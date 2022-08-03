ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson DB Zanders gives up football

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) – Clemson starting safety Lannden Zanders says he is giving up football because of continuing issues with an injured shoulder. Zanders said on social media he’s not “physically able” to be the player he was before the injury. Zanders has had three surgeries on his right shoulder. He started nine games in 2020 with a torn labrum and suffered a season-ending injury in Clemson’s 10-3 opening loss to eventual national champion Georgia last season. Co-defensive coordinator Mickey Conn had said last month Zanders was cleared to compete at fall practice, which opens Friday. Zanders says he’s disappointed, but leaves with no regrets.

Related
Dabo says Klubnik an option if needed early in season

Clemson opened its preseason practice Friday afternoon with several key players returning from injury and many newcomers to their roster. Most of them were with the Tigers during spring drills. One of them, quarterback Cade Klubnik, would be an early season option, if necessary, said head coach Dabo Swinney.
