Traditional Georgian-style River Oaks home has youthful and fresh decor

This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Chase suspect from Galveston County shot after hitting a police officer with vehicle in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A man is dead after crashing into a concrete pillar under the Eastex Freeway in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
William Paul Thomas Pleads Guilty to Corruption Before Retiring as Mayor Turner's Righthand ManAubrey R Taylor Reports©Houston, TX
Case No: 2019-37336 Was Dismissed in the 55th Civil District Court that's Presided Over by Judge Latosha Lewis PayneAubrey R Taylor Reports©Harris County, TX
3 cherished Montrose family restaurants' closure leads week's top stories
Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week. 1. Cherished trio of Montrose Italian family restaurants will soon shutter to make way for new dining district. The historic restaurants will be transformed into a new complex of six food and beverage concepts, the first of which is slated to open by the end of the year.
Community-minded California restaurant stands up in The Woodlands with burgers, craft beer, and more
A Los Angeles-based restaurant devoted to classic American food will make its Texas debut in The Woodlands next week. The Stand will begin its soft opening Wednesday, August 10 in the Hughes Landing development (2000 Hughes Landing Blvd, Suite F-700). Described as “American classics redefined,” The Stand serves a range...
Longtime wine bar and restaurant pours its final glass in CityCentre this month
A staple of CityCentre dining will close at the end of this month. The Tasting Room will pour its final glasses of wine on August 27. Open in CityCentre since 2011, The Tasting Room's owner Lasco Enterprises stated that the development's landlord opted not to renew its lease on the space. Once boasting four locations across the Houston area — including a flagship location in Uptown Park that shuttered in 2020 — the closure of its final outpost will end the wine bar and restaurant's time on the dining scene.
3 Houston restaurants dish out new charitable promotions for generous diners
Houston Restaurant Weeks may be the most prominent charity dining event taking place during August, but it isn't the only one. Three Houston restaurants have used the charitable feelings created by HRW to launch their own events that support equally worthy causes. Kenny & Ziggy's chef-owner Ziggy Gruber has recruited...
5 Houston hot-pink essentials to rock this summer's viral Barbiecore trend
Photos of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling on the set of the new Barbie movie have been breaking the internet this summer. They are rockin' everything we love about the iconic Barbie and Ken duo; from the costumes to the hairstyles — fans can't get enough. While audiences will...
Garth Brooks reveals his abs, favorite BBQ, hilarious fitness tips, and more ahead of his NRG Stadium show
Dressed in a sea-gray sweatshirt, jeans, and baseball hat, Garth Brooks looks more ready to chill on a sofa than prep for a massive stadium concert. Minutes before soundcheck for his wildly anticipated NRG Stadium concert on Saturday, August 6, the country icon stops by to chat with media about the Houston show that closes his (once-again) record-breaking tour. (Tickets are still available here.)
Houston Restaurant Weeks adds 8 new options to biggest roster ever
This year's edition of Houston Restaurant Weeks now boasts more than 300 participating locations That makes it the largest ever edition of the annual charity dining event, according to organizers. As a reminder, Houston Restaurant Weeks is a month-long charity dining event that raises money for the Houston Food Bank....
New Southern-inspired restaurant serves up vibe dining to the Galleria area
A high-energy restaurant serving Southern-inspired fare is coming to the Galleria area. Doves will open this fall in the former Simple Space events venue at 5524 Richmond Ave. Led by business partners Touché Harvey and Frederick Wilson of the newly formed HW Hospitality Group, Doves describes itself as a "vibe dining venue" — a catch-all term for restaurants that typically incorporate nightclub elements such as DJs and bottle service — in a luxurious setting. As illustrated in the video below, the restaurant's design will include two private dining room, a spacious patio with seating for 30, and marble details throughout.
Cherished trio of Montrose Italian family restaurants will soon shutter to make way for new dining district
Three staple Montrose Italian restaurants will soon shutter to make way for a new dining district. Nino’s, Vincent’s, and Grappino di Nino will close on Friday, August 5. The Vincent Mandola family, owner of the approximately two-and-a-half acre tract, has sold it to an affiliate of real estate development firms Oxberry Group and TKG Capital Partners.
13 hottest White Linen Night events in the Heights, from pub crawls to pup parties
One of Houston's most popular weekend events in arguably the city's buzziest 'hoods is back. White Linen Night returns to the Heights and promises to be white-hot. Taking over a small strip in the Heights, the party starts early and goes late, with folks donning their coolest white looks as they sip, shop, and shake it on Saturday, August 6.
Houston Zoo's beer-themed bash brews up a wild return this fall
One of the most popular draws at Houston’s most beloved wildlife attractions is back for fall fun for beer and animal lovers. Brew at the Zoo, a showcase of local breweries on Houston Zoo grounds, returns Friday, September 16, running from 6 pm to 10pm, with last call at 9:30 pm.
Hip Australian-NYC coffee shop brews up third Houston location in bustling Galleria-area center
An Australian-inspired, New York-based coffee shop and cafe leads the list of three new tenants coming to a prominent Galleria-area shopping center. Bluestone Lane will open its third Houston-area location in Post Oak Plaza, local real estate developer Levcor's property at the corner of San Felipe and Post Oak. In...
Houston melts in new list of best and worst ice cream cities in the U.S.
A national survey finds that Houston just isn't a great city to eat ice cream. Gird thyself: According to a list of of the best (and worst) ice cream cities in America, H-Town is the fifth-worst city in the U.S. The survey, compiled by real estate brokerage Home Bay, ranks...
Powerhouse new CEO sets the stage for Hobby Center for the Performing Arts' next big act
The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts is getting a new head honcho. Mark Folkes takes over as president and CEO on August 22. For those who may be unfamiliar with Folkes, here’s a quick primer. When Stages opened its fabulous new facility The Gordy in 2020, it was Mark Folkes who was instrumental in making it happen. He arrived at the organization in 2015, and over the next five years of fundraising and promotion, pushed that project through to completion.
Texas-born trio The Chicks add Houston date to national tour
The biggest-selling U.S. female band of all time is coming to Houston. The Chicks are making their triumphant return to their home state of Texas this fall, with five new October dates for their critically acclaimed return to the road with The Chicks Tour. The trio will perform one show...
Casual new bar crafts major upside in Garden Oaks with special sips and diverse dishes
Garden Oaks residents will soon have a new place to enjoy craft beer in a casual environment. Upside Pub will open August 9 in the former Tres Amigos space at 3402 N. Shepherd Dr. First announced in the spring, husband-and-wife owners Andy and Paige Lujan moved to Houston in order...
Step back in time or out on the water in League City
Smack-dab between Houston and Galveston — just 30 minutes from both — is League City, an idyllic setting where towering oak trees line historic streets, hibiscus flowers bloom brightly, and the sparkling Clear Creek lives up to its name. It’s a little tropical haven with a sweet Southern...
Houston's global real estate powerhouse snatches up highly coveted River Oaks address
One of Houston’s most-sought after commercial addresses has just been snatched up by an iconic real estate company based here. Global real estate firm Hines has acquired the sleek 200 Park Place office building, the company announced. Hines purchased the coveted space located at 400 Westheimer Rd. for $145...
Outspoken Houston performer lands prestigious national poetry award
A local wordsmith has received one of the highest honors a writer can achieve. Outspoken Bean, the noted poet/spoken-word performer/raconteur/renaissance man, has been named the 2022 official Poet Laureate Fellow for Houston, the American Academy of Poets announced. He will receive $50,000 for the honor, as part of the $1.1...
