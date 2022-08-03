Em Beihold’s ‘Numb Little Bug’ Completes Trip From TikTok to Top of Adult Pop Airplay Chart

Read on www.billboard.com
Superfly Drops ‘Dynamite’ Remix by DJ R3HAB: Listen
Superfly made its major-label debut on April 4, 2007, as a duo with the single "Hello Hello." Now Superfly — the stage name of vocalist Shiho Ochi — has released numerous J-pop hits over the years, including "Ai wo Komete Hanataba wo" (A Bouquet With Love), "Beautiful" and "Flare." The singer/songwriter continues to work tirelessly in the year marking the 15th anniversary of her debut, releasing a new digital single called "Voice" on her debut day and then "Dynamite" on May 23, the song featured in the new commercial series for Boat Race 2022...
Beyonce’s Song Titles Were the Theme to a Viral Traffic Report, and Tina Knowles-Lawson Loves It
The Beyhive has come offline and onto television screens. NBC Philadelphia reporter Sheila Watko delivered the traffic report earlier this week and inserted several song titles from Beyoncé's discography into her dialogue, including tracks from Renaissance, much to the delight of Bey's mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson. "Thank you, Bill, I always appreciate it when you 'Say My Name.' Now if you're just waking up, I hope you had some 'Sweet Dreams,' but traffic is getting 'Heated' and it's starting to 'Break My Soul' just a little bit," Watko starts off the Bey-themed traffic report. "If...
Lizzo Is Loving This Video of J-Hope Singing ‘About Damn Time’
BTS' J-Hope made history at this year's Lollapalooza as the first South Korean artist to headline a major U.S. music festival. While chilling out backstage, he took some time to gush over Lizzo's "About Damn Time." In an interview shared to NME's TikTok account, the 28-year-old singer is asked what his favorite song is right now. He immediately dives into an adorable rendition of the viral second verse of "About Damn Time." Lizzo herself, upon seeing the video, shared her own TikTok reacting to the sweet moment, smiling while brushing off haters that think her Billboard Hot...
How a Spiritual Connection Inspired Myriam Hernandez’s First Album in 10 Years ‘Sinergia’
In 2011, Myriam Hernandez released her studio album Seducción (Universal Music Latino), which peaked at No. 11 on Billboard's Latin Pop Albums chart. Earlier this year, she dropped Sinergia, her first studio album in 10 years and a completely independent release. The reason for her decade-long hiatus? She didn't connect with hitmakers. "It really was 10 years, totally independent, there were many wonderful authors who had sent me songs but none of them really managed to fill my soul," she tells Billboard. "When I record an album I always have to be 100% vibing and...
5 Uplifting Moments in Latin Music This Week (Aug. 6)
From career milestones and new music releases to major announcements and more, Billboard editors highlight the latest news buzz in Latin music every week. Here's what happened in the Latin music world this week. "Así Es Medellín" Ahead of Medellín's Feria de las Flores annual event, set to kick off Aug. 8, artists such as Llane, Blessd and Reykon, among many others, have joined forces to deliver an anthem for this year's festival. Titled "Así Es Medellín (This Is Medellín)," the artists sing about the beauty of the Colombian city, its culture and its people. "Medellín is the best city...
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Teresa Giudice’s Stuns In Strapless White Wedding Dress As She Marries Luis Ruelas: Photos
Teresa Giudice is celebrating the big day in the most gorgeous dress imaginable! The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 50, stunned in a strapless white gown with a sweetheart neckline as she walked down the aisle to wed Luis Ruelas on Saturday, Aug. 6 in East Brunswick, New Jersey.
DJ Khaled Taps Drake & Lil Baby for Groovy ‘Staying Alive’: Listen
DJ Khaled is beginning the rollout for his thirteenth studio album, God Did, with the star-studded lead single, "Staying Alive." The disco-inspired "Staying Alive," which features Drake and Lil Baby, was released alongside the accompanying music video and serves as the first take of the music mogul's 2021 Billboard 200-topping album, Khaled Khaled. The medical-themed visual features the superstar trio as they go through a work day at "Khaled Khaled Hospital," which has a mission statement, according to an Instagram post, that reads: "We represent the future of medicine. Our surgical residents are...
Jennette McCurdy Reveals ‘The Moment I Broke’ While Working With Ariana Grande on ‘Sam & Cat’
Both Ariana Grande and Jennette McCurdy got their big breaks playing supporting characters on Nickelodeon TV shows — Victorious and iCarly, respectively. But when the two came together as co-stars of a third show — Sam & Cat — on the kids' network, McCurdy claims she was treated much less fairly than her castmate, who would go on to become one of the biggest pop stars on the planet. Days away from the Tuesday (Aug. 9) release of McCurdy's memoir I'm Glad My Mom Died, The New York Times interviewed the 30-year-old actress and published a...
Madonna and Saucy Santana Will Bounce You Silly on ‘Material Gworrllllllll!’ Collab
Madonna has teamed with internet sensation Saucy Santana for a banging remix of his 2020 viral smash "Material Girl," which the pair have energetically renamed "Material Gworrllllllll!" Over the cymbal-crashing beat and excited keyboard line, Madonna opens the track that dropped on Friday (Aug. 5) rapping, "I'm not fancy, I just love fancy s–t/ Make a budget disappear like a magic trick/ Make him buy me everything, I don't have to pick/ Only hold a conversation if the bag is thick" before the track's sing-songy chorus kicks in. "A material girl is not tasteless/ A...
J-Hope Shares ‘Dynamite’ Dance Practice Video for Lollapalooza: Watch
"Dynamite" may have entered the world in 2020, but the song's impact is still being felt to this day. On Thursday (Aug. 4), J-Hope shared a dance practice video set to the tropical remix of BTS' "Dynamite" on the BangtanTV YouTube channel. The video finds J-Hope preparing for his headlining slot at this year's Lollapalooza, the annual four-day music festival held in Chicago. J-Hope, a member of the wildly successful K-pop group BTS, made history as the first South Korean artist to headline a major U.S. music festival. His headlining set follows the release of Jack...
Here Are the Answers to the Latest Billboard x VersusGame Matchups: Cardi B, The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, More
The most-recent Billboard and VersusGame matchups challenging your chart-predicting pedigree, from the charts dated July 11, featured Cardi B's "Hot Shit," featuring Kanye West and Lil Durk, and The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber's "Stay." Billboard and VersusGame have joined forces to bring music fans a one-of-a-kind, user-generated experience with games that test knowledge of pop culture for a chance to win prizes. Billboard is hosting bi-weekly head-to-head challenges on entertainment and pop culture gaming app VersusGame, where fans can vote on their favorite artists and songs and wager on who will top the charts and more. VersusGame data...
Eminem Releases ‘Curtain Call 2’ Album: Stream It Now
Eminem is bringing back some of his most memorable songs since 2005 with his greatest hits album, Curtain Call 2. The project released Friday (Aug. 5) via Shady Records/Aftermath Entertainment/Interscope Records. The album is executive produced by Em himself, and is split into two discs and features some of his most noteworthy musical moments since Curtain Call: The Hits in 2005. Chart-topping collaborations like "Love The Way You Lie" and "The Monster" with Rihanna and "Lighters" as a part of Bad Meets Evil (alongside Royce da 5'9), featuring Bruno Mars, are included alongside solo hits like...
Genesis Owusu Wins Big at 2022 AIR Awards
With a hattrick, Genesis Owusu was the big winner Thursday night (Aug. 4) at the 2022 AIR Awards in Adelaide, the annual ceremony that recognizes the best in Australia's independent music community. Owusu took out a perfect three-from-three, winning for best independent hip-hop album or EP and independent album of the year for his breakthrough Smiling With No Teeth, plus independent song of the year for its title track. The AIR Awards cap a remarkable run of wins for Owusu, whose trophy cabinet includes ARIA and APRA Awards, the J Award for Australian Album of...
Tom Cruise Helped OneRepublic Score Its Latest Hit (Yes, For Real)
Two years ago, Tom Cruise asked Ryan Tedder a simple question over Zoom: "What do you hear?" Having been connected through a mutual collaborator at Paramount, the actor was showing the veteran producer and OneRepublic frontman a rough cut of the dogfight football scene from Top Gun: Maverick, and Tedder could imagine quite the sonic blend. "I said, 'I hear a little Beach Boys… Gorillaz… and this kind of whistle thing,' " Tedder recalls. Taking cues from those references, as well as other acts like Foster the People, Tedder and his bandmate Brent Kutzle turned...
New Around the World: Central Cee’s ‘Doja’ Debuts in Top 20 of Global Charts
The Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts have sported their share of international hits in which genres and cultures collide. In one of the latest such examples, British rapper Central Cee pooled composite overseas influences and scores a top 20 debut with "Doja." The track arrives at No. 13 on Global Excl. U.S. (dated Aug. 6) and No. 19 on the Global 200 with 28.7 million streams worldwide in the week ending July 28, according to Luminate. Released July 21, the song takes cues from three American hitmakers: its title references Doja Cat...
Doja Cat Debuts Shaved Head, Razors Off Eyebrows on Instagram Live: ‘I Was Never Supposed to Have Hair’
Doja Cat is nearly as smooth as a Sphynx cat. The 26-year-old star went on Instagram Live Thursday (Aug. 4) to reveal that she had shaved her entire head — before taking it one step further and razoring off her eyebrows on camera as thousands of fans watched in real time. Showing off her newly bare noggin, the "Woman" musician began with a heart-to-heart conversation with fans about why she'd decided to make such a bold style choice. "I feel like I was never supposed to have hair," she said. "I don't like having...
Meghan Trainor Talks New Album & Her Song ‘Title’ Going Viral on TikTok: ‘Universe Is Talking to Me & I’m Listening’
Ahead of the release of her new album Takin' It Back, Meghan Trainor sat down with Billboard News host Tetris Kelly to discuss the inspirations behind the project and how it feels to go viral on TikTok with her 2015 track "Title." The singer explained that her past catalog inspired what's to come on the new record, set for release in October. "I'm taking it back to my sound that apparently I had, because I started writing and one of my co-writers were like, 'It's crazy, these artists are coming in saying I want...
‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Throws an Intergalactic ‘Scarif Beach Party’ For Disney+’s ‘LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation’
"Weird Al" Yankovic is the excitable type, but few things get him as pumped up as being part of the Star Wars universe. The parody king announced on Friday morning (Aug. 5) that he has officially taken a trip into the world of wookies with his new original single, "Scarif Beach Party," from the just-released Disney+ exclusive LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation. As with his famous send-up songs, "Party" is full of amazingly silly puns and wink-wink references, from the "far, far away" lyric in the opening verse to mentions of the "Kessel Run"...
Judith Durham, Lead Singer of The Seekers and Australia’s Folk Music Icon, Dies at 79
Judith Durham, Australia's folk music icon who achieved global fame as the lead singer of The Seekers, has died. She was 79. Durham died in Alfred Hospital in Melbourne on Friday night (Aug. 5) after suffering complications from a long-standing lung disease, Universal Music Australia and Musicoast said in a statement on Saturday. She made her first recording at 19 and rose to fame after joining The Seekers in 1963. The group of four became the first Australian band to achieve major chart and sales success in the U.K. and the United States, eventually selling...
