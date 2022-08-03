Oregon Ducks secure commitment from 3-star defensive line prospect

The Oregon Ducks secured yet another big win on the recruiting trail, this time nailing down a commitment from 3-star defensive lineman My’Keil Gardner out of Peoria, Arizona.

Gardner took an official visit to Eugene back on June 24, and held offers from over 20 different programs – including USC, UCLA, Wisconsin, Texas, Michigan, Iowa, Iowa State, Cal, Nebraska, and Washington State.

Gardner is a six-foot-two, 275 pound defensive tackle from Liberty High School in Arizona. He is ranked No. 494 nationally in the class of 2023, per 247Sports, coming in as the No. 59 ranked defensive lineman and No. 11 ranked prospect in the state of Arizona.

Gardner visited Eugene multiple times in addition to his official visit, and he was in attendance at Oregon’s spring game in April – coming away from it with really positive things to say about the program and players.

“My Oregon visit was great,” Gardner said . “Always love my visits to Eugene I didn’t think it could top my first one and it did. Highlights for me was actually talking and bonding with the team, meeting the players and talking about just everything laughing and being guys.”

Dan Lanning and the Ducks continue to secure commitments from high level players across the entire country, and Gardner will factor into a solid group of defensive linemen when he reaches campus in 2023.

