Fantasy football guru Matthew Berry joins NBC Sports after ESPN split

By Andrew Marchand
 4 days ago

Fantasy guru Matthew Berry is joining NBC Sports, The Post has learned.

Berry is expected to do a daily audio and video podcast, as well as have his own fantasy football show, according to sources. The show is expected to be on Sundays, where it potentially could go up against his old ESPN2 show, “Fantasy Football Now.”

The program is expected to be on NBC’s streaming service, Peacock, as well as possibly on some NBC affiliates. Berry could also make appearances on “Sunday Night Football.”

Matthew Berry is set to join NBC Sports after leaving ESPN.
ESPN

NBC Sports declined comment.

Berry, 52, left ESPN last month after 15 years as its lead fantasy football analyst. The two sides left on amicable terms, but Berry wanted to do other projects outside of his main job. He also has a fantasy football app that he will continue operating.

On Thursday, NBC begins its NFL season with a preseason game from Canton. Berry could make his debut during the telecast.

