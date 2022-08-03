Oakland youth fought for the vote in 2020, and won. Now they’re being told to wait

Read on oaklandside.org
oaklandside.org
OUSD security staff clash with protesters at Parker Elementary
Oakland Unified security guards forcefully removed people from Parker Elementary School on Thursday evening, the first confrontation since parents and community members began occupying the campus two months ago in protest of the school’s closure. Since school board officials voted to close Parker K-8 at the end of May,...
oaklandside.org
Parker organizers denounce OUSD use of force, vow to stay
The community occupation of Parker Elementary School continued on Friday, a day after Oakland Unified changed school locks and district security staff forcefully removed people from the campus. At a noon press conference at Parker, organizers opposed to the school’s closure said they’re determined to remain on campus in defiance...
NBC Bay Area
Residents, Visitors React to Return of Outside Lands in San Francisco
Thousands of People went to Golden Gate Park Saturday as they were excited to hear their favorite bands again at the Outside Lands Music Festival. “We have been before and it feels amazing to be back. Green Day all the way,” said Sacramento resident Jay Henderson. The three-day festival...
oaklandside.org
Attorney General joins lawsuit to halt gravel facility proposed at port
Attorney General Rob Bonta has joined a lawsuit filed by West Oakland activists to prevent construction of an open-air gravel and sand facility at the Port of Oakland. The West Oakland Environmental Indicators Project, which filed the lawsuit in March, is seeking an injunction to halt the Eagle Rock Aggregates project until the port completes a more thorough environmental study. A month earlier, the Port of Oakland approved the project, allowing Eagle Rock to lease land on the Outer Harbor.
Meet Oakland’s first woman Fire Marshall
Oakland’s first woman Fire Marshall Felicia Bryant joined KRON 4 Anchor Stephanie Lin to discuss her historic appointment, her new responsibilities, and advice for others.
postnewsgroup.com
OPINION: Are We About to See the Permanent Exclusion of Most Black People from Construction Jobs in Oakland?
For decades Black people in Oakland have obtained 9% or less of the work hours on publicly funded construction projects. So…for jobs that are paid for by all of our tax dollars, Black residents, who make up 23% of Oakland’s population, get only 9% of the relatively well-paid work doing construction.
Community leaders rally against evictions of Black Fillmore residents
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — More than 100 people, including elected leaders, convened at the King-Garvey apartments in San Francisco’s Fillmore District to rally against the evictions of Black residents, according to a press release on Friday from Supervisor Dean Preston’s office. Some of the residents in danger of getting evicted have lived at the apartments […]
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Nonprofit, Asian American Residents Sue Siskiyou County
A Bay Area nonprofit is going after county laws and ordinances targeting Asian Americans in Siskiyou County, filing a federal lawsuit that, if they win, could help Asian Americans across the country. An influx of Asian Americans in the Northern California county around 2016 created an upsurge in racism, discrimination...
SFist
Sup. Dean Preston Wages Fight Over HUD-Related Evictions of Longtime Tenants at Western Addition Complex
The bureaucracy of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and the likely profit motives of one management company are once again running head-first into San Francisco politics and this city's chronic housing shortage. And Supervisor Dean Preston is trying his best to keep a handful of tenants housed in one Western Addition housing complex.
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Oakland Might Get Food Hall That Focuses on Black and Brown Vendors
The proposed Liberation Park Market Hall could come to East Oakland in the coming years — and include mostly Black and Brown businesses. The three-story building is expected to include a wide array of food vendors, as well as a coffee shop, all of which will occupy a shared space with both indoor and outdoor dining areas; no set date has been announced, but the developers from the nonprofit Black Cultural Zone Community Development Corporation, which would be responsible for constructing the food hall, have noted it could come to the city within the coming years. [Chronicle]
Astonishingly expensive Bay Area cruise, with excursion to Stockton, to launch soon
For $5,397, you can book a European river cruise from Amsterdam to Budapest. Or, for a minimum of $6,095 per person, you can cruise from San Francisco to Stockton to see ... the Stockton 99 Speedway.
Member of SF political dynasty files to run for DA
CORRECTION: The original version of this story stated that Joe Alioto Veronese’s mother, Angela, ran for San Francisco mayor twice. In fact, she ran four times. SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Joe Alioto Veronese — a civil rights attorney and former police and fire commissioner, and bearer of a famous name in city politics — pulled […]
Prosecutors could drop charges in Bay Area Batmobile brouhaha
A Batmobile builder facing felony charges in an alleged favor to a Bay Area sheriff’s friend might not appear in court at his previously scheduled Bat-time later this month, as prosecutors weigh dropping the case.
Potentially deadly mosquito found in Contra Costa Co. for the first time
According to a press release from the county, Aedes mosquitos are described as being very aggressive day biters that can transmit diseases such as Zika, Yellow and Dengue fevers.
sfstandard.com
San Francisco Plans To Invest in ‘Social Housing.’ What Exactly Is That?
Late last month, as part of budget negotiations, Mayor London Breed agreed to spend $112 million on affordable housing, calling to use money from debt financing to pay for new housing projects and fund repairs to existing buildings. It was part of a late-night budget deal that preserved most of...
Daily Californian
Two UC Berkeley students robbed, threatened with taser near northwest corner of campus
Two UC Berkeley students were robbed late Friday night at the area where Tolman Hall formerly was near the northwest corner of campus. According to a campus WarnMe alert sent at 2:03 a.m. Saturday morning, the two victims were robbed of their iPhone 12 and student ID by two suspects just before midnight. The suspects possessed a gun and one of them threatened the students with a taser, according to the alert.
sfbayview.com
Public Defender: DA’s lock-‘em-up drug policies don’t work
District Attorney Brooke Jenkins on Aug. 3 announced policies with regard to drug cases. Mano Raju, the elected public defender of San Francisco, issues the following statement in response:. “The District Attorney’s newly announced policies around drug cases are exactly the type of regressive and carceral practices that have exacerbated...
Students, workers in Contra Costa County can receive free $25 Clipper card
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — College students and adult workers in Contra Costa County can receive a pre-loaded $25 Clipper card, 511 Contra Costa announced on its website. The agency says it looks to get commuters to switch to public transit for even just once a week. To be eligible, you must be 18 […]
Miami company abandons electric bike program in Richmond
A Miami-based company that partnered with Metropolitan Transportation Commission to provide electric bicycles to Richmond and other cities has abandoned the program.
Uber and Lyft prices surged out of control in SF on the first night of Outside Lands
Moral of the story: if you can, bike.
