Grand jury indicts 3 Newport men in connection to Valentine’s Day shooting

Police: Victims of North Providence home invasion won’t press charges
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — North Providence police said Sunday that the victims of a home invasion Saturday are not pressing charges. Chief Alfredo Ruggeiro Jr. told ABC 6 News that they are considering the crime to be an “isolated incident”. “From the information we have gathered,...
Woman accused of striking man with screwdriver in East Providence
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — East Providence police said a woman was arrested after striking a man with a screwdriver. Police responded to Whelden Avenue Saturday night for a report of a possible stabbing. Lt. Michael Rapoza said an argument began between a male and female who were both...
Police investigate armed home invasion in North Providence
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — North Providence police are investigating after an armed home invasion Saturday night. The incident happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Wentworth Street. Chief Alfredo Ruggiero said four to five Black men were wearing face coverings with handguns and extended magazines before breaking through the...
Warwick police search for suspect accused of assaulting pharmacist
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police is asking the public for help finding a man accused of assaulting a pharmacist. On Friday, police said the incident happened in June when a man walked in to a pharmacy with a fraudulent prescription. When the pharmacist refused to give the man...
10-month-old boy drowns in bathtub in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said Saturday that a 10-month-old boy drowned in a bathtub. Police say they were called to the 200 block of Chad Brown Street on reports of a child who possibly drowned. No other injuries were reported and no one is in custody at...
Providence man sentenced to 42 years in prison for 2015 murder
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Attorney General Peter Neronha said Friday that a Providence man has been sentenced to serve 42 years in prison for a 2015 murder. Efrain Blanco, 38, pleaded guilty earlier this year to killing 54-year-old Zenaida Pacheco. Pacheco’s body was found by a maintenance worker in...
Police investigate deadly single-car crash in Upton
UPTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Upton police are investigating after a deadly single-vehicle crash Saturday night. Police responded to the intersection of Glenview and Pearl Street a little after 9 p.m. for a reported crash with multiple injuries. After investigating, police discovered that 18-year-old Gabriel Dias De Holanda was driving...
Providence police administration recommends firing of captain accused of using force during arrest
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence police officer accused of using force while arresting a 21-year-old man last month has been charged, and the agency’s administration is now recommending that he be fired. Police said Friday that Capt. Stephen Gencarella was charged with the standard of conduct, obedience...
East Greenwich woman snuck cell phone to ACI inmate, state police say
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — An East Greenwich woman is accused of sneaking a cell phone to an inmate at the ACI in Cranston last week. Inesa Vinarskaya, 59, was arrested and charged with conveyance of unauthorized articles to or from institutions. Rhode Island State Police said the inmate was...
Providence Police Explorers hold car wash fundraiser Saturday
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Members of the Providence Explorers held a car wash fundraiser on Saturday in effort to raise money for the program. Donations from the car wash will fund Explorers’ uniforms and team building activities. The program focuses on helping local young adults learn about law...
Large police presence in North Providence neighborhood
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — There’s a large police presence on Wentworth Street in North Providence Saturday evening. Officers are seen canvassing the neighborhood just before 8 p.m. We’ll have more information as this news develops.
Providence man involved in crash that killed Mansfield man on I-95 in Sharon
SHARON, Mass. (WLNE) — A Providence man was involved in a crash that killed a Mansfield man on Interstate 95 in Sharon on Thursday. The crash happened just after 7:30 p.m. on Interstate 95 southbound near exit 17. Massachusetts State Police said the driver of a BMW was traveling...
Mansfield man, 39, accused of stabbing neighbor
MANFIELD, Mass. (WLNE) — A Mansfield man is accused of stabbing his neighbor outside of an apartment early Friday morning. Mansfield police received a call from a man just after 3 a.m., who said he was followed and stabbed on Francis Avenue. Jason Moore, 39, is accused of stabbing...
7 people hospitalized after firework incident at CumberlandFest
CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — The Cumberland Fire Department said seven people were taken to the hospital after a fireworks display malfunction at a festival Saturday night. The incident happened during CumberlandFest at Diamond Hill Park just after 10 p.m. Fire Chief Nicholas Anderson said the incident was part of...
Two people aboard disabled boat rescued at Worden’s Pond
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — The Union Fire District of South Kingstown rescued two people on a disabled boat Saturday morning. Chief Steven Pinch said the fire district received a call of a disabled boat with two people aboard just after 10:30 a.m. “Chief Pinch along with members from...
Warren Fire Department highlights National Purple Heart Day
WARREN, R.I. (WLNE) — The Warren Fire Department took to social media Saturday afternoon to highlight National Purple Heart Day. National Purple Heart Day is on Aug 7 every year for Americans to remember and honor the men and women who were killed or wounded while serving their country.
2 people suffer severe burns after fire in Woonsocket
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Two people suffered severe burns after a fire at a home in Woonsocket early Friday morning. Fire departments from Woonsocket, Lincoln, Cumberland and North Smithfield all responded to the three-family home around 5 AM. The unit in the back of the building was engulfed in...
‘Cumberland is back!’: Community sends off Little League State Champions
CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — Family, friends, and fans gave a championship send off to the Cumberland Little League team Thursday evening. The squad will head down to Bristol, Connecticut, Friday for the Metro Regional Tournament. Cumberland defeated Portsmouth Saturday evening. “Only 53 of those 6,500 teams will compete,” said...
No-contact advisory placed on pond in Kingston and reservoir in North Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health and the Department of Environmental Management placed a no-contact advisory on a pond and part of a Reservoir on Friday. The Department of Health said Camp Hoffman on Larkin Pond in Kingston and the area of Wenscott Reservoir near...
Department of Health closes four beaches for swimming
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health closed four beaches for swimming Thursday. The Department of Health said bacteria levels at Camp Hoffman Beach and Kingston’s Camp Beach in Kingston, Camp Canonicus Beach in Exeter, and Kent County YMCA Beach in Warwick returned to safe levels.
