ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

2022 midterm primary results in Arizona, Missouri, Kansas, Michigan and Washington

CBS News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 133

C.L.R.
2d ago

Red Tsunami!! Get ready to take the country back and steer it in right direction. Let's focus on economy, inflation, borders, education...the real issues!

Reply(14)
127
Richard Rhody Report
2d ago

This only.ptoves, President Trump isn't going anywhere and will back his Presidency! Making history for the 2nd time around! We need a leader like President Trump!

Reply(8)
69
Carla Bullock
2d ago

I pray to God that the Republicans take over if they don't. We are all in trouble. We will be living in China. They already bought property here in the US. What does that tell you? Everyone better wake up. unless you all you Democrats want to be told how to live. That's already happening. Look and pay attention.

Reply(7)
54
Related
CNN

The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022

(CNN) — With more than half of this year's competitive Senate matchups set, the overall electoral environment remains consistent: President Joe Biden's poor approval numbers, combined with a pervasive sense that the country is headed in the wrong direction, are weighing down Democrats looking to maintain control of Congress.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Kansas State
City
Washington, KS
City
Washington Township, MI
City
Washington, MO
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Elections
Local
Kansas Government
Local
Arizona Elections
State
Arizona State
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Missouri Government
Local
Kansas Elections
Local
Arizona Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Haley Stevens
Person
Eric Schmitt
Person
Eric Greitens
Person
Donald Trump
Daily Mail

Pete Buttigieg changes his official residency and vote from Indiana to swing state Michigan so he and the twins can be closer to Chasten's parents

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has switched his residency from his home state of Indiana to Michigan – a swing state that has been critical in recent presidential elections. Buttigieg made the change so that he and husband Chasten could be closer to Traverse City, Politico reported. The couple announced...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican Primaries#Kansas Democratic Party#Election State#The Supreme Court#Cbs News#Republicans#Maga#Congress#Electoral College#Democratic#Masters#Gop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
People

Half of Republicans Don't Want Trump to Run in 2024. Here's Who They'd Rather Elect, According to New Poll

Republican voters are not set on former President Donald Trump running again in 2024, according to a new New York Times/Siena College poll. Trump has lost considerable support within his own base as he continues to plant the seeds for a potential 2024 run, with nearly half of Republican primary voters polled saying they want a new candidate in the next general election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Trump claims Senate electoral count reform effort proves Mike Pence could’ve overturned 2020 election for him

Former president Donald Trump is claiming a Senate effort to clarify how Congress counts electoral votes after a presidential election is proof that his baseless theories on how former Vice President Mike Pence could’ve overturned the 2020 election for him were not as baseless, as nearly all reputable legal scholars have said.Mr Trump took to his Truth Social platform on Wednesday to weigh in on the proposed legislation, which is sponsored by Republican Senator Susan Collins of Maine, Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia, as well as a bipartisan group of 14 other senators.“Senators are meeting right now...
U.S. POLITICS
AOL Corp

Social Security: New Bill Could Give Seniors an Extra $2,400 a Year

Social Security recipients could get an additional $2,400 a year in benefits if a new bill recently introduced to Congress wins approval — something seniors would no doubt welcome as surging inflation wipes out their annual cost-of-living increases. Discover: 4 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy