Air Quality Alert issued for Delaware, Eastern Chester, Eastern Montgomery, Lower Bucks by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-05 18:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-05 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Monmouth; Ocean The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Ocean County in southern New Jersey South central Monmouth County in central New Jersey * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 625 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lakewood, or 9 miles north of Toms River, moving northeast at 5 mph. Another storm was located over Joint Base, also moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Wind damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Toms River, Lakewood, Jackson, Howell, Lakehurst, Cassville, Adelphia, Vista Center, Allenwood, Ramtown, Cedar Glen West, Freewood Acres, Jacksons Mills, West Freehold, Brielle and Leisure Knoll. This includes the following highways Interstate 195 in New Jersey between mile markers 22 and 32. Garden State Parkway between mile markers 91 and 96. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO