Members of all American Tribal nations eligible for in-state tuition at OSU

KVAL
Oregon staffing shortages exacerbated by housing crisis, survey finds
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon is seeing a record low rate of unemployment which makes finding workers a challenge for employers statewide. A new statewide market survey suggests that one of the things exacerbating this issue is that "for rent" or "for sale" signs are not keeping up with the number of "help needed signs."
KVAL
Wildfire threat increases in the Willamette Valley Saturday
EUGENE, Ore. — Hot, dry, and windy weather will not help the fire potential Saturday through the Willamette Valley. Temperatures will climb above average Saturday and Sunday by nearly 10 degrees as winds from an offshore high move into Western Oregon. Wind gusts along the Willamette Valley will gust to 20-25 mph.
KVAL
Local Cade Crist returns home to play for Springfield Drifters; will play next at Bushnell
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The West Coast League regular season is coming to an end, which means the inaugural season of the Springfield Drifters is also coming to a close. But this first season has meant a lot to the organization — and even more to their hometown hero.
KVAL
Airline announces non-stop flight from Eugene to Palm Springs
EUGENE, Ore. — Avelo Airlines has announced its newest non-stop flight out of Eugene. Avelo began operations in Eugene in May 2021 with a direct flight to Burbank. The airline has now expanded operations to host a new route from Eugene to Palm Springs. The announcement came early Thursday...
KVAL
SC officials use Pokémon to help spread hurricane preparedness
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Emergency Management Division has used the popular anime franchise Pokémon to help spread awareness about being prepared for possible hurricanes during hurricane season. Officials tweeted a remix of the show's theme song to help South Carolinians prepare for the period that...
KVAL
Missing baby boy found safe with help of PGE employee
PORTLAND, Ore. — A missing baby boy that the Oregon Department of Human Services was looking for has been found safe, the agency said Thursday. DHS put out an alert Tuesday saying it was looking for Kanon Zee, who was born a few weeks ago. The agency said it believed the boy was at risk.
KVAL
Understanding the fire rating system - what does it mean for you?
As fire danger levels in Lane and South Cascade District are expected to increase to high on Saturday, the Oregon Department of Forestry wants to help you understand what these ratings mean. It's an adjective rating system, with five different color-coded levels to help people understand fire potential. Ranging from...
KVAL
Lane County policing agencies face staffing shortages, looking to hire
EUGENE, Ore. — Police departments across the country are coping with staffing shortages and struggling to fill their ranks, including in Lane County. Eugene and Springfield's police departments also dealing with short staff. At Eugene PD, Chief Chris Skinner says officers are having to work extra shifts to meet...
KVAL
City councilor says she won't resign, will face recall election
EUGENE, Ore. — Friday is the deadline for Eugene Ward 7's councilor Claire Syrett to resign - and she says she won't. Lane County Elections confirmed Tuesday that petitions contained enough valid signatures to initiate a recall election against her. "I am not planning on resigning. I will be...
KVAL
Lane County Sheriff: Man dies from stabbing on Cloverdale Road
LANE COUNTY, Ore. - Around 1:05 a.m. Thursday, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received a call that someone had been stabbed at a residence in the 84000 block of Cloverdale Road. The caller advised that her ex-husband had stabbed her boyfriend before departing the location on foot. "Deputies quickly...
