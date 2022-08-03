Read on www.numberfire.com
Yuli Gurriel not in lineup Sunday for Houston
Houston Astros infielder Yuli Gurriel is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Gurriel is being replaced at first base by Trey Mancini versus Guardians starter Triston McKenzie. In 390 plate appearances this season, Gurriel has a .239 batting average with a .669 OPS, 7 home runs,...
Garrett Hampson in lineup for Colorado on Sunday
Colorado Rockies infielder Garrett Hampson is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Hampson is getting the nod at shortstop, batting ninth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Zach Davies. Our models project Hampson for 0.9 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.4 RBI and 9.7 FanDuel points.
Emmanuel Rivera in lineup Sunday for Diamondbacks
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Emmanuel Rivera is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Rivera is getting the nod at third base, batting sixth in the order versus Rockies starter Jose Urena. Our models project Rivera for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 9.2...
Steven Kwan not in Guardians' lineup Saturday evening
Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Kwan is being replaced in left field by Will Benson versus Astros starter Luis Garcia. In 391 plate appearances this season, Kwan has a .295 batting average with a .745 OPS, 2 home runs,...
Tommy Edman sent to St. Louis' bench on Saturday night
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman is not starting in Saturday's contest against the New York Yankees. Edman will sit on the bench after Nolan Gorman was named Saturday's starting second baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 325 batted balls this season, Edman has accounted for a 5.8% barrel rate...
Christian Vazquez starting Saturday for Houston
Houston Astros catcher Christian Vazquez is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Vazquez is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Guardians starter Luis Garcia. Our models project Vazquez for 1.1 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
Hanser Alberto hitting sixth for Dodgers on Friday
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is starting in Friday's game against the San Diego Padres. Alberto will operate third base after Max Muncy was benched versus San Diego's lefty Sean Manaea. numberFire's models project Alberto to score 7.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
Jacob deGrom perfect through five as Mets top Braves
Jacob deGrom struck out 12 and carried a perfect game into the sixth inning of his second start this season
Jonah Heim starting for Rangers on Sunday
Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Heim is getting the nod behind the plate, batting fifth in the order versus White Sox starter Lucas Giolito. Our models project Heim for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.3 home runs,...
Skye Bolt in Athletics' lineup Sunday afternoon
Oakland Athletics outfielder Skye Bolt is starting Sunday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Bolt is getting the nod in center field, batting ninth in the order versus Giants starter Logan Webb. Our models project Bolt for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and...
Sergio Alcantara in lineup for Arizona on Sunday
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Sergio Alcantara is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Alcantara is getting the nod at shortstop, batting eighth in the order versus Rockies starter Jose Urena. Our models project Alcantra for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 7.5 FanDuel...
Tucker Barnhart starting Sunday for Detroit
Detroit Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Barnhart is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Rays starter Drew Rasmussen. Our models project Barnhart for 0.6 hits, 0.2 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
Mauricio Dubon in lineup for Houston on Sunday
Houston Astros infeilder Mauricio Dubon is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Dubon is getting the nod in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Guardians starter Triston McKenzie. Our models project Dubon for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 8.4...
Kody Clemens in lineup Sunday for Detroit
Detroit Tigers infielder Kody Clemens is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Clemens is getting the nod at first base, batting seventh in the order versus Rays starter Drew Rasmussen. Our models project Clemens for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and...
Jarred Kelenic in Mariners' Sunday lineup
Seattle Mariners outfeilder Jarred Kelenic is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Kelenic is getting the nod in center field, batting ninth in the order versus Angels starter Tucker Davidson. Our models project Kelenic for 0.8 hikts, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
Michael Chavis starting for Pirates on Sunday
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Michael Chavis is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Chavis is getting the nod at first base, batting fifth in the order versus Orioles starter Spenser Watkins. Our models project Chavis for 1.1 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
Akil Baddoo in lineup for Tigers Sunday afternoon
Detroit Tigers outfielder Akil Baddoo is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Baddoo is getting the nod in left field, batting ninth in the order versus Rays starter Drew Rasmussen. Our models project Baddoo for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.2 RBI and...
Jo Adell in lineup for Los Angeles Sunday
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Jo Adell is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Adell is getting the nod in left field, batting fourth in the order versus Mariners starter Marco Gonzales. Our models proejct Adell for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and...
Carson Kelly sitting Sunday for Arizona
Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Carson Kelly is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Colroado Rockies. Kelly is being replaced behind the plate by Jose Herrera versus Rockies starter Jose Urena. In 184 plate appearances this season, Kelly has a .231 batting average with a .679 OPS,...
Chicago's Yan Gomes catching on Sunday
Chicago Cubs catcher Yan Gomes is batting seventh in Sunday's lineup against the Miami Marlins. Gomes will take over catching duties after P.J. Higgins was given a breather at home. numberFire's models project Gomes to score 8.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
