ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Anna Haecherl named news director of the St. Cloud Times

By Times staff report
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times
 4 days ago

A current St. Cloud Times newsroom manager, Anna Haecherl, will step into the role of news director effective Thursday.

Haecherl started as a business reporter for the Times in 2018 and has spent the past three years on the Times' management team as an editor and content coach, supporting reporters and ensuring accurate and timely news coverage.

"I'm excited that I get to keep telling stories: telling the stories of our community, Central Minnesota, St. Cloud − the stories that matter," Haecherl said.

Haecherl succeeds Lisa Schwarz , who worked nearly 20 years at the Times and is moving to a new role as director of development and communications for the Minnesota Newspaper Association and Minnesota News Media Institute.

Before coming to the Times, Haecherl worked as a public relations staffer and copywriter and content manager for a Sioux Falls, South Dakota, marketing agency and, before that, as a reporter for the Marshall Independent. She also spent three and a half years writing marketing and technical content for a healthcare software company in Marshall.

"Anna understands community journalism. (She) has done other things in her professional life and came back to it out of her commitment to the mission," Schwarz said. "I think that speaks very well to her ability to serve Central Minnesota."

The transition in leadership will also see business reporter Sarah Kocher join the management team by moving into a hybrid position. She will continue to cover business news in the St. Cloud area, but will also assist the reporting team as a content coach. Kocher has worked for the Times for almost three years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40gBAk_0h3bV8I700

"I'm so excited to work even more closely with the talented reporters in our newsroom," Kocher said. "I think the Times has established a strong track record of solid reporting, and I'm thrilled about any part I can play in helping maintain that trajectory for the community."

Dave Schwarz will continue in his role as hybrid photographer and sports content coach. He has been with the Times for 19 years and held several leadership roles through that time and for other newspapers in the past.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CDnKJ_0h3bV8I700

Haecherl said she's focused on maintaining the trust community members feel for their hometown newspaper and ensuring that everyone in the community is involved and represented in Times coverage.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: Anna Haecherl named news director of the St. Cloud Times

Comments / 0

Related
boreal.org

Minnesota’s COVID plateau - a new normal?

High COVID rates in Beltrami, Big Stone, Clearwater, Fillmore, Martin, Olmsted, Ottertail, Pipestone and Rock counties has led the CDC to recommend masking when in crowded or indoor settings. Photo: Brandon Bell | Getty Images. Unlike earlier parts of the pandemic, characterized by recognizable peaks and valleys, this phase seems...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Cloud, MN
State
South Dakota State
City
Saint Cloud, MN
kfgo.com

Walz Touting Low Unemployment On National Stage, Jensen Not Impressed

REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. – The Walz administration is touting Minnesota’s record-low unemployment rate in a just-published op-ed in U-S News and World Report. Governor Tim Walz said during his Farmfest appearance this week that Minnesota not only has the lowest unemployment rate of any state in history but also has the second-highest job participation rates. Republican challenger Scott Jensen wasn’t impressed, saying the state’s one-point-eight unemployment rate “doesn’t really matter” as long as Minnesota ranks in the bottom half for economic growth.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Times Where Minnesota Nice Was Too Real

We all know and love the phrase "Minnesota Nice" but do we as Minnesotans take it too far? is there a point where we should be more assertive? Here are some moments shared or that I have had where we tend to overdo the "Minnesota's Nice." 1. Almost letting a...
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Three Traffic Deaths Reported in Minnesota Since Friday Afternoon

Undated (KROC-AM News) - There have been at least traffic fatalities in Minnesota since Friday. The most recent deadly incident occurred Saturday evening in the Brainerd lakes area. The State Patrol says the victim was a 26-year-old Akeley man who was fatally injured when a Jeep pulled out in front of his motorcycle as he was traveling south on Highway 371 at Nisswa. His name has not been released.
BRAINERD, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#News Media#Marketing Agency#Newspapers#Business Industry#Linus Business#The St Cloud Times#A Sioux Falls#The Marshall Independent
AM 1390 KRFO

Lightning Burns Down Million Dollar Home in Minnesota

Lightning from thunderstorms that moved through Minnesota earlier this week struck and burned down a home worth over a million dollars. When it comes to severe weather here in Minnesota, Mother Nature doesn't kid around. Just about every season in the Land of 10,000 Lakes has seen its share of storms, including that weird storm that spawned tornadoes for the first time EVER in December last year.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Supercharged atmosphere causing more mega-rain events

Twisted Truckers, Facebook – flooding on Interstate 90 near Austin, Minnesota after torrential rainfall in September 2019. Catastrophic flooding has been making headlines to our south recently from Missouri to Kentucky, where up to a foot of rain has fallen in some places within just a couple days. But Minnesota is not immune to similarly extreme events.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 108

Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota

Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Most Amazing Corn On The Cob Hack Everyone in Minnesota Will Love

Just a heads up, if corn on the cob puts a smile on your face, the trucks are out and selling throughout Southeast Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. And yes, those trucks have been spotted in Rochester! (And if you need some fries and ranch dressing as a side with your corn, I've got the best of both in Rochester below too!)
ROCHESTER, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Marketing
thenewsleaders.com

Guimond podcast reveals alleged abduction attempts

The search for the cause of Joshua Guimond’s baffling disappearance nearly 20 years ago continues via a podcast series of investigations that have revealed accounts of alleged abduction attempts during that same time frame. Guimond, a 20-year-old student and political-science major who hailed from Maple Lake, “vanished” on the...
MAPLE LAKE, MN
willmarradio.com

Minnesota Mega Millions winner steps forward

(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota State Lottery officials say a first-time Mega Millions player has stepped forward to claim a one-million-dollar prize. The winner, who’s choosing to remain anonymous, bought two quick-pick tickets at a Holiday Station Store in Forest Lake. The ticket matched all but one number in Friday’s drawing. Another million-dollar Mega Millions winning ticket in Minnesota has not yet been claimed. It was purchased at Casey’s General Store in Fridley.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, August 2

The latest COVID-19 figures, which are reportedly weekly in Minnesota, have been released. The update shows that COVID-19 cases increased slightly in the latest 7-day period to an average of 1,333 cases per day. Deaths decreased over the past week compared to the previous week, but hospitalizations jumped 19.9% in...
voiceofalexandria.com

Three people die Thursday in crash in west central Minnesota

WILLMAR --Three people have reportedly died when the car they were in collided with a semi truck in west central Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash took place Thursday evening near Willmar. According to officials, a car driven by Justin Ecker, 41, of Lee Summitt, Missouri was traveling north on a county road when the car struck a semi traveling east on Highway 40.
WILLMAR, MN
fox9.com

This is how much money you need to make to afford rent in Minnesota: study

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
MINNESOTA STATE
Mix 97-3

Farmers’ Almanac Predicts a Cold Winter For South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota

The folks at the Farmers’ Almanac have again worked their weather magic, and they are saying that winter 2022-2023 will probably be a cold one. A very cold one. The Farmer's Almanac has been published since 1818. The Almanac has been a go-to periodical for all sorts of things like weather, gardening, and all sorts of information. Every year The Farmer's Almanac puts out its weather forecasts based on history, weather patterns, climatic data, and their own formulas.
IOWA STATE
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
285K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information from Central Minnesota.

 http://sctimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy