Santa Monica, CA

Never-sold California home with orchid house hits market for $5.99M

By Hannah Frishberg
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pbLvi_0h3bUAw700

Only the couple who grew this home from seed have ever called it home.

A custom California estate ripe for a buyer with a green thumb has hit the market. The home is currently listed for $5.99 million with Douglas Elliman’s Rachelle Rosten.

The gated retreat in Santa Monica’s Sunset Park neighborhood offers sweeping coastline views with both a main house and a unique secondary structure included in the sale.

“In essence it’s a greenhouse very specifically designed for orchids,” Rosten told The Post, explaining that orchids — though relatively easy going as far as flowers go — prefer specific light settings, for which the small, single-story structure is primed.

“It’s pretty self-sufficient,” she added, although new owners will have to purchase their own orchids for the electricity-equipped space.

The orchid house along with the rest of the home was built in 1994 by a pair of empty nesters who had waited years for its double-lot address to become available.

Once it hits the market Wednesday it will be “the largest lot ever sold in the area,” said Rosten. Should it get its listing price, it’ll also be the nabe’s most expensive, she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L7hJi_0h3bUAw700
Though small, this structure is designed specifically for keeping orchids.
Shoot A House/Brandon Valiente for Douglas Elliman Realty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q9Wqr_0h3bUAw700
The estate is located in Santa Monica.
Shoot A House/Brandon Valiente for Douglas Elliman Realty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dv6tx_0h3bUAw700
An aerial view of the property.
Shoot A House/Brandon Valiente for Douglas Elliman Realty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PqORL_0h3bUAw700
The grounds additionally boast a pool.
Shoot A House/Brandon Valiente for Douglas Elliman Realty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nOA6e_0h3bUAw700
The living room, as seen from a lofted office.
Shoot A House/Brandon Valiente for Douglas Elliman Realty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=209yOm_0h3bUAw700
One of five total bedrooms.
Shoot A House/Brandon Valiente for Douglas Elliman Realty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T3oN0_0h3bUAw700
The home has two separate office spaces.
Shoot A House/Brandon Valiente for Douglas Elliman Realty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mix4w_0h3bUAw700
The home has three fireplaces.
Shoot A House/Brandon Valiente for Douglas Elliman Realty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Oq47y_0h3bUAw700
A curving staircase and entryway.
Shoot A House/Brandon Valiente for Douglas Elliman Realty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=017eyc_0h3bUAw700
One of multiple outdoor areas.
Shoot A House/Brandon Valiente for Douglas Elliman Realty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FJ1Aq_0h3bUAw700
A climate-controlled wine cellar.
Shoot A House/Brandon Valiente for Douglas Elliman Realty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wfaaa_0h3bUAw700
In all, the estate features 6.5 bathrooms.
Shoot A House/Brandon Valiente for Douglas Elliman Realty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QMToi_0h3bUAw700
The home’s gated front entry.
Shoot A House/Brandon Valiente for Douglas Elliman Realty

The three-story main house measures more than 6,700 feet and features five bedroom suites, 6.5 baths, three fireplaces, and a separate family room and living room. The dining room has a hand-painted ceiling, the kitchen is brick barrel-vaulted and outside, the stone walls are covered in vines.

The primary suite offers two walk-in closets, a front-facing balcony and access to a lofted office room (one of two offices in the compound), which leads down to the family room.

In addition to the orchid house, the tiered yard also boasts a uniquely shaped pool, a rose garden, multiple fountains and patios and, in the front, a variety of tree breeds, including sycamore and pine. Other amenities include a climate-controlled sit-down wine room, an elevator and two laundry rooms.

