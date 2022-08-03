Read on alerts.weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Carbon, Monroe by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-08 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-07 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Carbon; Monroe Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Carbon and northwestern Monroe Counties through 545 PM EDT At 501 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Bear Creek to near White Haven to near Mcadoo. Movement was northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Tobyhanna, Weatherly, Blakeslee, Albrightsville, Pocono Pines, Lake Harmony, Gouldsboro State Park, Arrowhead Lake, Beaver Meadows and Tresckow. This includes the following highways Northeast Extension between mile markers 87 and 97. Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 277 and 291. Interstate 380 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 8 and 12. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Rip Current Statement issued for Southeast Suffolk, Southern Nassau, Southwest Suffolk by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-07 17:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-09 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you enter the surf zone, always have a flotation device with you and swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float, and do not swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and yell or wave for help. Target Area: Southeast Suffolk; Southern Nassau; Southwest Suffolk HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Southern Nassau, Southeast Suffolk and Southwest Suffolk Counties. * WHEN...Through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Life-threatening rip currents are likely for all people entering the surf zone. Anyone visiting the beaches should stay out of the surf. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carbon, Monroe by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-05 14:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-05 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Carbon; Monroe The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Carbon County in northeastern Pennsylvania Northwestern Monroe County in northeastern Pennsylvania * Until 300 PM EDT. * At 208 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pocono Pines, or 8 miles west of Mount Pocono, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Blakeslee, Long Pond, Albrightsville, Pocono Pines, Pocono Raceway, Lake Harmony, Arrowhead Lake and Meckesville. This includes the following highways Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 283 and 299. Interstate 380 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 4. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
