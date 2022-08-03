Lars Nootbaar provides sneaky value for the St. Louis Cardinals

Read on redbirdrants.com
Video: Mets ball boy commits big blunder
A New York Mets ball boy inadvertently invited the wrath of Max Scherzer on Saturday night. Scherzer pitched a dominant 7 innings, striking out 11 in his Mets’ 6-2 win over the Atlanta Braves in the second game of a doubleheader. Scherzer was getting set to face Travis d’Arnau to start the fifth when he was interrupted.
numberfire.com
Tommy Edman sent to St. Louis' bench on Saturday night
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman is not starting in Saturday's contest against the New York Yankees. Edman will sit on the bench after Nolan Gorman was named Saturday's starting second baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 325 batted balls this season, Edman has accounted for a 5.8% barrel rate...
Zack Greinke sent Whit Merrifield cool text message after trade
Zach Greinke is known for being a man of few words. But when he speaks, his words carry meaning. And he apparently had a nice message for Whit Merrifield recently. Merrifield was traded from the Royals to the Toronto Blue Jays ahead of Tuesday’s non-waiver trade deadline. Merrifield is a two-time All-Star and career .286 hitter. But this season, his numbers have been bad. His .242 batting average and .645 OPS are career-low marks.
MLB・
St. Louis Cardinals: Trade Deadline Should be a Future Lesson
The St. Louis Cardinals were finally active during this year’s trade deadline. But will they learn that offseason additions can help save prospects?. Adding Jose Quintana and Chris Stratton was a good – and necessary – move for the St. Louis Cardinals. It hurts to lose Harrison Bader but continuing to fortify the rotation by adding Jordan Montgomery was even better.
Yardbarker
Yankees tried to trade two starting players with bloated contracts at deadline
New York Yankees were extremely active leading up to the deadline on Tuesday evening, but general manager Brian Cashman was unable to make a few big last-second deals. The team was in serious talks with the Miami Marlins for Pablo López, one of the top starting pitchers being floated. However, the two sides were unable to come to an agreement, but we did learn that Gleyber Torres was included in negotiations.
Yardbarker
Former Dodgers Yasiel Puig, Kenley Jansen & Ross Stripling Pay Tribute To Vin Scully; Dodger Stadium Lights Up
Legendary Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully passed away Tuesday night at the age of 94. His death sparked an incredible outpour of love and appreciation for Scully, who spent 67 seasons broadcasting Dodgers games. Scully’s incredible career from Brooklyn to Los Angeles included multiple World Series titles and several...
Pedro rips the Red Sox: ‘I just don’t see where the path is’
Pedro Martinez is not happy with the direction of the Boston Red Sox under Chaim Bloom. He ripped the team’s moves at the trade deadline this week on MLB Network.
The smartest trade Cubs made at 2022 deadline
For all the criticism the Cubs received after holding on to top trade chips Ian Happ and Willson Contreras at the deadline, trading Scott Effross to the Yankees was a smart move. Yes, dealing one of David Ross’ most-trusted and oft-used relievers hurts the Cubs in the present. But...
The bizarre piece of Kauffman Stadium that got Alex Cora thrown out
A ball hit by Salvador Perez helped the Kansas City Royals win their series-opener against the Red Sox, while also allowing for something new longtime Kauffman Stadium observers had never seen.
Yankees steal reliever from Rays thanks to Tampa Bay roster crunch
The New York Yankees improved their bullpen significantly at the 2022 MLB trade deadline by importing Scott Effross of the Cubs and Lou Trivino of the A’s. But did they do enough? Michael King is out for the season, following in Chad Green’s footsteps. Even if Effross slides into an eighth inning role and Trivino shakes off his BABIP, there’s still room for some unknown quantities to grab hold of a roster spot.
Former MLB Star Will Call Little League World Series For ESPN
Former MLB All-Star Todd Frazier is set to call the Little League World Series for ESPN. The recently-retired infielder will make his broadcasting debut on Monday, calling a New England region tournament game in Bristol, Connecticut. He'll then take the booth as a TV analyst for ESPN’s coverage of Little League World Series in Williamsport.
