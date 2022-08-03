ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Girl, 11, and family struck with BB gun rounds in the Bronx: NYPD

By Larry Celona, Tina Moore, Amanda Woods
New York Post
 4 days ago

An 11-year-old girl and her family were shot with BB guns in the Bronx early Wednesday just hours after a 9-year-old girl was grazed by a stray round in Brooklyn, cops said.

The pre-teen was struck in the knee, her 15-year-old sister was hit on the hand and their mom and dad were hit in the back and knee, respectively, just after 1 a.m. near Aldus Street and Southern Boulevard in Foxhurst, police said.

All four victims were taken to Lincoln Medical Center, cops said.

The incident came several hours after a 9-year-old girl was grazed in the head by a BB gun round as she sat on a bench alongside her grandmother outside the Seth Low Houses in Brownsville Tuesday evening, cops and law enforcement sources said.

The child, who was struck around 5:40 p.m., was listed in stable condition.

The back-to-back incidents come after an NYPD traffic agent was shot with Orbeez water gel pellets as he wrote a ticket in the Bronx on July 21, cops said.

The 36-year-old agent was writing the ticket on University Avenue near West 183rd Street in University Heights around 12:20 a.m. when he was struck in the back with four of the pellets, authorities said previously.

The late-night BB gun shooting occurred hours after a 9-year-old was grazed by a stray round in Brooklyn.
Google maps

In May, two men and a woman attacked a Midtown pizzeria worker, blasted him with BB guns and chased him into his store, where they struck him with mops and brooms, police said.

Also in May, a drive-by shooter fired a BB gun at a Brooklyn synagogue and then at a teen wearing traditional Jewish attire.

