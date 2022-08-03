The Truth About The Thousands Of Satellites Elon Musk Is Launching Into Orbit

Read on www.slashgear.com
americanmilitarynews.com
US military tested something with Elon Musk – here’s what it is
Earlier this year, the United States Air Force started testing Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet to see if it could be used to support F-35A fighter jets in locations that are typically isolated. The 388th Fighter Wing’s Operations Support Squadron stated in a March 31 press release that the...
NASA Just Released the Most-detailed Photos of Space Ever — Take a Look
NASA has released the first images taken by the James Webb Space Telescope, a $5 billion project more than two decades in the making — and they're absolutely breathtaking. Released on Monday by President Biden, the first image is the deepest infrared image of space ever taken. It depicts galaxy cluster SMACS 0723, located 4.6 billion light-years away, behind which are shows dozens of ancient galaxies more than 13 billion light-years away. "This slice of the vast universe covers a patch of sky approximately the size of a grain of sand held at arm's length by someone on the ground," wrote NASA in a press release.
Solar storm about to strike Earth in a ‘direct hit’
A solar storm is predicted to hit the Earth tomorrow that could disrupt GPS and radio signals. The impact of a “snake-like filament” from the Sun, which Nasa predicts will happen on 19 July, will be a “direct hit” according to Dr Tamitha Skov, adding that we should “expect signal disruptions on Earth’s nightside”. It is also possible that aurora might be visible in some regions of the Earth.
Elon Musk says he is 'fairly nocturnal,' goes to bed about 3 a.m. and only sleeps for 6 hours a day
Elon Musk says he is "fairly nocturnal" and only sleeps about 6 hours a day. He told The Full Send podcast he usually goes to bed about 3 a.m. and gets up around 9 a.m. The Tesla CEO says he has a "bad habit" of immediately checking his phone after waking up.
AOL Corp
NASA rover finds weird trash on Mars
When a spacecraft screams through Mars' atmosphere at some 12,000 mph, releases a giant supersonic parachute, and ultimately abandons said parachute along with rocket-powered landing gear and a heat shield, it's inevitable that debris will scatter over the Martian landscape. In June, NASA's Perseverance rover spotted paper-like trash caught between...
ohmymag.co.uk
Stephen Hawking's alarming warning against looking for extraterrestrial life
Should humanity really try to make contact with the suspected extraterrestrial world? For several years now, the members of the METI (Messaging Extra-Terrestrial Intelligence) project have taken up this rather daunting challenge by sending targeted messages to recently discovered exoplanets that may harbour life. For the past fifty years, another...
Motley Fool
Ten Thousand Rich Chinese Residents Are Trying to Pull Their Wealth Out of the Country
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
Giant Fireball Explodes Over Texas in Incredible Footage
The fireball was described by one eyewitness as like a "green camera flash," while others said they heard loud booms.
The Lapedo Child had the chin and arms of a human but the jaw and build were Neanderthal
Reconstruction of a Homo neanderthalensis faceCredit: Guérin Nicolas ; CC-BY-SA-3.0 The Lapedo Child (also called the Lagar Velho boy) was first discovered in Portugal in 1998. It was the first Ice Age burial that was discovered in the Iberian Peninsula. Its skeleton was recovered largely intact in the Lagar Velho rock shelter in Leiria, Portugal.
Scientists finally found the reason behind why people die at around 80
As we have all commonly seen, the average age of people who have died naturally throughout history and worldwide has been roughly 80. However, since ancient times, people have questioned why death usually occurs at this age, while it often lasts much longer for other animals and beings.
Bill Gates Raises Alarm Over This Menace: 'Kills More People In One Day Than Sharks Kill In 100 Years'
Microsoft Corporation MSFT co-founder Bill Gates, whose Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation works to improve healthcare and alleviate poverty in developing and under-developed countries, brought to attention a deadly natural menace that often goes unnoticed by many people. What Happened: The billionaire took to Twitter late Sunday to emphasize the...
