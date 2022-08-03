ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Working Wife Outraged After Husband Sends Her Angry Texts Complaining About Watching His Own Kids

By Lauryn Snapp
PopCrush
PopCrush
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on popcrush.com

Comments / 142

Mary
4d ago

This man is a teacher people send their children to? He can’t care for his own how is he taking care of strangers kids without abusing them?

Reply(7)
87
Just me
4d ago

If he thinks watching his own kids is a burdon then you need to seriously think about if you want him alone with the kids. He might be the father but he acts like a child.

Reply
56
Audrey Williams
4d ago

He can always pay to drop them off at daycare, but I don't think that mom should always be expected to jeopardize her job just because he doesn't want to deal with his own kids.

Reply(4)
41
Related
Upworthy

Teen mom who couldn't find babysitter takes her 1-year-old toddler as prom date and they're adorable

A teenage mom has gone viral after taking her toddler as her date to the school prom. Melissa Mccabe, who is 16 now, became pregnant when she was 14 and gave birth to Arthur in November 2020. Mccabe, who lives in the U.K., describes her 1-year-old son as her "little blessing" and said she wanted him to be part of her prom. "When prom came around, no one could really have him and I wanted him to be a part of my prom day. I ordered him a suit and took him with me. All of the teachers were saying how gorgeous he looked," Mccabe told The Liverpool Echo. She said it was amazing to take him along and also have good pictures taken of them. "We don’t really have any nice up-to-date pictures of us. He loved it and he particularly loved all the snacks!” she said.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Working Wife Outraged#Mumsnet
Lefty Graves

Church lady gives friend's 13-year-old daughter a ride home from school and demands to see her mother’s jewelry box

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. Growing up, I enjoyed the freedom of walking to and from school. Everyone else was walking to and from school, and we felt comfortable with our safety in numbers. However, one afternoon my friend became ill and couldn't reach her parents to come and pick her up at school.
OK! Magazine

Barack & Michelle Obama Fuming Over Daughters' Spending Habits As The Girls Bask In Lavish L.A. Life

As former First Daughters Malia and Sasha Obama continue to live it up in Los Angeles, their parents, Barack and Michelle Obama, are growing concerned about their increasingly wild spending habits. "Now that they're in L.A., the girls are hanging with a real spendy crowd," spilled an insider. "They eat at the most expensive restaurants most nights of the week, shop for designer clothes in Beverly Hills and West Hollywood and drop thousands on spas and salons." Malia was recently seen dining at upscale vegan eatery Crossroad Kitchen. Another day, she was spotted taking a shot at Peruvian restaurant Rosaline...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
OK! Magazine

Here's What Ghislaine Maxwell Was Offered To Eat During The First Night At Her New Prison

Meal time isn't too exciting when you're behind bars, but things are likely even less pleasant for convicted sex offender Ghislaine Maxwell since she sticks to a vegan diet.Jeffrey Epstein's ex-lover and ally, 60, was transferred to FCI Tallahassee on July 22 to serve out her 20-year sentence for child sex trafficking, and a new report reveals she had two choices of an entrée to chown down on during her first night: chicken cheese steak or three bean salad. Maxwell likely went with the vegetarian option, but according to Radar Online, she could have also picked up "Italian pasta salad,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
The US Sun

I turned up to my baby shower but the day didn’t go to plan & my friends and family were left stunned when I walked in

A WOMAN has revealed how she turned up to her own baby shower with her newborn in arms after she’d given birth to him days earlier in secret. TikTok user Becky Lynne, whose account is under the name @beckylynne4, shared a video of the moment she walked in to surprise everyone - and their priceless reactions when they realised what had happened.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
PopCrush

PopCrush

27K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

PopCrush is the digital destination for fun and irreverent pop music, celebrity and entertainment news served with a fresh and positive perspective.

Comments / 0

Community Policy