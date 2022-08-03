Faith: Words matter. Let them uplift you regularly

Note: Every Sunday or Monday, the words of Gerry Tucker pop into my inbox. It's a short message followed by one of her spiritual poems. It's the perfect uplift to start a week.

Tucker is an Austin writer and a professional career and life coach. She's also the author of "Bedside Chat," a book of meditations and inspiration. You can sign up for her messages by emailing her at gerrytucker@yahoo.com .

Here are a few of her most recent ones:

— Nicole Villalpando, faith column editor

On communing with God

I hope you will take some time to be still and commune with God. These challenging times continue, and so, we must continue to pray for one another.

Blessings to you.

A friend in the spirit, Gerry

During these challenging times,

we must take time to be still and pray.

It is also an ideal time to revisit our goals and dreams –

an ideal time to re-envision our future

given the many life challenges we are experiencing.

Realizing that God is in control,

we need to re-align our vision

with God’s plan for our life.

Do you feel you’re still on the right track?

Are you fulfilling God’s purpose for your life?

How can you creatively create your future

in view of these challenging times?

What do you need to do differently?

Now is the time to think “outside the box” and

be clear about what’s important to us for our future.

What are your new goals and dreams?

We can only achieve them

if we are clear about them.

God's promises

Now is an ideal time to focus on the promises of God. As we continue to see crises and catastrophes, we need to seek a higher power to intervene. We can depend upon God’s promises when we keep in close communion with Him through our prayers. What are the three to five promises of God of which you are holding God accountable? Recite them daily and remind God that we are depending upon His promises.

Blessings to you.

A friend in the spirit, Gerry

Claim the promises of God

and meditate on His promises to you.

God can be trusted to keep His promises.

God promises:

— to answer our prayers. Matthew 7:7

— to work everything out for our good.Romans 8:28

— to be with you. Joshua 1:5; Hebrews 13:5

— to strengthen you. Isaiah 41:10

— to always be with you. Joshua 1:9

— to provide a plan for your life.Jeremiah 29:11

— to take care of your needs. Philippians 4:19.

Holding onto faith

Often it is a challenge to hold onto our faith. So many things are happening around us. We must trust that God is still in control and God hears our every prayer.

Blessings to you.

A friend in the spirit, Gerry

A man’s heart deviseth his way;

But the Lord directeth his steps

Proverbs 16:9

After two years of limited activity,

it is time once again to dream

and envision your best life ever.

It is great to be content and happy.

However, God also wants us to stretch

so that we can be a blessing to others.

What would you do differently

if you could have the desires of your heart?

God will order your steps

to achieve your desires.

Dream big and bold.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Faith: Words matter. Let them uplift you regularly