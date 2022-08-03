Ordinance Calls For SPD Training On ”Fair And Impartial Policing”

Read on www.wmay.com
Related
wmay.com
Downtown Sidewalks Slated For Power Washing In Beautification Effort
Expect to see crews doing some intense power washing of downtown Springfield sidewalks in the days to come. It’s part of a downtown beautification effort. Crews have been working on the project for a few weeks, but the city says it is devoting more time and manpower to completing the work. Crews will be power washing downtown sidewalks between 8am and 5pm Mondays through Thursdays for the next two to three weeks.
wmay.com
Deadlines Loom For Wyndham City Centre Project
The fate of Springfield’s Wyndham City Centre is coming down to the wire. Mayor Jim Langfelder is hoping that the downtown high-rise hotel’s current owner and a New York developer will introduce a revised zoning request as early as Monday. Aldermen have twice rejected the proposal to convert the hotel into mostly apartments, leaving it with only 80 to 100 hotel rooms. The partners cannot reintroduce the same proposal for 18 months, but a revised request could be acted upon within 60 days.
wmay.com
County: No Movement Yet To Transfer Mentally Ill Inmates
Despite the temporary restraining order issued by a Sangamon County judge, there’s been no apparent movement yet by the Illinois Department of Human Services to transfer county jail inmates in need of psychiatric care. Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell says the jail is currently housing six inmates who have...
wmay.com
Langfelder Wonders If Politics Impacted Wyndham Votes
Mayor Jim Langfelder is raising the possibility that politics might have something to do with the vote against putting more apartments in the Wyndham City Centre complex. Four Springfield aldermen have publicly come out in support of Langfelder’s opponent in next year’s election, city Treasurer Misty Buscher. Three of the four… Chuck Redpath, Kristin DiCenso, and Ralph Hanauer… voted against the zoning variance. The fourth… Erin Conley… originally supported the change but then switched her vote to “no” when it came up for a second vote.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wmay.com
Proposal To Purchase Enos Park Homes Remains Stalled In Committee
Some Springfield aldermen are still balking at a request for nearly $300,000 to assist the Enos Park Neighborhood Association as it struggles with the cost of a neighborhood redevelopment program. The city had already put up money in past years to help the association acquire and maintain more than 70 properties in the neighborhood, but the group has been unable to stay ahead of its costs for taxes and professional services. Mayor Jim Langfelder says if the city doesn’t purchase the properties, they could be sold individually at tax auction, making it harder to market the properties in bigger blocks to prospective developers. But an ordinance authorizing the city to buy the properties has been stalled in committee for weeks.
wmay.com
Victim Of Fatal Crash Identified
The Sangamon County coroner has identified the victim of a fatal Friday morning crash in Springfield. Coroner Jim Allmon says 30-year-old Elyse Davis of Springfield died of multiple blunt force injuries sustained in that crash. Davis was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, which happened around 2:30am Friday in the 800 block of West Monroe.
Springfield Police recover drugs and guns
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield law enforcement served a search warrant on Friday that resulted in drugs and weapons being recovered and a man being arrested. Officials said the Springfield Police Department’s Pro-Active Crime Unit and Emergency Response Team served a search warrant at 232 East Pine Street. They recovered 19 grams of crack cocaine, […]
Springfield Fire Department warns of texting scam
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Fire Department is warning the community about an ongoing scam it recently became aware of. The scam is in the form of text messages advertising SFD shirts for sale. Chief Brandon Blough said the SFD will never try to solicit or sell anything by text or direct call; the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
wmay.com
Sewer Inspections Begin Monday
Beginning Monday, crews will be inspecting sewer manholes in the northeast corner of Springfield as part of the ongoing project to identify deficiencies that have contributed to flooding related to the city’s sewer system. Crews will use a 360-degree camera that will be lowered into the manhole from their...
wmay.com
Street Name Change Proposed To Honor Late Businessman
The Springfield City Council will vote this month on a proposal to rename a west-side road in honor of a longtime local businessman who passed away in June. An ordinance before the council would rename Baer Boulevard as O’Shea Way, in honor of the late David “Bud” O’Shea.
wmay.com
Bloomberg Harvard City Fellow Begins Work In Springfield
A Harvard graduate has begun work in Springfield in her new position as part of the inaugural class of Bloomberg Harvard City Hall Fellows. Sai Joshi joined the city’s Office of Planning and Economic Development on August 1st. She will focus on developing a “Whole Block Restoration” strategy for troubled areas of Springfield. Joshi is an architect with a focus on urban design, planning, and policy.
Coroner identifies woman killed in car crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has identified the woman who died in a car crash in Springfield on Friday. Allmon said the woman is Elyse Davis, 30, of Springfield. Davis was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened near West Monroe Street and South Glenwood Avenue around 4:30 […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAND TV
Springfield Officer recognized for saving a life
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Springfield Police officer recognized after talking a suicidal subject off of railroad tracks. Chief Scarlette presented Officer Slater with a Letter of Appreciation for his quick response to a subject in crisis. According to police, on July 7, Officer Slater responded to a suicidal subject on the...
foxillinois.com
Man found with crack cocaine and guns in Springfield, police say
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A Springfield man facing charges after police say they found crack cocaine and loaded guns at his home. Deonte Stewart, 25, was arrested Friday morning for armed violence, manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, and possession of a firearm. His arrest came after the...
wlds.com
Springfield PD Search For Missing Teen
UPDATE 9PM: Zowee has been located and is safe. Springfield authorities are searching for information regarding a missing teen. 15 year old Zowee Elizabeth Miller was last seen near Iles Park with a black backpack and a skateboard on foot on July 30th. Family members on Facebook believe she may have been approached by an older man in a black SUV.
wmay.com
Free Metered Parking Expected To Continue Into 2023
You may eventually have to start plugging meters again in downtown Springfield, but it probably won’t be this year. Downtown visitors have not been required to pay for parking at meters since the start of the COVID pandemic back in March of 2020. Mayor Jim Langfelder says an eventual move back to paid metered parking downtown depends on a lot of unresolved variables, including the extent to which state workers fully return to downtown offices. The mayor has in the past also linked the return of paid metered parking to an upgrade to “smart” parking meters downtown, a project which could take months.
Central Illinois Proud
Person rescued from structure fire in Bloomington Sunday
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — One person who was reportedly inside a structure when it caught fire has been evacuated from the building. The Bloomington Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Harry Dr. around 9:15 a.m. Sunday, with one person reportedly inside the structure. Several fire engines and...
Springfield Police looking for missing teenager
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department and Missing Person Awareness Network are working together to find a missing teenager they believe is in danger. Zowee Miller, 15, was last seen on July 30 near Iles Park and is still believed to be in the city. She is described as being White, 5 feet, […]
WAND TV
Police respond to fatal single car crash in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – One woman is dead after a single car accident, early Friday morning in Springfield. According to police at approximately 2:37 a.m., officers responded to a report of a single car accident in the 800 block of West Monroe Street. Upon arrival a deceased female was...
28 percent of Decatur shooting victims are kids, teenagers
‘Stand up and say it’: A police chief’s plea to bring shooters to justice & the patterns behind the teens pulling the trigger DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — More than a quarter of gun violence victims in the City of Decatur this year have been 17 or younger (11 out of 40), according to Police Chief […]
Comments / 0