ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Oregon Ducks secure commitment from 3-star defensive line prospect

By Andy Patton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IwRSs_0h3bR6Np00

The Oregon Ducks secured yet another big win on the recruiting trail, this time nailing down a commitment from 3-star defensive lineman My’Keil Gardner out of Peoria, Arizona.

Gardner took an official visit to Eugene back on June 24, and held offers from over 20 different programs – including USC, UCLA, Wisconsin, Texas, Michigan, Iowa, Iowa State, Cal, Nebraska, and Washington State.

Gardner is a six-foot-two, 275 pound defensive tackle from Liberty High School in Arizona. He is ranked No. 494 nationally in the class of 2023, per 247Sports, coming in as the No. 59 ranked defensive lineman and No. 11 ranked prospect in the state of Arizona.

Gardner visited Eugene multiple times in addition to his official visit, and he was in attendance at Oregon’s spring game in April – coming away from it with really positive things to say about the program and players.

“My Oregon visit was great,” Gardner said . “Always love my visits to Eugene I didn’t think it could top my first one and it did. Highlights for me was actually talking and bonding with the team, meeting the players and talking about just everything laughing and being guys.”

Dan Lanning and the Ducks continue to secure commitments from high level players across the entire country, and Gardner will factor into a solid group of defensive linemen when he reaches campus in 2023.

Related

"Get Real" sessions create chemistry for the Duck football players

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Kirby Smart says 'last thing he's worried about' is Dan Lanning ahead of Georgia, Oregon matchup

Georgia and Oregon square off to open up the 2022 college football season in what is a high profile matchup cross country. Former Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning left the Bulldogs to take the Ducks head coaching vacancy this offseason, something Kirby Smart already moved on. He was getting ready to open fall camp in Georgia this week. Smart was asked how he was planning to face off against his former defensive coordinator since he had insider knowledge about the Bulldogs as Oregon will visit town Sept. 3.
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
State
Michigan State
Local
Arizona Sports
State
Wisconsin State
City
Prospect, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
State
Washington State
Peoria, AZ
Sports
State
Texas State
Local
Oregon College Sports
State
Arizona State
Eugene, OR
Sports
Local
Arizona College Sports
State
Oregon State
City
Peoria, AZ
State
Nebraska State
Eugene, OR
College Sports
Lebanon-Express

OSU men's basketball: Freshman guard Jordan Pope chases his dreams

Jordan Pope has been influenced through basketball by his father and two brothers, who all played collegiately at some level. Pope watched them closely on the court and idolized them as players. He tried to mimic everything they did, and they encouraged him to continue improving and chase his dreams.
CORVALLIS, OR
beachconnection.net

Intricate, Intense Stretch of Oregon Coast With Odd Hollywood Connections

(Florence, Oregon) – If you're looking to trip the night (and day) fantastic, one chunk of Oregon coastline provides a multivaried experience that's chock full of scenic eyebrow-raisers and at the same plenty of means to get away from crowds. 20 miles of unbelievable spots dot the sides of Highway 101 between Yachats and Florence, where the structures sometimes smack of a Yes album cover in their alien beauty and surrealism, and there's some curious bits of Hollywood history lurking in the curves and coves. (Above: the scene used quite a bit in the Bates Motel series is filmed right here, just north of Florence. All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
YACHATS, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon Ducks#Football Players#Usc#Liberty High School
kezi.com

Crews put out illegal campfire near Roseburg

ROSEBURG, Ore.-- Crews put out an illegal campfire in the Umpqua National Forest Friday night, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service. According to officials, forest leaders were driving roads in the Steamboat drainage when they came across the fire which had flames close to three feet high. The...
ROSEBURG, OR
KTVL

Oregon man and woman charged in $85 million shoe-selling scheme

EUGENE, Ore. (KATU) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office has charged 39-year-old Michael Malekzadeh, the former owner, and chief financial officer of Zadeh Kicks LLC, a now-defunct Oregon-based corporation, with wire fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud, and money laundering. A second person has also been charged. 39-year-old Bethany...
clayconews.com

FATAL CRASH IN LINN COUNTY, OREGON ON INTERSTATE 5

LINN COUNTY, OR (August 3, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Tuesday. August 2, 2022, at about 1:15 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a rollover crash on Interstate 5 north of Albany. The preliminary investigation revealed that a white box truck operated by,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
kezi.com

Community petition sparks recall process for Eugene city councilor

EUGENE, Ore -- A petition to recall Eugene councilwoman Claire Syrett has received over 2,000 signatures. A large portion of the petitioners are against the city’s Moving Ahead project. The project has not received final approval, but is making significant progress. The petition was submitted to the City Recorder's...
EUGENE, OR
Lebanon-Express

Here's who's running for Lebanon City Council, mayor

A Lebanon city councilor has filed to run for mayor and two incumbents will have their positions challenged in November. Gamael Nassar, a council appointee, insurance broker, and booster of the community’s annual Strawberry Festival turned in paperwork for the mayoral race, effectively ending his tenure representing Ward 2 with the end of his term on Dec. 31.
LEBANON, OR
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Mt. Hood National Forest - West of Cascade Crest by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-07 08:57:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-07 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Mt. Hood National Forest - West of Cascade Crest; North Oregon Cascade Foothills VERY DRY AND HOT TODAY AWAY FROM THE COAST WITH INCREASINGLY UNSTABLE CONDITIONS OVER THE CASCADES AND COLUMBIA GORGE BREEZY OFFSHORE FLOW CONTINUES INTO THIS AFTERNOON .Offshore flow will maintain a hot and dry airmass over the region today, with east-northeast winds persisting in the Columbia River Gorge and surrounding parts of the Cascades into this afternoon. Thermal low pressure over the Willamette Valley this morning will shift to the Cascades this afternoon, allowing winds to diminish but also enhancing instability over the Cascades, potentially impacting the Cedar Creek and Potter wildfires. RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 605, 607, AND 660 * AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 605 North Oregon Cascade Foothills and Fire Weather Zone 607 Mt. Hood National Forest West of Cascade Crest. In Washington, Fire Weather Zone 660 Extreme South Washington Cascades and Foothills. * WINDS...East 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15-20 percent this afternoon, especially on exposed ridges. * IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
philomathnews.com

Highest-rated steakhouses in Eugene, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Eugene on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Body of missing person recovered in Cottage Grove Lake

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- A deceased person has been recovered from Cottage Grove Lake. An official with the Lane County Sheriff's Office confirmed on the morning of August 3 that a body was located in the water at Cottage Grove Lake. According to the official, the identity of the body has been confirmed to be that of Harry McIntire, 75, who went missing on July 24.
COTTAGE GROVE, OR
oregontoday.net

Fatal Crash I-5, Linn Co., Aug. 4

On Tuesday August 2, 2022, at about 1:15 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a rollover crash on Interstate 5 north of Albany. Preliminary investigation revealed that a white box truck operated by, Jay Ward, age 46, from Salem, was northbound near milepost 236 when for unknown reasons left the roadway onto the median shoulder. After going on the median shoulder, the truck rolled multiple times before coming to rest. Jay Ward was pronounced deceased at the scene. A passenger identified as Davis Ward, age 20, from Salem, was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. OSP was assisted by Albany Fire Department and ODOT.
LINN COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

CRASH CLAIMS THE LIFE OF ROSEBURG MAN

A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Roseburg man on Thursday. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said at 4:30 p.m. 911 dispatchers received a report of the accident in the 6000 block of Rock Creek Road. O’Dell said DCSO responded to the scene along with Glide Fire Department, Umpqua Valley Ambulance and a law enforcement officer from the United States Forest Service.
ROSEBURG, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

136K+
Followers
181K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy