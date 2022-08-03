We have heart eyes for the GlassesUSA BOGO sale: Ray-Ban, Gucci, Prada

GlassesUSA , we only have heart eyes for you!

The New York-based retailer offers an expansive selection of iconic brand, such as Michael Kors , Oakley , Miu Miu and more. There’s something for everyone, as you can find high-end luxe designs to everyday style staples.

We’ve known this to be true for quite some time, but when we jumped on the brand’s site, we couldn’t believe our eyes. In fact, we thought we were being framed ! Why? Because GlassesUSA has never ever done something like this before.

Okay, okay, we’ll quit prolonging the news.

GlassesUSA is offerings a buy one get one free deal on almost all of their products — including their premium offerings, which is a rarity in itself.

To take advantage of this limited-time deal, all you need to do is go shopping, enter the promo code BOGOFREE at checkout and save some major cash. Soon enough, you’ll be scoring two pairs of sunglasses , eyeglasses or both for the price of one.

And remember Muse , Prada , Gucci and more designer sunglasses brands are included in the deal. So now’s the time to scoop up those cat eye Versace frames and Ray-Ban Clubmaster options you’ve had your eye on.

GlassesUSA

But Post Wanted readers, your future is about to get even brighter. GlassesUSA is also offering free shipping to your doorstep with the use of the same code.

We don’t know about you, but this sounds like a love at first sight kind of situation, so make sure you don’t miss out. Instead, head over to GlassesUSA and lock in your savings while you still can.

The sale excludes contact lenses and kids glasses.

