Keep the Good Times Rolling in Chicago with the ARC Afterdark Events

Read on edmidentity.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Terrace 16 at Trump Tower in Chicago is my Favorite Rooftop LoungeChicago Food KingChicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Brookfield Zoo’s annual ZooBrew: If you like beers and zoos, this is the event for youJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
edmidentity.com
Lollapalooza Was Another Successful Weekend in the Books
Lollapalooza brought fans of all ages from near and far to celebrate another fantastic weekend of music and more at Chicago’s Grant Park. Four days of nothing but a variety of music genres, great eats, and outrageously contagious energy – that’s the short but sweet version of what Lollapalooza is. From Thursday to Sunday, fans flocked to Grant Park for one of the biggest weekends in Chicago. Being a multi-genre festival, Lollapalooza attendees were presented with headliners like Green Day, Dua Lipa, Kaskade, Rezz, J.Hope, Metallica, and more. There’s always a little something for everyone at the festival, whether you’re into pop, hip hop, rock, or EDM, and new this year, K-pop!
Hundreds of boats party in Chicago’s Play Pen for annual party
CHICAGO — Every year hundreds of boats drop anchor in the Play Pen near Nay Pier for the Chicago Scene Boat Party. Ted Widen and his colleagues from AMP will be riding around in a 28-foot-long amphibious boat called AMP. It has four wheels which gives captains a lot of options. The AMP goes up to […]
A bar in Illinois has a Wall of “Flame” for it’s Spicy XXX Wings
Do you think you have the intestinal fortitude to complete this blazing hot wing challenge and end up on the famous Wall of Flame at one of the best wing places in the Land of Lincoln?. If you are looking for great wings in Chicago then you have to go...
New 'first class' theatre at Wheeling Town Center hopes to draw back in-person crowds
CHICAGO (CBS) – If you're looking to get out of the heat this weekend and near the Northwest suburbs, there's a new movie theatre in Wheeling that aims to provide air conditioning, the latest releases and more.When CBS 2's Marie Saavedra heard the entertainment company Cinergy was rolling out the red carpet for its new theatre, she wondered about the major investment since many people still aren't going to the movies like they used to.But the company is willing to bet they will, as long as the studios start giving them more films that more of us want to see.The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grab Some Friends For This Smooth Booze Cruise Down The Chicago River
A summer afternoon really can't get much better than some drinks, smooth music, great food, the Chicago skyline, and a cruise down the Chicago river. You can get all that done at the Island Party Hut, a newish spot located on the newly refurbished Chicago Riverwalk. Quick sidebar here. If...
Elton John stops to see preview of Broadway In Chicago's 'The Devil Wears Prada'
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A preview performance of Broadway in Chicago's new show "The Devil Wears Prada" had a very special guest in attendance this week. Ahead of his show at Soldier Field Friday night, Elton John tweeted some pictures of himself with the cast when he visited on Wednesday night. He said it was a "blast" to attend the preview of the show and "see the incredible hard work of the entire team come to life." John helped write the music for the musical, which is based on the hit 2006 movie. You can catch "The Devil Wears Prada" at the James M. Nederlander Theatre, 24 W. Randolph St., through Aug. 21. Elton John's show at Soldier Field Friday night is part of his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour, which he says will be hist last.
daystech.org
Navy Pier Is Free & Here’s What To Do There While You’re In Chicago
Dubbed Chicago’s final playground, the 50 acres Navy Pier alongside Lake Michigan shoreline has numerous sights and enjoyable actions awaiting guests. It reopened in 1995, and since then, over 180 million have visited the Navy Pier. Regardless of age, this sprawling lakefront treasure caters to everybody’s leisure whims. There are retailers, eating places, historical attractions, parks and exhibition services, and actions like water sports activities at considered one of Chicago’s top attractions. The Navy Pier is free and open all yr to the general public and has many Instagrammable places to explore.
chicagoconcertreviews.com
Tim McGraw and more: Windy City Smokeout at United Center
Outside the United Center, country music reigned supreme when the Windy City Smokeout set up shop for an extended weekend. In addition to the superstar sounds of headliner Tim McGraw, the newly reunited Turnpike Troubadours, the continuously rising Russell Dickerson and the red hot Zach Bryan (amongst many others), there were culinary delights from America’s top barbeque chefs, perfect for pairing with a wide array of brews.
RELATED PEOPLE
fourteeneastmag.com
Footworking: Chicago’s Culture Turned Dance Legacy
Local dancers build up their communities through classic Chicago footwork. On the southeast side of the city, Chicago natives gather in a dance studio with music queued, and bodies readied to practice a fast-paced dance style born in Chicago. Brandon Calhoun a.k.a. Chief Manny has been interested in Chicago footworking...
elitetraveler.com
The Best Vegan and Vegetarian Restaurants in Chicago
Alongside this vibrant fine dining scene is a tapestry of street food stalls where gourmands can sample culinary delights from across the globe. While the city has carved out a reputation for its irresistible deep-dish pizzas and steak sandwiches, in recent years Chicago has also welcomed an array of vegetarian and vegan restaurants that are proving meat-free dishes can be big on flavor – and just as tasty.
Legend Says This Grave at a Chicago Cemetery Will Show You of Your Death
Cemeteries seem to inspire macabre stories and legends. No more so than a certain graveyard in Illinois that has a statue who many claim will show you how you'll die someday. Graceland Cemetery in Chicago is so infamous for its legends and stories that Only In Your State recently did a feature on it. What they didn't mention is one grave, in particular, has a figure that is said to have supernatural powers.
How many 80-degree days does Chicago average after July 31st? What’s been the most?
How many 80-degree days does Chicago average after July 31st? What’s been the most?. We posed your question to Chicago climatologist Frank Wachowski who quickly informed us that based on Chicago’s climate data, dating back to 1942 when the city’s official thermometer was moved away from the lakefront to an inland location, the city has averaged about 84 days of 80-degrees or higher each year. The city’s 80s have occurred as early as March 3, 1974, and as late as November 1,1950. Typically , about 35 (about 42 percent) of the city’s 80-degree plus days are late-season, occurring in August and beyond. The fewest number of late-season 80s were 19 in 1992 and 21 in 2009, while the most were 56 in 1947, followed by 48 in 2021 and 1963 and 47 in 2005.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Camp Aramoni brings boutique camping experience to site less than two hours away from Chicago
TONICA, Ill. (CBS) -- In the town of Tonica – less than two hours away from Chicago and right next to Starved Rock State Park – a hidden treasure sits on 96 acres of preserved land. A husband-wife dup transformed a decades-old abandoned brickyard into Camp Aramoni – a new, boutique campground with 11 safari-style tents. Camp Aramoni is the first of its kind in Illinois. The tents are not your typical camping tents – more like glamping tents. They're equipped with luxury amenities, air conditioning and heating, several bedding options, a shower, and a bathroom. Each tent, which was...
Brookfield Zoo’s annual ZooBrew: If you like beers and zoos, this is the event for you
Tickets are on sale now for the ZooBrew held on Saturday, August 27, where beer lovers can sample approximately 80 different varieties from over 20 breweries. (CHICAGO) If you love the combination of trying new craft beers and hanging out at the zoo, now is the time to snag your tickets to Brookfield Zoo's annual ZooBrew.
959theriver.com
Checking Out a New-To-Me Beach
Hi this is Leslie Harris, and I love the beach. This year I have been to beaches in Indiana, a few in Chicago, Evanston, and Wauconda. Yesterday, I knew it was going to be really hot, so before I came into work, I checked out Hall Quarry Beach in Batavia.
qrockonline.com
Forest Preserve program lineup features Hummingbird Fest on Aug. 20
As hummingbirds prepare to migrate south for the winter, the Forest Preserve District of Will County celebrates these tiny creatures with a Hummingbird Fest and other viewing opportunities. Also on tap are caterpillar, food truck and volunteer programs. Online registration is available on the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org. Here is the lineup:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
buildingupchicago.com
Common Lincoln Park has topped out at Big Deahl
In more topping out news, word comes this week that Common Lincoln Park, part of the Big Deahl Phase II development at 853 W Blackhawk, has topped out. Phase II kinda sorta came in two phases itself, with The Seng, a five-story condo building at 869 West Blackhawk, and Common Lincoln Park, a 10-story apartment tower at 853 West Blackhawk, getting started first, followed soon thereafter by 1475 North Kingsbury.
Was Ghost Hunter Attacked By Dillinger’s Ghost in Chicago Jail?
It's not common to be physically attacked when you're ghost hunting. It's even wilder to think that the attack might have come by the ghost of a famous gangster, but that's exactly what one investigator had happen when he was exploring an Illinois jail. A major YouTube channel named Truly...
Woah! Did You Know These 7 Iconic Inventions Were Made In Illinois?
I'm not creative as much as I'd like to be. That being said, I can't believe people make inventions like it's nothing. I can't even think about what I'm doing in the next 20 minutes. I remember when I was in high school and one my of classmates was talking...
chicagosuburbanfamily.com
Don’t miss this Weekend’s CHICAGO AREA “FAIRS & FESTIVALS
RomeoFest | August 4 – 7. 4 Days Filled with Fun! Live Music, Carnival, Food & Drinks, Fireworks, Shuttle Buses, Car Show, Talent Show, Artisan Market, 1 Mile Race, Tournaments. 900-1050 W. Romeo Rd., Romeoville | www.romeoville.org/romeofest. Warrenville Summer Daze | August 5 – 6. Featuring live music, food,...
Comments / 0