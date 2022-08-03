ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gatlinburg, TN

Gatlinburg Guests Pet Black Bear, Flee Hotel: PHOTOS

By Jon D. B.
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12VhIT_0h3bUxkM00

A fellow guest captured the photos as she attempted to get the “touron” to stop petting the black bears, but to no avail.

Downtown Gatlinburg’s Quality Inn Creekside hotel is no stranger to bears. “We typically, every week, see the same four or five bears,” says hotel owner Raj Patel. Black bears walk the grounds on a daily basis as they come down from the Great Smoky Mountains to search for food. Human food.

Which is exactly how an infuriating Sunday morning incident was caught on camera. As Misty Chrismon exited her room, she saw, then photographed, two people approaching a black bear. She watched in disbelief as a woman reached out to “pet” the bear’s muzzle. This continued for several minutes as Chrismon shouted for her to stop.

Misty Chrismon captured those photos and said that the woman actually made contact with the bear, and the bear swiped at her moments after. It was only at that time that the woman left the bear alone.

‘This is why bears get killed’

“This is why bears get killed. I can’t believe she did this. We had to tell her to stop over and over again,” Chrismon posted with the original photos. “She was petting the nose and everything, and then she put her hand out pretending she had food for the bear,” she continues for local WVLT 8.

Patel was made aware of the incident after seeing the photos online, and was understandably furious. But Chrismon had already alerted hotel staff after the incident, who spoke to the woman in question. During the encounter, she did not stop attempting to touch the bear until it swiped at her.

Unfortunately, Patel hasn’t been able to kick out the guests for their behavior. He’s still looking for them, in fact. But he did tell WVLT that he’s kicked out 10 or 15 people in the past, and will do the same in this situation.

Black Bear Habituation is Highly Dangerous for Humans and Bears

Also speaking to WVLT, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency spokesperson Matt Cameron says he’s seen the photos. To him, this scenario wreaks of habituation.

“While the folks in these photos do not appear to be feeding it, they are further endangering it by making it feel comfortable approaching people,” Cameron says. “At some point, many food-conditioned bears become aggressive and cause harm to humans.”

Since there was no feeding involved, the tourists were not doing anything illegal, he adds. If these tourists were in Great Smoky Mountains National Park, however, they would be charged with a crime. It is illegal to willfully approach any black bear within 50 yards in the national park. Any disturbance or displacement of bears in the Smokies is also illegal, at any distance.

Similar laws are needed in Gatlinburg, as the area is home to a dense population of habituated bears. Regulations are in place that prohibit the feeding (intentional or otherwise) of black bears in Sevier County, but they only apply to certain areas of the popular tourist destination.

“The regulations only apply to a 6 sq. mi. area of Gatlinburg and were intended to create a buffer zone with hopes that bears would be deterred from going further into the city if they couldn’t get into garbage,” Cameron adds. “Unfortunately, outside of the GSMNP and this buffer zone in Gatlinburg, there aren’t any prohibitions against feeding bears in Tennessee.”

Habituated bears are often euthanized, as they present a danger to people. This creates a danger for the bears themselves, one that is often fatal for the black bears – and not humans.

For more on how to prevent habituation in the Smokies area, see our National Parks Journal: How to Be BearWise with Great Smoky Mountains’ Lead Wildlife Biologist next.

Comments / 8

Sondra Garey
3d ago

slap a huge fine on them and use the money for bear habitats

Reply
15
 

GATLINBURG EAT & DRINK

More
 

GATLINBURG THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBKR

You Can Add a Stop to Buc-ees Onto Your Smoky Mountain Vacation Tennessee Is Getting Its Second Buc-ees Location

People go bananas over Buc-ees, and now you can add a stop at Buc-ees onto your Smoky Mountain vacation as they're opening a second Tennessee location!. It seems like everyone online raves about Buc-ees. In fact, the Buc-ees chain is so popular that when my family took a vacation to Fort Morgan, Alabama back in June, my brother tried to plan the exits we took to hit a Buc-ees on the way down. It's that kind of popular! So what makes Buc-ees so popular? According to a quote from Buc-ees general manager, Martin Loya to Austonia simply "we are the Disney of convenience stores."
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Gatlinburg, TN
Pets & Animals
City
Gatlinburg, TN
Local
Tennessee Pets & Animals
Gatlinburg, TN
Lifestyle
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Outsider.com

