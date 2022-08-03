ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheboro, NC

NC Zoo’s ‘fiercely devoted’ elderly lion dies

By Judith Retana
CBS 17
CBS 17
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Acg7_0h3bVxmZ00

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Zoo’s oldest male lion has died. Reilly, a 23-year-old African lion battled renal disease for several years.

In addition to being the oldest male lion at the NC Zoo, Reilly was also the oldest male lion in an Association of Zoos and Aquariums accredited institution.

“He was so tolerant of his rambunctious offspring and was fiercely devoted to his lady lion, Mekita,” said Zookeeper Beth Malott, who worked with Reilly for eight years. “Reilly was a one-of-a-kind soul, and his morning roars will be greatly missed.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tw9Hq_0h3bVxmZ00
Courtesy: North Carolina Zoo

The lion’s renal disease paired with his advanced age and weakened physical state, lead the animal care team and veterinarians to make the decision to euthanize him.

“Renal disease is not uncommon for a cat of Reilly’s advanced age, be it a domestic cat sitting on your chair at home or a lion at the Zoo,” says Director of Animal Health and Chief Veterinarian, Dr. Jb Minter. “We had been extremely fortunate to be able to monitor the advancement of Reilly’s renal disease over the years using operant conditioning to get blood from his tail, but unfortunately, the progression of the renal disease along with his previously diagnosed spinal disease proved to be too much. I will surely miss hearing his roar from across the park.”

Reilly was born at Lincoln Park Zoo on February 7, 1999, and came to the NC Zoo in March 2001. He fathered a total of nine offspring.

Reilly’s partner, Mekita is now the only lion at the zoo. The zoo said the addition of any future pride members will be based on recommendations from the AZA.

A lion’s average lifespan in the wild is about 10 to 15 years. Male lions under human care have a median life expectancy of 17 years. The zoo says males weigh up to 570 pounds. At the time of his passing, Reilly weighed 394 pounds.

The NC Zoo says they actively support conservation efforts of lions across Africa, including implementing SMART-based monitoring systems that assist with anti-poaching efforts to help protect lions in areas critical for their survival. Lions have have suffered due to poaching, unintentional snaring and retaliation for livestock predation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

ECU commit who lost leg in boating accident being closely monitored

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Parker Byrd’s mother posted an update on Facebook Saturday on his progress following surgery to remove part of his right leg after a scary boating accident that happened to him back in July. Byrd is an incoming freshman baseball player at East Carolina University who was involved in a boating accident […]
GREENVILLE, NC
munaluchi

DIY Wedding in Albemarle, North Carolina

An elegant & sophisticated DIY wedding in North Carolina proves brides can truly do it all!. Crystal Hardy and her hubby, Brandon, weren’t afraid of tackling their wedding plans head-on. Inspired by a theme of elegance, sophistication, and modern touches, Crystal planned their entire wedding herself. From decor to hiring and seeking out the best vendors and choosing a venue, she thought of every detail. She even found her wedding dresses online from Pinterest boards!
ALBEMARLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Asheboro, NC
Asheboro, NC
Lifestyle
Asheboro, NC
Pets & Animals
FOX8 News

3 hospitalized after T-Bone boat crash on High Rock Lake

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A bass boat T-boned a pontoon boat, tearing it in half, Saturday afternoon at High Rock Lake in Davidson County. Davidson County Rescue Squad Inc. reported being called to the area of High Rock Campground in reference to the boat crash around 1:22 p.m. Callers advised that a bass boat, […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

'I am a Queen' hosts back-to-school giveaway

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Nonprofit "I am a Queen" hosted its 14th back-to-school giveaway Saturday, but, for the first time in years, kids could hand-pick their supplies inside the Windsor Recreation Center. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the organization to be drive-thru only, but executive director Alana Allen said nothing would stop them from holding the event.
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zoos#The Zoo#Lions#Nc Zoo#The North Carolina Zoo#African#Animal Health#Lincoln Park Zoo#The Nc Zoo
charlotteonthecheap.com

North Carolina Oktoberfest — free family event

North Carolina Oktoberfest is a free, family-friendly event that takes place October 29th, 2022, from 1 to 5 p.m., at Cabarrus Arena and Events Center, 4751 NC-49, Concord, NC. Fall is looking great around Charlotte, whether you’re looking for something spooky or totally kid-friendly! Check out our HUGE list of...
CONCORD, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
WXII 12

Eastern Guilford County shooting leaves 1 dead

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — One person died after a shooting in Guilford County Thursday night. It happened around 9:45 p.m. in the "eastern part of the county" on Pinewood Acres Drive in Greensboro, near Old Burlington Road. Upon arrival, deputies found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. First...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Corvettes of Statesville cruise-in to benefit Matthew 25 Ministries

Matthew 25 Ministries in Harmony will be the beneficiary of a cruise-in Saturday at Signal Hill Mall. Corvettes of Statesville will hold a cruise-in from 2-6 p.m. Nonperishable canned foods and monetary donations are what the ministry needs most, said Executive Director Mandy Howell. Corvettes of Statesville’s Bucky Edmonds said...
STATESVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Manufacturer Eastern Fence to expand Rowan County facility less than two years after entering market

SAILSBURY, N.C. — A New York-based manufacturer that entered the Charlotte region in 2020 is expanding its operations here. Eastern Wholesale Fence LLC announced this week it would invest $10.5 million and add 40 jobs at its new Rowan County facility. The fence products manufacturer announced in October 2020 that it would invest $17.5 million and create 142 jobs at a new facility in Salisbury.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Family of 27-year-old killed in Davidson County crash speaks out

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – The family of a 27-year-old woman who was killed in a crash shared details about their loss and final farewells.  Summer Mize died when a wrong-way driver crashed into her on U.S. 52, Interstate-285 in Davidson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.    “It’s hard believing someone is gone without seeing it […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro man that barricaded himself taken into custody

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said they received a call on Saturday around 11:30 pm about a disorder on Amberhill Drive. Police said after meeting with the people involved, investigators determined a domestic assault took place before they got there. Officers attempted to take 39-year-old Colin Wood into custody,...
GREENSBORO, NC
CBS 17

CBS 17

19K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy