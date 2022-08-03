ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

We have heart eyes for the GlassesUSA BOGO sale: Ray-Ban, Gucci, Prada

By Ruby McAuliffe
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aEm4y_0h3bU7NB00

GlassesUSA , we only have heart eyes for you!

The New York-based retailer offers an expansive selection of iconic brand, such as Michael Kors , Oakley , Miu Miu and more. There’s something for everyone, as you can find high-end luxe designs to everyday style staples.

We’ve known this to be true for quite some time, but when we jumped on the brand’s site, we couldn’t believe our eyes. In fact, we thought we were being framed ! Why? Because GlassesUSA has never ever done something like this before.

Okay, okay, we’ll quit prolonging the news.

GlassesUSA is offerings a buy one get one free deal on almost all of their products — including their premium offerings, which is a rarity in itself.

To take advantage of this limited-time deal, all you need to do is go shopping, enter the promo code BOGOFREE at checkout and save some major cash. Soon enough, you’ll be scoring two pairs of sunglasses , eyeglasses or both for the price of one.

And remember Muse , Prada , Gucci and more designer sunglasses brands are included in the deal. So now’s the time to scoop up those cat eye Versace frames and Ray-Ban Clubmaster options you’ve had your eye on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=245zqO_0h3bU7NB00
GlassesUSA

But Post Wanted readers, your future is about to get even brighter. GlassesUSA is also offering free shipping to your doorstep with the use of the same code.

We don’t know about you, but this sounds like a love at first sight kind of situation, so make sure you don’t miss out. Instead, head over to GlassesUSA and lock in your savings while you still can.

The sale excludes contact lenses and kids glasses.

Shop the sale now

For more content, check out the New York Post Shopping section.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Kors
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ray Ban#Glassesusa#Bogo#Business Industry#Linus Business#Bogofree
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
53K+
Followers
41K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy