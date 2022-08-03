Read on alerts.weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for Southeast Suffolk, Southern Nassau, Southwest Suffolk by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-07 17:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-09 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you enter the surf zone, always have a flotation device with you and swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float, and do not swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and yell or wave for help. Target Area: Southeast Suffolk; Southern Nassau; Southwest Suffolk HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Southern Nassau, Southeast Suffolk and Southwest Suffolk Counties. * WHEN...Through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Life-threatening rip currents are likely for all people entering the surf zone. Anyone visiting the beaches should stay out of the surf. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Monmouth, Ocean by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-05 18:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-05 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Monmouth; Ocean The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Ocean County in southern New Jersey South central Monmouth County in central New Jersey * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 625 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lakewood, or 9 miles north of Toms River, moving northeast at 5 mph. Another storm was located over Joint Base, also moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Wind damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Toms River, Lakewood, Jackson, Howell, Lakehurst, Cassville, Adelphia, Vista Center, Allenwood, Ramtown, Cedar Glen West, Freewood Acres, Jacksons Mills, West Freehold, Brielle and Leisure Knoll. This includes the following highways Interstate 195 in New Jersey between mile markers 22 and 32. Garden State Parkway between mile markers 91 and 96. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carbon, Monroe by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-05 14:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-05 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Carbon; Monroe The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Carbon County in northeastern Pennsylvania Northwestern Monroe County in northeastern Pennsylvania * Until 300 PM EDT. * At 208 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pocono Pines, or 8 miles west of Mount Pocono, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Blakeslee, Long Pond, Albrightsville, Pocono Pines, Pocono Raceway, Lake Harmony, Arrowhead Lake and Meckesville. This includes the following highways Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 283 and 299. Interstate 380 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 4. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
