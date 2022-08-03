ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria County, IL

1470 WMBD

Some limited parking as Peoria welcomes St. Jude runners

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria City Hall’s side lot will be closed through Sunday night for the return of the St. Jude runners from Memphis and the accompanying celebration with satellite runners from across the Midwest Saturday. There are limited parking spots along Fulton from Monroe to Jefferson. Parking...
PEORIA, IL
wcbu.org

Ignite Peoria brings accessibility and creative culture to the forefront in the River City

On this week’s episode of Out and About, Sarah Marie Dillard and Brandon Mooberry join Jenn Gordon to talk about Ignite Peoria – central Illinois’ premiere arts and makers fest designed to spark creativity in the community. The event includes 2 performance stages, a live fashion photo shoot, over 90 arts and makers booths, and Sensory Ignite, a unique area designed for guests with sensory sensitivities. For more information visit https://artspartners.net/ignite-peoria/.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Deployment of Peoria-based Illinois National Guard unit

PEORIA, Ill. – Some of Peoria’s best are one again ready to help their country. The 709th Medical Company Area Support held a deployment ceremony Saturday, ahead of an assignment to help coalition forces in five locations over four countries, as part of what’s called “Operation Inherent Resolve” in Iraq and Libya.
PEORIA, IL
wglt.org

Normal Planning Commission hears from upset Wintergreen subdivision residents

More than 150 people came out for the Normal Planning Commission meeting Thursday, with most of them upset about proposed changes for future development in the Wintergreen subdivision. Despite the opposition, the commission voted unanimously to recommend the new preliminary subdivision plan and related zoning changes. If approved by the...
NORMAL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Keith McDaniel hired as Peoria police community engagement coordinator

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department announced Friday that they hired Keith McDaniel as the department’s community engagement coordinator. According to a press release, McDaniel will serve as a liaison between neighborhood groups and the Police Department. He will work with other City departments and organizations...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Food, fun, 4-H at McLean County Fair

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s the first of five days full of food, fun and farm animals in Bloomington. While hot and muggy Wednesday, weather uncertainty is something McLean County Fair organizers, EMS and entertainers alike, all prep for ahead of time. “Hydration for even adults is the...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WKYT 27

Peoria veteran says more to be done after burn pit bill passes Senate

Samaritan's Purse helps clean home in Breathitt County. WATCH | Mike Pratt's Celebration of Life held at Memorial Coliseum. Friday at Memorial Coliseum, where he played from 1967-1970, a celebration of life for Pratt was held. WATCH | Volunteers help with relief efforts in Knott County. Updated: 15 hours ago.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Numerous gas station entrances blocked by law enforcement in Peoria area

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The entrances to at least four Peoria area gas stations have been blocked off by squad cars of different law enforcement agencies. Law enforcement was seen at the Shell station at Knoxville and Nebraska and the Shell station between Rockwood and Sterling as well as the Shell station at Main and Blackjack in front of the Par-a-Dice casino in East Peoria.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Fire displaces Peoria residents early Saturday

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Fire crews were called to home on W. Harper Terrace, near W. Hamilton Place, by residents reporting a fire in their kitchen Saturday morning. Fire Battalion Chief Lore Baxter said just before 5:30 a.m., first responders found black smoke coming from the front door and flames in the back of the home.
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Two seriously injured in three-vehicle Peoria accident

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Police say two males were seriously injured in a three-vehicle accident Saturday morning. The accident happened around 11:20 a.m. at the corner of North Knoxville and East Maywood Avenues. Police say one of the males had to be extricated from their vehicle. As of...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Person rescued from structure fire in Bloomington Sunday

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — One person who was reportedly inside a structure when it caught fire has been evacuated from the building. The Bloomington Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Harry Dr. around 9:15 a.m. Sunday, with one person reportedly inside the structure. Several fire engines and...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
wcbu.org

Peoria Public Schools celebrate new names for district buildings

Harrison Community Learning Center is now the Annie Jo Gordon Community Learning Center. The school is one of five Peoria Public schools starting the 2022-23 year with a new name. Family, friends and admirers of Annie Jo Gordon gathered in front of the school Tuesday evening to celebrate the new...
PEORIA, IL
cityofeastpeoria.com

Part of walking trail closing

A portion of the River Trail of Illinois biking and walking trail will be temporarily closed starting Monday, August 8. The East Peoria Sanitary District, Fondulac Park District and City of East Peoria announced the trail area from behind Goodyear Auto Service at Main Street to Target at Clock Tower Drive will be closed for approximately three weeks.
EAST PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Golden baseballs for golden behavior

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police are rewarding the good deeds of children in the community with golden baseballs. This year, it’s the tenth year of golden baseballs, and 240 of them are always passed out. Students who receive a baseball can use it from August to September.
PEORIA, IL

