ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surprise, AZ

Surprise residents invited for General Plan input

Surprise Independent
Surprise Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43c0tr_0h3bQlG200
Jason Stone/Independent Newsmedia

The city of Surprise is working on an update to its general plan, which guides the future vision of the city for the next 10 years.

It addresses issues such as land use, open space, transportation, infrastructure and services.

Public participation is key to this process, and the first community workshop is happening Tuesday, Aug. 30.

It’s set for 6 to 8 p.m. at the Ottawa University Student Union – Second Floor, Upstairs Classroom, 14360 W. Tierra Buena Lane.

Parking will be available in the City Hall Parking Garage at 16000 N Civic Center Plaza or at Ottawa University O’Dell Center at 14440 W Tierra Buena Lane.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LRmzC_0h3bQlG200

This will be an open-house-style community workshop.

It will offer information on our current general plan and existing conditions and provide opportunities for feedback on what residents want to see for the city’s future — including community vision and values and which areas of the city to preserve, improve or target for growth.

This is the first in a series of planned community meetings to help shape the city’s new General Plan 2040. The plan is projected to be complete and voted on by the Surprise City Council in late 2023 and will be placed on the ballot for a citizen vote in August 2024.

For information on the General Plan 2040 update, visit surprisegpupdate.com.

For questions or comments, contact Surprise Planning Manager Jason Moquin at 623-222-3045 or jason.moquin@surpriseaz.gov.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
themesatribune.com

One Mesa race resolved, other may continue

Former Mesa City Council member Scott Somers will be able to remove “former” from his title in January but Vice Mayor Jenn Duff is preparing for a November run-off contest with one of her two challengers. Somers’ 58%-42% lead was sufficient for businesswoman Darla Trendler to concede in...
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

Here’s a roundup of mayoral results in Maricopa County

PHOENIX — The primary election held Tuesday decided the races for mayor across several cities and towns in Maricopa County. About a dozen municipalities either chose a new mayor or decided to retain the current mayor, some of which ran unopposed. Here’s a roundup of mayoral results across the...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
J.R. Heimbigner

New stimulus proposal would send Arizona families cash every month

money in handPhoto by Vitaly Taranov (Unsplash) Have you noticed that prices keep rising and you leave with less cash in your wallet every time you go to the store? Thankfully, there is some good news for you. A new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These senators want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this new proposal, the parents of each child ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month. In addition, families would even start to receive money when they learn that they are pregnant. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
ARIZONA STATE
chandleraz.gov

Chandler Fire offers free emergency preparedness training to residents

CHANDLER, Ariz. – The Chandler Fire Department is offering a free training course for Chandler residents who want to learn how to take care of themselves, their family, neighborhood, and community during an emergency or disaster. This Basic Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training course provides community members with hands-on and classroom instruction over two consecutive Saturdays. Courses include fire safety, utility control, light search and rescue, basic medical care and more.
CHANDLER, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Surprise, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
azbigmedia.com

Clayco breaks ground on Power Industrial in Mesa

Clayco, a full-service, turnkey real estate development, master planning, architecture, engineering, and construction firm, celebrated the groundbreaking of Power Industrial, a four-building, flex-industrial development designed for various end-users and located in Mesa’s Pecos Advanced Manufacturing Zone at the southeast corner of Pecos and Power Road. “Mesa continues to get...
MESA, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Man asks Gilbert for $500K over Cactus Yards spill

A man has claimed he suffered serious and ongoing head injuries because Gilbert failed to properly maintain its sports venue Cactus Yards. Carlos Escobar filed a claim April 29 demanding $500,000, which was denied, according to the town. Escobar now has a year from the date of the claim to...
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

Eviction filings surge in Maricopa County

PHOENIX (AP) — Eviction filings in Arizona’s largest county have surged higher than at any time in the last 23 years. Data released Thursday by the Maricopa County Justice Court shows that the July filing figure of 6,405 is higher than any month since October 2008, when the number hit 6,975.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Puppy rescued from dumpster in Avondale

AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A puppy was rescued from a dumpster in Avondale recently, thanks to some firefighters. The crew of Engine 175 said they just happened to be in the right place at the right time as they were returning to their truck after a call. They heard something strange coming from inside a dumpster, so they took a peak inside and found a puppy! The little black and white fella had been abandoned and literally thrown away. The firefighters scooped him up, put him inside of a firefighter helmet, gave him a bath, and have already found him a fur-ever home.
AVONDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#General Plan#Land Use#City Hall#The Surprise City Council#The General Plan 2040
kyma.com

