Benzie County is an art lover’s paradise
Benzie County offers plethora of art galleries.
Frankfort-Elberta Area Schools clean up one year, prepare for next
As soon as one school year ends, staff and officials at Frankfort-Elberta Area Schools begin their preparations for the next.
Advocates for Benzie County receive $3,000 for Dolly Parton Imagination Library
The grant will support the registration of 120 children ages birth to 5 who live in either the Benzie Central or Frankfort School districts.
Benzie Bayou brings blues, food and good times to Elberta
The blues returned to northern Michigan as Benzie Bayou brought headlining talent for its annual Benzie Bayou fundraiser.
Lisa’s Little Gift Shop brightens up northern Michigan town
Lisa's Little Gift Shop is not that little, at least not in terms of the items it carries. There are wind chimes, jewelry, home goods, foodstuffs, local brands and more.
Benzie County approves contract with Ironman 70.3 organizers
The Benzie County Board of Commissioners approved a contract with World Triathlon Corporation to assist in the Ironman 70.3 Triathlon scheduled for Sept. 11.
Fallen Timbers in Honor offers billiards, food, more
Fallen Timbers is that rarest of things: A small town pool hall where you can enjoy food, beverages, the company of friends, and a chance to perfect your pool shots and compete with others.
Scenic walk along Crystal Lake raises money for homebound seniors
Benzie Senior Resources will be hosting its yearly fundraiser to help cover the costs of enriching the lives of Benzie County's seniors.
Benzie County voters approve seven countywide millages
Benzie County voters approved seven different countywide millages funding county operations in the Aug. 2 primary election.
Fantail Farm offers horse-drawn rides year-round
For the past seven years, the 120-acre Zenker Farm outside Benzonia has offered wagon and sleigh rides.
Deconstruction of Frankfort Community Center started
After years of discussion that lead to a vote to demolish it, the former Frankfort Community Center will live on as recycled material.
Frankfort subcommittee to explore input on Lake Michigan bathroom design
The Lake Michigan Beach Restroom Subcommittee will meet to look over public input from a survey and open house concerning designs for bathroom at Lake Michigan beach in Frankfort.
Benzie County students graduate from Kalamazoo College
More than 300 students have met the academic requirements to receive their Bachelor of Arts degrees from Kalamazoo College in 2022.
COVID making a comeback in Benzie County
COVID has made a comeback in Benzie County, but health officials say it isn't a "surge."
Sports bar offers great food, atmosphere
After purchasing and refurbishing the establishment into a sports bar, Sweet's Bar and Grill debuted last summer.
Clerks prepare for elections months in advance
While elections last one day, preparation for opening the polls takes months.
Benzie County votes: Unofficial election results for Aug. 2
How did Benzie County residents vote in the Aug. 2 primary? See the unofficial election results here.
Veteran staff retires from Frankfort-Elberta Area Schools
Frankfort-Elberta Area Schools announced the retirements of four staff members in a Facebook post which read, "We appreciate the years of service and dedication they put forth to make FEAS what it is."
'This type of habitat is critical'
The Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy is hoping to acquire a 114-acre property that contains a combination of habitats found only in the Great Lakes region.
A day of activities in Beulah takes a year's worth of planning
Events in Beulah don't just happen; they're the result of a year's worth of planning and collaboration.
