Traditional Georgian-style River Oaks home has youthful and fresh decor

The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts is getting a new head honcho. Mark Folkes takes over as president and CEO on August 22. For those who may be unfamiliar with Folkes, here’s a quick primer. When Stages opened its fabulous new facility The Gordy in 2020, it was Mark Folkes who was instrumental in making it happen. He arrived at the organization in 2015, and over the next five years of fundraising and promotion, pushed that project through to completion.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO