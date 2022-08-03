ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

Grand jury indicts 3 Newport men in connection to Valentine’s Day shooting

By ABC6 News
ABC6.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.abc6.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC6.com

Police investigate armed home invasion in North Providence

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — North Providence police are investigating after an armed home invasion Saturday night. The incident happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Wentworth Street. Chief Alfredo Ruggiero said four to five Black men were wearing face coverings with handguns and extended magazines before breaking through the...
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Warwick police search for suspect accused of assaulting pharmacist

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police is asking the public for help finding a man accused of assaulting a pharmacist. On Friday, police said the incident happened in June when a man walked in to a pharmacy with a fraudulent prescription. When the pharmacist refused to give the man...
WARWICK, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport, RI
City
Providence, RI
State
Rhode Island State
Newport, RI
Crime & Safety
ABC6.com

10-month-old boy drowns in bathtub in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said Saturday that a 10-month-old boy drowned in a bathtub. Police say they were called to the 200 block of Chad Brown Street on reports of a child who possibly drowned. No other injuries were reported and no one is in custody at...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Providence man sentenced to 42 years in prison for 2015 murder

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Attorney General Peter Neronha said Friday that a Providence man has been sentenced to serve 42 years in prison for a 2015 murder. Efrain Blanco, 38, pleaded guilty earlier this year to killing 54-year-old Zenaida Pacheco. Pacheco’s body was found by a maintenance worker in...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Police investigate deadly single-car crash in Upton

UPTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Upton police are investigating after a deadly single-vehicle crash Saturday night. Police responded to the intersection of Glenview and Pearl Street a little after 9 p.m. for a reported crash with multiple injuries. After investigating, police discovered that 18-year-old Gabriel Dias De Holanda was driving...
UPTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Grand Jury#Rhode Island Hospital#Violent Crime
ABC6.com

Providence Police Explorers hold car wash fundraiser Saturday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Members of the Providence Explorers held a car wash fundraiser on Saturday in effort to raise money for the program. Donations from the car wash will fund Explorers’ uniforms and team building activities. The program focuses on helping local young adults learn about law...
PROVIDENCE, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC6.com

Mansfield man, 39, accused of stabbing neighbor

MANFIELD, Mass. (WLNE) — A Mansfield man is accused of stabbing his neighbor outside of an apartment early Friday morning. Mansfield police received a call from a man just after 3 a.m., who said he was followed and stabbed on Francis Avenue. Jason Moore, 39, is accused of stabbing...
ABC6.com

7 people hospitalized after firework incident at CumberlandFest

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — The Cumberland Fire Department said seven people were taken to the hospital after a fireworks display malfunction at a festival Saturday night. The incident happened during CumberlandFest at Diamond Hill Park just after 10 p.m. Fire Chief Nicholas Anderson said the incident was part of...
CUMBERLAND, RI
ABC6.com

Two people aboard disabled boat rescued at Worden’s Pond

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — The Union Fire District of South Kingstown rescued two people on a disabled boat Saturday morning. Chief Steven Pinch said the fire district received a call of a disabled boat with two people aboard just after 10:30 a.m. “Chief Pinch along with members from...
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
ABC6.com

Warren Fire Department highlights National Purple Heart Day

WARREN, R.I. (WLNE) — The Warren Fire Department took to social media Saturday afternoon to highlight National Purple Heart Day. National Purple Heart Day is on Aug 7 every year for Americans to remember and honor the men and women who were killed or wounded while serving their country.
WARREN, RI
ABC6.com

2 people suffer severe burns after fire in Woonsocket

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Two people suffered severe burns after a fire at a home in Woonsocket early Friday morning. Fire departments from Woonsocket, Lincoln, Cumberland and North Smithfield all responded to the three-family home around 5 AM. The unit in the back of the building was engulfed in...
WOONSOCKET, RI
ABC6.com

‘Cumberland is back!’: Community sends off Little League State Champions

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — Family, friends, and fans gave a championship send off to the Cumberland Little League team Thursday evening. The squad will head down to Bristol, Connecticut, Friday for the Metro Regional Tournament. Cumberland defeated Portsmouth Saturday evening. “Only 53 of those 6,500 teams will compete,” said...
CUMBERLAND, RI
ABC6.com

Department of Health closes four beaches for swimming

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health closed four beaches for swimming Thursday. The Department of Health said bacteria levels at Camp Hoffman Beach and Kingston’s Camp Beach in Kingston, Camp Canonicus Beach in Exeter, and Kent County YMCA Beach in Warwick returned to safe levels.
WARWICK, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy