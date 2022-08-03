Air Quality Alert issued for Central Middlesex County, Eastern Essex, Eastern Hampden by NWS

Read on alerts.weather.gov
Heat Advisory issued for Barnstable, Central Middlesex County, Dukes, Eastern Essex by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-07 15:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-09 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Barnstable; Central Middlesex County; Dukes; Eastern Essex; Eastern Franklin; Eastern Hampden; Eastern Hampshire; Eastern Norfolk; Eastern Plymouth; Northern Bristol; Northern Worcester; Northwest Middlesex County; Southeast Middlesex; Southern Bristol; Southern Plymouth; Southern Worcester; Suffolk; Western Essex; Western Franklin; Western Hampden; Western Hampshire; Western Norfolk; Western Plymouth HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Heat index values up to 102. * WHERE...Northern Connecticut, all of Massachusetts east of the Berkshires except for Nantucket, and all of Rhode Island except for Block Island. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Hampden by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-07 15:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-07 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Get indoors when you hear thunder. Do not resume outdoor activities until at least 30 minutes after the storm has passed. Target Area: Eastern Hampden A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Tolland, northeastern Hartford and south central Hampden Counties through 545 PM EDT At 505 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Granby, or 10 miles southwest of Agawam, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Strong winds could cause minor damage such as downed branches. Little to no impact from hail is expected. Locations impacted include Springfield, Chicopee, Enfield, Westfield, Windsor, Agawam, West Springfield, Simsbury, Longmeadow, Suffield, East Longmeadow, Ellington, Wilbraham, Windsor Locks, Stafford, Somers, Granby, East Windsor, Southwick and East Granby. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Hartford, Tolland by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-07 15:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-07 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Get indoors when you hear thunder. Do not resume outdoor activities until at least 30 minutes after the storm has passed. Target Area: Hartford; Tolland A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Tolland, northeastern Hartford and south central Hampden Counties through 545 PM EDT At 505 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Granby, or 10 miles southwest of Agawam, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Strong winds could cause minor damage such as downed branches. Little to no impact from hail is expected. Locations impacted include Springfield, Chicopee, Enfield, Westfield, Windsor, Agawam, West Springfield, Simsbury, Longmeadow, Suffield, East Longmeadow, Ellington, Wilbraham, Windsor Locks, Stafford, Somers, Granby, East Windsor, Southwick and East Granby. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cumberland, Oxford, York by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 18:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-06 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cumberland; Oxford; York The National Weather Service in Gray Maine has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern York County in southwestern Maine South central Oxford County in western Maine West central Cumberland County in southwestern Maine * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 636 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cornish, or 13 miles northeast of Ossipee, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Bridgton, Hiram, Cornish, Standish, Limington, Limerick, Denmark, Parsonsfield, Baldwin, Porter and Sebago. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Middlesex, Norfolk, Suffolk by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-05 16:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-05 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Middlesex; Norfolk; Suffolk The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Norfolk County in eastern Massachusetts Suffolk County in eastern Massachusetts East central Middlesex County in northeastern Massachusetts * Until 500 PM EDT. * At 410 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Newton, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Boston, Cambridge, Quincy, Newton, Somerville, Waltham, Brookline, Medford, Revere, Arlington, Everett, Braintree, Chelsea, Watertown, Needham, Wellesley, Milton, Belmont, Dedham and Winthrop. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Albany, Columbia, Greene, Rensselaer by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-04 17:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-04 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Albany; Columbia; Greene; Rensselaer The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Columbia County in east central New York Southeastern Albany County in east central New York Northeastern Greene County in east central New York Southwestern Rensselaer County in east central New York * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 523 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Ravena, or 10 miles south of Delmar, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include East Greenbush, Nassau, New Baltimore, Ravena, Valatie, Castleton-On-Hudson, Kinderhook, Selkirk, Coeymans, East Nassau, Coeymans Hollow, Brookview, Van Hoesen Station, Jacks Corners, Spawn Hollow, Dormansville, Beckers Corners, Millers Corners, Rayville and Otter Hook. Please report hail size...damaging winds and reports of trees down to the National Weather Service by email at Alb.Stormreport@noaa.gov On Facebook at www.facebook.com/nwsalbany or twitter @nwsalbany HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