DeJong lifts Cardinals over Yanks in Carpenter's return
ST. LOUIS — Paul DeJong hit a two-run double with two outs in the eighth inning, lifting the Cardinals over the New York Yankees 4-3 Friday night in Matt Carpenter's return to St. Louis.Carpenter drew a standing ovation in his first visit back to the city where he played 11 seasons, then had two hits. Aaron Judge and Josh Donaldson also had two hits each for the Yankees, and Donaldson drove in two while New York built a 3-2 lead.The Cardinals erased that in the eighth. Nolan Arenado hit a one-out single, and Tyler O'Nell worked a two-out walk on a...
numberfire.com
Nolan Gorman hitting second for Cardinals on Saturday
St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman is starting in Saturday's lineup against the New York Yankees. Gorman will operate second base after Tommy Edman was rested at home. In a matchup versus New York's right-hander Domingo German, our models project Gorman to score 10.5 FanDuel points at the salary...
These 3 St. Louis Cardinals should receive midseason accolades
If awards were given in the middle of the season, these would be my three choices on the St. Louis Cardinals to take home the hardware. Although anything can happen in the last two months of the regular season, it’s never too early to hand out some awards and give players a little recognition. For the surging St. Louis Cardinals, these three players should be acknowledged as major contributors to the team’s success and ability to chase down the Milwaukee Brewers in a fight for the top spot in the division.
numberfire.com
Mike Brosseau sent to Milwaukee's bench on Sunday
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Mike Brosseau is not starting in Sunday's contest against the Cincinnati Reds. Brosseau will take a break after Luis Urias was shifted to third base and Kolten Wong was positioned at second. Per Baseball Savant on 75 batted balls this season, Brosseau was produced a 6.7% barrel...
FOX Sports
Kansas City Royals and Boston Red Sox meet in game 4 of series
Boston Red Sox (54-55, fifth in the AL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (43-65, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Kutter Crawford (3-3, 3.86 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 56 strikeouts); Royals: Brad Keller (5-12, 4.61 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 76 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -140, Royals +120;...
Yankees’ Aaron Boone ejected vs Cardinals over umpire Ed Hickox’s awful strike zone
The New York Yankees entered Sunday’s finale against the St. Louis Cardinals in the midst of a four-game losing streak. They’re exiting the game down one manager (temporarily), and plus a whole bunch of questions they wish they didn’t have to answer. Sunday’s game at Busch Stadium...
numberfire.com
Kansas City's Vinnie Pasquantino receives Sunday off
Kansas City Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino is not starting in Sunday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Pasquantino will take a break after Salvador Perez was named Sunday's designated hitter, MJ Melendez was moved behind the plate, Kyle Isbel was moved to left field, and Nate Eaton was positioned in right.
Padres next addition after Juan Soto trade is coming soon
The San Diego Padres already got Juan Soto, Josh Bell, and Brandon Carpenter at the trade deadline. Yet, there are reinforcements on the way. The San Diego Padres had a mission at the trade deadline, and that was to drastically improve their roster. They did just that, acquiring closer Josh Hader, utility man Brandon Drury, first baseman Josh Bell, and superstar outfielder Juan Soto. Just when you thought the Padres could not get in any better shape, one player is nearing his return.
Yankees vs. Cardinals Live Stream: Channel, Start Time, Where To Watch The Cardinals-Yankees Game Online
The New York Yankees travel to St. Louis to battle the Cardinals on Friday night!. It’s Friday night, which means the Yankees are on Prime Video. The Yanks are hoping to maintain their dominance in the AL East, while the Cards are battling the Brewers for first place in the NL Central. Nestor Cortes (9-3, 2.53 ERA) is scheduled to start for New York, with the Cardinals sending Andre Pallante (4-4, 3.18 ERA) to the mound.