Great Smoky Mountains Rangers Find University of Tennessee Student Dead in National Park

The Knoxville, TN native was both an Eagle Scout and member of the National Guard before his death in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Tragedy marks the ending of a missing UT student, who was found in a remote area of the national park. The body of 23-year-old Tennessee National Guard and Eagle Scout alum Bryce Evans was located in a remote Smokies area near Balsam Mountain, North Carolina on Friday, August 5, 2022.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Big Bear Mountain | Dolly Parton announces newest roller coaster

Search underway for missing University of Tennessee student. The man’s car was found in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park Thursday night, according to officials. Search underway for missing University of Tennessee student. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. No one has spoken to Bryce Evans since July 31, according...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Cameron
wvlt.tv

Tank the tiny horse visits residents at senior living facility

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A tiny horse named “Tank” is bringing smiles to the people living at Courtyard Senior Living in Knoxville. Tiny Tank, as his owner calls him, lives in Clinton and suffers from Cushing’s disease. When he is feeling well, he ventures out to different community spots to say hi.
KNOXVILLE, TN
visitmysmokies.com

6 Upcoming Events in Pigeon Forge and the Smoky Mountains You Will Want to Attend

No matter what time of year you decide to visit the Smokies, there are always exciting things happening! From car shows to parades and holiday events, you are sure to find an event around town that appeals to you. However, in the coming weeks, the Smokies are set to host some of the biggest festivals of the entire year! Here are 6 upcoming events in Pigeon Forge and the Smoky Mountains you will want to attend:
PIGEON FORGE, TN
thesmokies.com

Meigs Falls: One of the best waterfalls you can drive to in the Smokies

There are at least two pop songs that warn of the perils of waterfalls. The first, a Wings-era Paul McCartney dirge, may have at least somewhat inspired the second, an R&B groove by 90s girl group icons TLC. McCartney says don’t go jumping waterfalls and in the second verse helpfully admonishes against chasing polar bears. Good advice, that.
GATLINBURG, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Black Bear#Quality Inn Creekside
wivk.com

The Great Smoky Mountain Hot Air Balloon Festival August 20th!

The Great Smoky Mountain Hot Air Balloon Festival is BACK Saturday, August 20th in Townsend!. Join them at the Townsend Visitor Center August 20th for a summertime spectacle, when professional balloonist light up the evening sky with a beautiful balloon glow and spectacular tethered rides. The sky will be filled with a spectrum of color like never before, against a backdrop of a breathtaking Tennessee Smoky Mountain sunset, in beautiful Townsend, Tennessee!
TOWNSEND, TN
styleblueprint.com

8 Remarkable State and National Park Lodges in the South

For the adventurous among us, checking off another state park is a badge of honor. The sights, the hikes, and the awe-inspiring views are an experience that goes beyond a vacation. But if you’re new to this type of travel, where you’re surrounded by miles of nature and wilderness, you might be wondering, “So … do I just pitch a tent?”
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville artist proves its never too late to learn something new

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s never too late to learn something new. Take it from the story of renowned artist Russell Briscoe whose colorful paintings of East Tennessee capture its rich history. Briscoe didn’t start painting in earnest until his wife gave him a paint set for his...
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
WBIR

Ijams Hummingbird Festival to be held on August 13

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Ijams Nature Center is getting ready to celebrate its hummingbird festival in August!. The 12th annual Ijams Hummingbird Festival: A Celebration of Wings will be held on August 13 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. According to a press release, the festival will include a bird...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Park rangers find missing University of Tennessee student dead in GSMNP

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Park rangers found a University of Tennessee student dead in a remote area of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park after he was reported missing earlier this week. Bryce Evans, 23, was reported missing to the Knoxville Police Department on Monday, Aug. 1. A spokesperson said...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

531K+
Followers
56K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy