1470 WMBD
Some limited parking as Peoria welcomes St. Jude runners
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria City Hall’s side lot will be closed through Sunday night for the return of the St. Jude runners from Memphis and the accompanying celebration with satellite runners from across the Midwest Saturday. There are limited parking spots along Fulton from Monroe to Jefferson. Parking...
CBS News
Old, abandoned brickyard in Tonica, Illinois becomes Camp Aramoni
Camp Aramoni is a new, boutique campground with 11 safari-style tents. It is the first of its kind in Illinois.
wcbu.org
Ignite Peoria brings accessibility and creative culture to the forefront in the River City
On this week’s episode of Out and About, Sarah Marie Dillard and Brandon Mooberry join Jenn Gordon to talk about Ignite Peoria – central Illinois’ premiere arts and makers fest designed to spark creativity in the community. The event includes 2 performance stages, a live fashion photo shoot, over 90 arts and makers booths, and Sensory Ignite, a unique area designed for guests with sensory sensitivities. For more information visit https://artspartners.net/ignite-peoria/.
wglt.org
State officials: Levels of 'forever' chemicals found in 3 McLean County community water supplies are not a concern
Many products we use every day contain chemicals that end up in our water supplies, and our bodies. At large enough quantities, those chemicals can be harmful. Exactly how harmful is unknown. Three McLean County communities recently detected measurable amounts of these so-called forever chemicals in their water supplies. Town...
1470 WMBD
Deployment of Peoria-based Illinois National Guard unit
PEORIA, Ill. – Some of Peoria’s best are one again ready to help their country. The 709th Medical Company Area Support held a deployment ceremony Saturday, ahead of an assignment to help coalition forces in five locations over four countries, as part of what’s called “Operation Inherent Resolve” in Iraq and Libya.
wglt.org
Normal Planning Commission hears from upset Wintergreen subdivision residents
More than 150 people came out for the Normal Planning Commission meeting Thursday, with most of them upset about proposed changes for future development in the Wintergreen subdivision. Despite the opposition, the commission voted unanimously to recommend the new preliminary subdivision plan and related zoning changes. If approved by the...
tspr.org
Around the Tri States: Man arrested in Macomb burglary; local auction company sold; Amtrak suspends Carl Sandburg Service
A Tazewell County man was arrested in a burglary reported east of Macomb in May. Kyle Sebree, 30, of Delavan is being lodged in the McDonough County jail on $25,000 bond. A trailer, motorcycle, UTV, and ATV were reportedly stolen from a property in Salem Township. Some of the property...
Central Illinois Proud
Keith McDaniel hired as Peoria police community engagement coordinator
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department announced Friday that they hired Keith McDaniel as the department’s community engagement coordinator. According to a press release, McDaniel will serve as a liaison between neighborhood groups and the Police Department. He will work with other City departments and organizations...
Central Illinois Proud
Food, fun, 4-H at McLean County Fair
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s the first of five days full of food, fun and farm animals in Bloomington. While hot and muggy Wednesday, weather uncertainty is something McLean County Fair organizers, EMS and entertainers alike, all prep for ahead of time. “Hydration for even adults is the...
WKYT 27
Peoria veteran says more to be done after burn pit bill passes Senate
Samaritan's Purse helps clean home in Breathitt County. WATCH | Mike Pratt's Celebration of Life held at Memorial Coliseum. Friday at Memorial Coliseum, where he played from 1967-1970, a celebration of life for Pratt was held. WATCH | Volunteers help with relief efforts in Knott County. Updated: 15 hours ago.
25newsnow.com
Numerous gas station entrances blocked by law enforcement in Peoria area
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The entrances to at least four Peoria area gas stations have been blocked off by squad cars of different law enforcement agencies. Law enforcement was seen at the Shell station at Knoxville and Nebraska and the Shell station between Rockwood and Sterling as well as the Shell station at Main and Blackjack in front of the Par-a-Dice casino in East Peoria.
The Trinity of Terror Tour Is Coming To Iowa And Illinois This Fall
Just like a great movie franchise that needs a trilogy, the Trinity of Terror tour is getting back together for a Part III. And the Quad Cities has a couple of options to check out the show. Ice Nine Kills, Black Veil Brides, and Motionless in White will be back...
1470 WMBD
Fire displaces Peoria residents early Saturday
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Fire crews were called to home on W. Harper Terrace, near W. Hamilton Place, by residents reporting a fire in their kitchen Saturday morning. Fire Battalion Chief Lore Baxter said just before 5:30 a.m., first responders found black smoke coming from the front door and flames in the back of the home.
The Clinton Journal
Wapella Township gets resignation and restitution from road commissioner
WAPELLA — The Wapella Township Board in May asked its road commissioner to resign and pay restitution for thousands of dollars in personal charges the board determined he made to the township’s credit card. According to minutes from a May 10 meeting of the township board, “The board...
hoiabc.com
Two seriously injured in three-vehicle Peoria accident
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Police say two males were seriously injured in a three-vehicle accident Saturday morning. The accident happened around 11:20 a.m. at the corner of North Knoxville and East Maywood Avenues. Police say one of the males had to be extricated from their vehicle. As of...
Central Illinois Proud
Person rescued from structure fire in Bloomington Sunday
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — One person who was reportedly inside a structure when it caught fire has been evacuated from the building. The Bloomington Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Harry Dr. around 9:15 a.m. Sunday, with one person reportedly inside the structure. Several fire engines and...
wcbu.org
Peoria Public Schools celebrate new names for district buildings
Harrison Community Learning Center is now the Annie Jo Gordon Community Learning Center. The school is one of five Peoria Public schools starting the 2022-23 year with a new name. Family, friends and admirers of Annie Jo Gordon gathered in front of the school Tuesday evening to celebrate the new...
cityofeastpeoria.com
Part of walking trail closing
A portion of the River Trail of Illinois biking and walking trail will be temporarily closed starting Monday, August 8. The East Peoria Sanitary District, Fondulac Park District and City of East Peoria announced the trail area from behind Goodyear Auto Service at Main Street to Target at Clock Tower Drive will be closed for approximately three weeks.
Central Illinois Proud
Golden baseballs for golden behavior
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police are rewarding the good deeds of children in the community with golden baseballs. This year, it’s the tenth year of golden baseballs, and 240 of them are always passed out. Students who receive a baseball can use it from August to September.
wglt.org
'We’re not going to stop': Group continues push to bring a grocery store to west Bloomington
The group that's been trying for years to bring a grocery store to the former Fox Plaza West shopping center in west Bloomington is still optimistic that it will happen despite a series of setbacks. The property failed to sell during a recent auction. Arthur Haynes is president of the...
