Egg Harbor Township, NJ

New Jersey 101.5

No walk ins! And good luck getting a reservation to this NJ restaurant

Along the Jersey Shore stands a true hidden gem of a restaurant that you may have to wait months to get a table at. And that's the way they like it. This restaurant isn't huge. It's not on a big highway or even on a main street. Thousands and thousands of people drive right past it every week without giving it a second glance. That's probably because there's no sign on the building saying it's a restaurant. In fact, there are no signs at all.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
CBS Philly

What To Know For This Weekend’s Phish Concert Series In Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Another round of dangerously hot weather is here as thousands are expected to pack an Atlantic City beach to see Phish this weekend. The band is kicking off a three-day concert series in the popular Jersey Shore town. Night one of the concert series begins Friday at 7:30 p.m. The stage is already set up. With steamy conditions expected through the weekend, safety is going to be a top priority. About 100 workers spent the day preparing for the Phish concert series at the beach in Atlantic City by setting up the stage, lighting and sound equipment. The...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Speed and Style at Ocean City Car Show

There wasn’t a racetrack. But if there was, there would be a whole lot of horsepower on it Saturday when exotic cars, sports cars and classic autos filled the Ocean City Tabernacle grounds. Virtually every high-end car from McLarens, Porsches, Lamborghinis, Ferraris, and even a Bugatti gave crowds a...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Vineland hosts 5th Food Trucks on the Ave Festival

(VINELAND, NJ) -- Come hungry as the Food Trucks on The Ave festival returns to downtown Vineland for the fifth year on Sunday, August 21, rain or shine, from 11:00am to 7:00pm, at Landis Avenue and the Boulevard. It will feature over 20 food trucks, and a packed line-up of continuous entertainment and activities. Admission is free.
VINELAND, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Moorestown nonprofit thrives on Main Street

Since its summer debut, Moorestown Music Collective (MMC) continues to shine on Main Street. “We really want to extend an invitation to the music-loving community of Moorestown and surrounding communities too,” said member Mark Hines. MMC, located on 5 West Main Street, is a nonprofit whose goal is to...
MOORESTOWN, NJ
capemayvibe.com

Heads-up, everyone! The Wetlands Institute is featured on tonight's episode of the NPR show "You Oughta Know" – a guide to what'…

Heads-up, everyone! The Wetlands Institute is featured on tonight’s episode of the NPR show “You Oughta Know” – a guide to what’s hot in the Philly region. It airs at 7:30 PM on Comcast 812, Fios 512, Dish & Direct TV 12. You can also catch the episode online on WHYY’s website at https://whyy.org/episodes/step-into-jacqueline-kennedys-white-house-at-winterthur/.
CAPE MAY, NJ
VISTA.Today

Legendary Philadelphia Sports Journalist Ray Didinger Coming to Uptown! in September

Avid listeners of sports radio in the region will not want to miss this intimate evening with legendary sports journalist Ray Didinger on Wednesday, Sept. 7. Didinger is coming to at Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center in West Chester to talk about his latest book, Finished Business: My Fifty Years of Headlines, Heroes and Heartaches. The evening begins with a VIP reception in the Univest Cabaret at 6 PM, and at 7 PM audiences will gather in the A. Roy Smith Mainstage for a personal presentation from Didinger and interview by Glen Macnow, his WIP radio partner for 21 years.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Cat Country 107.3

Cat Country 107.3

Northfield NJ
14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

