Mount Pleasant, SC

Sen. Scott to discuss new memoir at upcoming event in Mount Pleasant

By Tim Renaud
 4 days ago

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – U.S. Senator Tim Scott is set to release his highly-anticipated memoir, ‘America, a Redemption Story: Choosing Hope, Creating Unity,’ this month.

Senator Scott will host an afternoon event with former Congressman and television news personality Trey Gowdy at Scott’s home church in Mount Pleasant on Saturday.

Organizers say the pre-publication event is the first opportunity to hear Sen. Scott speak about his new book and gives access to the book three days before its anticipated release.

A signed book will be included in the ticket price.

That special event will take place at Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant on August 6 from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.