Eviction filings surge in big Arizona county home to Phoenix

PHOENIX (AP) — Eviction filings in Arizona’s largest county have surged higher than at any time in the last 23 years. Data released Thursday by the Maricopa County Justice Court shows that the July filing figure of 6,405 is higher than any month since October 2008, when the number hit 6,975.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Kari Lake captures Republican nomination for Arizona governor race

PHOENIX — Former TV news anchor Kari Lake has captured the Republican Party’s bid in the primary for Arizona governor. Lake topped her closest rival, businesswoman Karrin Taylor Robson, and the race was called Thursday night, according to The Associated Press. Lake never trailed the housing developer and...
PHOENIX, AZ
Glendale Star

Ono Hawaiian Barbecue brings the luau to Glendale

Ono Hawaiian Barbecue opened its 11th Arizona location on 58th Avenue and West Bell Road. The new location opened on July 28, and a grand celebration was held to welcome the restaurant to the city. Ono Hawaiian Barbecue focuses on Hawaiian-inspired plate lunches and island specialities such as katsu chicken...
GLENDALE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
vinepair.com

Ball Corporation to Close Two Beverage Can Manufacturing Plants

Beverage canning company Ball Corporation announced the shuttering of two United States plants on Thursday. The closure follows months of consistent decline in the company’s stock price, as well as a more dramatic recent drop on Aug. 4. Ball’s St. Paul, Minn., and Phoenix, Ariz. aluminum can manufacturing plants...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

GOP Maricopa County Supervisor Bill Gates: Party may need to lose to ‘find itself again’

PHOENIX — Republican Maricopa County Supervisor Bill Gates said Thursday the party may need to lose in order to move away from candidates who deny election results. “I fear that if we continue to nominate people who deny the truth, then what may have to happen is that we lose elections,” Gates told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Gaydos and Chad Show. “I don’t want Republicans to lose elections, but I also don’t want candidates who stated that they’re not going to accept the wishes and the will of the voters to be serving in office.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
santansun.com

3 Chandler retail centers sell in separate big deals

Three Chandler shopping centers – including The Falls at Ocotillo – changed owners this month in multimillion-dollar deals. The Krausz Companies, a national real estate investment and management company in Las Vegas, shelled out $24 million for The Falls, 1025-1095 W. Queen Creek Road, according to Valley real estate tracker vizzda.com.
CHANDLER, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Roof collapses at Bashas' store in Peoria after strong monsoon storm

GLENDALE, Ariz. - No one was injured after a roof collapsed inside a Bashas' grocery store in Peoria early Thursday morning. Firefighters went to the store near 75th Avenue and Thunderbird in response to reports of a gas leak. When they arrived, they found that the back portion of the...
PEORIA, AZ
KTAR.com

State Route 51 ramps at Glendale Avenue in Phoenix closes for paving

PHOENIX — The State Route 51 exit ramps at Glendale Avenue in Phoenix closed on Wednesday and will continue to be unavailable during midday hours into next week. The exit ramps will be closed through Friday during the hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and again Monday through Wednesday of next week during the same hours.
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Investigation Finds, Names the Maricopa County Elections Employee on Video Removing 2020 Election Files from Servers

The Arizona Senate-ordered independent Maricopa County ballot audit of the 2020 presidential election revealed questionable findings, including a Maricopa County Elections Department (MCED) employee captured on video deleting – or what officials stated later was archiving – hundreds of thousands of files from an election server the day before that server was to be turned over to the audit. Investigative journalist Lara Logan and technology expert Matt Van Bibber stated at a recent election security forum hosted by We the People AZ Alliance that the employee has been identified, along with a couple of his co-workers who allowed him access into the election server room.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Lake Pleasant body recovery operation underway, MCSO says

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - Lake Pleasant is seeing another possible death on the water on Saturday, Aug. 6, says the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. At around 2 p.m., sheriff's deputies responded to reports of a man who went swimming in the Humbug Cove area and never came back up from the water.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Surprise Independent

Surprise Independent

Surprise, AZ
892
Followers
1K+
Post
82K+
Views
ABOUT

A local site dedicated to the community of Surprise, Arizona, that focuses on the people and places of what is among the fastest-growing cities in the Phoenix area.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/surprise-independent

Comments / 0

Community Policy