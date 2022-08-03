ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Kristin Cavallari wants Jay Cutler to remarry after their ‘toxic’ split

By Jenna Lemoncelli
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k4Xnz_0h3bU6US00

Onward and upward.

“The Hills” alum Kristin Cavallari wants her ex-husband, former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, to get remarried after their “toxic” relationship — which resulted in Cavallari filing for divorce in April 2020.

“I hope that he finds someone, I really do,” Cavallari said on Wednesday’s episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast . “I want him happy. My kids benefit from that, you know. So I hope that he gets remarried.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=354Gez_0h3bU6US00
Kristin Cavallari said her relationship with ex-husband Jay Cutler became ‘toxic.’
Call Her Daddy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J3ixE_0h3bU6US00
Jay Cutler practices with the Dolphins in 2017.
Miami Herald via AP

Cavallari, 35, acknowledged that she was “really unhappy” and in an “unhealthy relationship,” which she did not want her kids thinking “was normal.”

The Uncommon James founder shares three children with Cutler: sons Camden Jack, 9, and Jaxon Wyatt, 7, and a 6-year-old daughter, Saylor James.

Cavallari went on to explain that she does not “regret anything at all” and is “thankful for our time together” because she got three children out of the marriage.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by CALL HER DADDY (@callherdaddy)

“I’m very careful about what I say,” Cavallari said, adding that Camden even Googles his parents. “It was toxic, period, end of story. That’s all I need to say.”

It’s unclear if their divorce has been finalized. Cavallari told TMZ in June that she would not comment on the status of her divorce when asked about Cutler’s comment that he “threw a party” when he saw their divorce settlement.

Cutler — who spent most of his 12 NFL seasons with the Bears — met Cavallari at a Chicago preseason game in 2010 through mutual friend Giuliana Rancic. The athlete proposed after eight months of dating and they tied the knot in June 2013.

Last month, Cavallari said separating from Cutler was “the best thing I’ve ever done.

In April, Cavallari said during an Instagram Q&A that she is “ready for a relationship,” and even open to marriage again, two years after her split from Cutler.

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler’s Ups and Downs Through the Years

From a broken engagement to three beautiful children, Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler’s relationship has had its share of curveballs, culminating in their April 2020 split. The Uncommon James founder and the former NFL star began their whirlwind romance in 2010, meeting through mutual friend Giuliana Rancic. “Jay is a good Midwestern boy; he's a […]
NFL
TMZ.com

Teresa Giudice Gets Married To Luis Ruelas in Glamorous Wedding Ceremony

Teresa Giudice has tied the knot again ... and TMZ has obtained video of the moment the 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star said "I do!" Teresa and fiancé Luis Ruelas got hitched Saturday night in front of 200 hundred family and friends at the fancy Park Chateau Estate & Garden in New Brunswick, NJ. Luis' sister, Dr. Veronica Ruelas, officiated the wedding.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
53K+
Followers
41K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy