectedly died in June.

Johnson will begin his regular term as prosecutor on Jan. 1 after nearly half a year of already holding the office.

Interim Prosecuting Attorney Nick Komoroski resigned the head position to make way for Johnson's appointment.

Komoroski remains with the prosecutor's office as first assistant prosecutor.

"I want to thank Nick Komoroski for doing a good job under incredibly difficult circumstances," Johnson said. "I wanted to express my gratitude, really. I am humbled by all the support that is here."

Johnson previously served as an assistant Boone County prosecutor for 12 years, including two years as first assistant before going into private practice at the Van Matre Law Firm.

Before Boone County, he was an assistant Missouri attorney general.

"We have a lot of hard work ahead of us, but I know we have a good group of people to make our headway and support and people with good intentions," he said. "I also appreciate the faith and trust of the judges and especially my colleagues at Van Matre."

The prosecutor's office has faced real challenges the last few years, which includes a growing homicide rate in the county, he noted.

"Having worked here for so long and being a member of the community, I felt a commitment to try to improve things and do better," Johnson said, adding he thinks the prosecutor's office has had to struggle the last few years with an increasing caseload.

"I felt like there needed to be renewed focus on shootings and violent crime in the community and that there needed to be an opportunity with rebuilding trust in the community and the working relationship with law enforcement," he said.

Charles Dunlap covers local government, community stories and other general subjects for the Tribune. You can reach him at cdunlap@columbiatribune.com or @CD_CDT on Twitter. Please consider subscribing to support vital local journalism.