IFLScience
Mysterious Metallic Orb Found In Mexico After "Falling From The Sky"
Fans of mysterious chunks of metal rejoice: a big metal orb has been found in Mexico, prompting people to speculate it's part of an alien spaceship (as well as some much more grounded guesswork). The orb – which meteorologist Isidro Cano described in a Facebook post as "a very hard...
'My God what have we done': Original logbook revealing 'Enola Gay' co-pilot's tragic words after nuclear bomb was dropped on Hiroshima in 1945 sells for £450,000
A logbook featuring a first-hand account of the nuclear attack on the Japanese city of Hiroshima at the end of the Second World War has sold for more than £450,000. The devastating attack on the city in August 1945 caused the deaths of up to 130,000 Japanese men, women and children.
Deep Water Under The Colorado Plateau Reveals a Hidden Surprise
Earth's deepest sources of water may not be as old as we once assumed. Based on samples taken from deep below the Colorado Plateau, the briny remnants of ancient seas that make up the base of many groundwater systems might not be so perfectly isolated from the world above. When researchers attempted to date the region's Paradox Basin, between Colorado and Utah, they found 'young' water had been flushed down as deep as three kilometers (1.9 miles). The fresh influx would have been delivered by rainfall, snow melt or natural aquifers as recently as between 400,000 and 1.1 million years ago. While that might seem downright...
Chinese researchers confirmed that they received signals from the outer space
Chinese scientists have claimed that they received signals from a faraway alien civilization through their giant ‘Sky Eye’ telescope. According to a report published by the official Chinese newspaper, ‘Science and Technology Daily’ by the Ministry of Science and Technology, researchers from Beijing University have found multiple technological traces from the civilization that are present far away from our planet.
Astronomers Have Discovered A Super-Earth Close To The Habitable Zone
A super-Earth planet has been discovered 37 light-years from Earth near a red dwarf star’s habitable zone. This is the first finding made by a brand-new instrument on the Subaru Telescope, and it presents an opportunity to look into the likelihood of life existing on planets orbiting nearby stars.
digg.com
Scientists Say The Loch Ness Monster Is Real Because They Found A Couple Of New Fossils
Scientists in Britain think that the Loch Ness monster was definitely a thing and not just a "thing." These fossils are bones and teeth that they say belonged to three-meter long adults and a baby's arm bone (estimated to be 1.5 meters long). They say this this shows signs that creatures lived in freshwater, alongside others animals like crocs, turtles, fish and the Spinosaurus.
Elon Musk confirms he has 9 kids with 3 women and claims a falling birthrate means a 'slow death' for civilization
Elon Musk, who had his first child at 29 years of age, confirmed he has 9 kids with 3 women. He told The Full Send podcast that a low birth rate was the biggest threat facing the world. Mark Cuban had asked Musk how many kids he'd have, to which...
Will We All Soon Be Drinking Pee and Eating Crickets on a Floating Prison Barge? An Investigation
Mike Adams—the self-proclaimed “Health Ranger,” owner of the conspiracy-addled “health” website Natural News, and a frequent guest on Alex Jones’ InfoWars—churns out articles with admirable frequency; nearly as often, he creates a truly indelible turn of phrase. Natural News is a major hub in the conspiratorial universe, a place where disinformation often trickles from the fringe to the so-called mainstream, and a reliable heat check for what kinds of narratives are gaining traction. Which brings us to one of Adams’ most recent missives, in which he warned his readers, unforgettably: “Welcome to your police state future: You will eat crickets and drink pee on a floating prison barge.” But will we? Let’s dig in.
Nasa secretly releases surprise images of our solar system, showing Jupiter from James Webb Space Telescope
Nasa secretly leaked two surprising new pictures of our own solar system.The new pictures were taken by the James Webb Space Telescope, Nasa’s new flagship equipment that could allow us to peer back into the beginnings of the universe and could help locate alien life.This week, Nasa revealed the first images sent back from that telescope. Photos showed vast cliffs and nebulae, with Nasa stressing how the telescope allowed it to see stars and dust that would never have been visible before.But at the same time, a team appears to have revealed the first images that the telescope has...
SlashGear
