Surprise residents invited for General Plan input

Jason Stone/Independent Newsmedia

The city of Surprise is working on an update to its general plan, which guides the future vision of the city for the next 10 years.

It addresses issues such as land use, open space, transportation, infrastructure and services.

Public participation is key to this process, and the first community workshop is happening Tuesday, Aug. 30.

It’s set for 6 to 8 p.m. at the Ottawa University Student Union – Second Floor, Upstairs Classroom, 14360 W. Tierra Buena Lane.

Parking will be available in the City Hall Parking Garage at 16000 N Civic Center Plaza or at Ottawa University O’Dell Center at 14440 W Tierra Buena Lane.

This will be an open-house-style community workshop.

It will offer information on our current general plan and existing conditions and provide opportunities for feedback on what residents want to see for the city’s future — including community vision and values and which areas of the city to preserve, improve or target for growth.

This is the first in a series of planned community meetings to help shape the city’s new General Plan 2040. The plan is projected to be complete and voted on by the Surprise City Council in late 2023 and will be placed on the ballot for a citizen vote in August 2024.

For information on the General Plan 2040 update, visit surprisegpupdate.com.

For questions or comments, contact Surprise Planning Manager Jason Moquin at 623-222-3045 or jason.moquin@surpriseaz.gov.