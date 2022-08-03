Oakland youth fought for the vote in 2020, and won. Now they’re being told to wait

The proposed Liberation Park Market Hall could come to East Oakland in the coming years — and include mostly Black and Brown businesses. The three-story building is expected to include a wide array of food vendors, as well as a coffee shop, all of which will occupy a shared space with both indoor and outdoor dining areas; no set date has been announced, but the developers from the nonprofit Black Cultural Zone Community Development Corporation, which would be responsible for constructing the food hall, have noted it could come to the city within the coming years. [Chronicle]

OAKLAND, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO