ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Phil Mickelson, 10 others from LIV Golf file antitrust lawsuit against PGA Tour

By Brian Wacker
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nc0f8_0h3bU8Fu00

The ongoing battle between the PGA Tour and the controversial Saudi-backed LIV Golf is now a legal one.

Eleven players from LIV Golf are suing the PGA Tour over being suspended , the Wall Street Journal first reported on Wednesday. Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau are among the contingent suing the Tour.

Three other LIV golfers that are part of the antitrust suit — Talor Gooch, Matt Jones, and Hudson Swafford — meanwhile are seeking a temporary restraining order in order to play in the Tour’s FedEx Cup Playoffs, which begin next week in Memphis, Tenn. All three had qualified for the playoffs before they bolted for the rival circuit.

The PGA Tour will instead allow players from outside the top 125 in its season-long points standing to fill the void left by departing LIV golfers.

Other players from LIV who are involved in the lawsuit are Abraham Ancer, Jason Kokrak, Carlos Ortiz, Pat Perez, Ian Poulter, and Peter Uihlein.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a5Puz_0h3bU8Fu00
Phil Mickelson was suspended by the PGA Tour in March for recruiting players to LIV Golf, a lawsuit alleges.
AFP via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O422w_0h3bU8Fu00
PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan
Getty Images

“As the Tour’s monopoly power has grown, it has employed its dominance to craft an arsenal of anticompetitive restraints to protect its long-standing monopoly,” the lawsuit, which was obtained by Golfweek, states. “Now, threatened by the entry of LIV Golf, Inc. (“LIV Golf”), and diametrically opposed to its founding mission, the Tour has ventured to harm the careers and livelihoods of any golfers, including Plaintiffs Phil Mickelson, Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford, Matt Jones, Bryson DeChambeau, Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Ian Poulter, Pat Perez, Jason Kokrak, and Peter Uihlein (“Plaintiffs”), who have the temerity to defy the Tour and play in tournaments sponsored by the new entrant. The Tour has done so in an intentional and relentless effort to crush nascent competition before it threatens the Tour’s monopoly.”

The suit also sheds light on what had long been suspected, that Mickelson was suspended by the PGA Tour in March for allegedly recruiting players to LIV, though Mickelson had yet to confirm as much until now.

The PGA Tour issued a response to the lawsuit to its membership on Wednesday, saying in part, “It’s an attempt to use the Tour platform to promote themselves and to freeride on your benefits and efforts.”

Meanwhile, the Tour is also reportedly being investigated by the Justice Department over anti-competitive behavior.

“We welcome good, healthy competition,” PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said in June. “The LIV Saudi Golf League is not that. It’s an irrational threat; one not concerned with the return on investment or true growth of the game.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Monahan
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Carlos Ortiz
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fedex Cup#Pga#Saudi#The Wall Street Journal#Fedex Cup Playoffs#Afp#Getty Images Pga Tour
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
53K+
Followers
41K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy