Utah police investigating attack against a gay couple as possible hate crime

NPR became the latest mainstream outlet to attack Republican governors for the growing migrant crisis in liberal cities. On Friday, NPR promoted their coverage of New York City and Washington D.C. struggling to handle increasing numbers of illegal immigrants being dropped off in their cities by Govs. Greg Abbott, Texas, and Doug Ducey, Ariz. The title of their article read "GOP governors sent buses of migrants to D.C. and NYC — with no plan for what's next."

ARIZONA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO