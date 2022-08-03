Read on catcountry1073.com
Discounted Tickets Go on Sale for 2023’s Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood
In Wildwood, they are starting to think about next summer - already!. The Barefoot Country Music Fest is returning for a third year to the Wildwood Beach June 15 - 18, 2023. It'll be another Thursday night thru Sunday Night run, with dozens of country stars on several stages, between the beach and the boardwalk.
No walk ins! And good luck getting a reservation to this NJ restaurant
Along the Jersey Shore stands a true hidden gem of a restaurant that you may have to wait months to get a table at. And that's the way they like it. This restaurant isn't huge. It's not on a big highway or even on a main street. Thousands and thousands of people drive right past it every week without giving it a second glance. That's probably because there's no sign on the building saying it's a restaurant. In fact, there are no signs at all.
Phish Tour 2022 – Atlantic City Night 1: Setlist, Recap & The Skinny
Phish took it down to the shore to launch a three-night run in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Friday. The concert on the beach was full of location-appropriate songs with highlights including a monster late set “Sigma Oasis” which heralded a second set bursting with outstanding jams. Phish...
Marathon Swimmers set to participate in the 56th Around the Island Swim
The directors of the 3rd Annual Jim Whelan Open Water Festival, featuring the 56th Around the Island® Swim, have announced the competitor lineup for the legendary open water marathon swim taking place on Tuesday August 9, 2022, which starts and ends in Atlantic City, NJ. This year’s lineup features...
What To Know For This Weekend’s Phish Concert Series In Atlantic City
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Another round of dangerously hot weather is here as thousands are expected to pack an Atlantic City beach to see Phish this weekend. The band is kicking off a three-day concert series in the popular Jersey Shore town. Night one of the concert series begins Friday at 7:30 p.m. The stage is already set up. With steamy conditions expected through the weekend, safety is going to be a top priority. About 100 workers spent the day preparing for the Phish concert series at the beach in Atlantic City by setting up the stage, lighting and sound equipment. The...
Somers Point, NJ Gateway Playhouse Presenting Young Star Quality
The Gateway Playhouse Theater in Somers Point is a profoundly, most important outlet for the performing arts. Today, Friday, August 5, 2022, begins the culmination of a summer Gateway to the Arts camp, which took place at Gateway Playhouse Theater. More than 100 children from Atlantic and Cape May Counties...
Hall and Oates tour 2022: Where to buy tickets, schedule, dates
Listen up, Rich Girls and Maneaters — we’re about to make your dreams come true. Hitmaking duo Hall and Oates are returning to the road for five shows. That includes a concert at Atlantic City’s Mark G Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Friday, Oct. 7.
What’s happening in South Jersey this weekend and beyond (Aug. 5-11)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. COLLINGSWOOD Paintings by William Butler, through Aug. 26. Tri-State Disability Art Show, works by artists grades K-12, through Aug. 26. Perkins Center for the Arts, 30 Irvin Ave. perkinscenter.org, 856-833-0009.
Steel Pier in Atlantic City, NJ is getting a new ride
Steel Pier in Atlantic City is about to simultaneously pay tribute to one of the shore town's most legendary attractions while taking riders high above the boardwalk...and then dropping them. The amusement park, a legend in its own right, is slowly receiving the pieces to put together a ride its...
Readers Select – Best Appetizers In Atlantic & Cape May Counties
Thank you to our readers, listeners, friends and family for taking the time to submit your favorite appetizers in Atlantic and Cape May Counties. You have provided us with your selections that prove just how incredible the food and beverage restaurants are in Southern New Jersey. Our list and accompanying...
Speed and Style at Ocean City Car Show
There wasn’t a racetrack. But if there was, there would be a whole lot of horsepower on it Saturday when exotic cars, sports cars and classic autos filled the Ocean City Tabernacle grounds. Virtually every high-end car from McLarens, Porsches, Lamborghinis, Ferraris, and even a Bugatti gave crowds a...
Vineland hosts 5th Food Trucks on the Ave Festival
(VINELAND, NJ) -- Come hungry as the Food Trucks on The Ave festival returns to downtown Vineland for the fifth year on Sunday, August 21, rain or shine, from 11:00am to 7:00pm, at Landis Avenue and the Boulevard. It will feature over 20 food trucks, and a packed line-up of continuous entertainment and activities. Admission is free.
World’s Largest Pickleball Tournament Happening in Atlantic City, NJ in September
The phenomenon known as Pickleball is invading Atlantic City soon for the World's Largest Pickleball Tournament. Pickleball is quickly becoming one of the fasting growing sports in the country. Yes, Pickleball isn't something you EAT, it's something you PLAY. I had no idea what it was when I was chatting...
Rollerskating and Skating Boarding is Illegal in This Jersey Shore Town
OCEAN CITY, NJ – If your idea of a Jersey Shore vacation includes lacing up...
Jersey Proud: Medford Lakes Canoe Carnival
Residents spend months working on the elaborate floats. People pack the lakefront to watch the spectacle. It goes back to 1931.
Every Absolutely Delicious Diner in Atlantic & Cape May Counties
We've compiled a gallery of every diner in Atlantic and Cape counties. Before you look at the photos of all these great local diners, I have to explain a few things. What exactly classifies a restaurant as a "diner?" First, let's look at the dictionary definition of a diner: "...
Moorestown nonprofit thrives on Main Street
Since its summer debut, Moorestown Music Collective (MMC) continues to shine on Main Street. “We really want to extend an invitation to the music-loving community of Moorestown and surrounding communities too,” said member Mark Hines. MMC, located on 5 West Main Street, is a nonprofit whose goal is to...
Triathlon to Close Several Atlantic City Expressway Exits This Weekend
Be advised, if you have plans to head into Atlantic City this weekend, you'll likely encounter traffic delays and road closures in place to accommodate the 2022 Atlantic City Triathlon. Several exits off the Atlantic City Expressway will be affected by the sporting event, Press of Atlantic City reports. More...
Heads-up, everyone! The Wetlands Institute is featured on tonight's episode of the NPR show "You Oughta Know" – a guide to what'…
Heads-up, everyone! The Wetlands Institute is featured on tonight’s episode of the NPR show “You Oughta Know” – a guide to what’s hot in the Philly region. It airs at 7:30 PM on Comcast 812, Fios 512, Dish & Direct TV 12. You can also catch the episode online on WHYY’s website at https://whyy.org/episodes/step-into-jacqueline-kennedys-white-house-at-winterthur/.
Legendary Philadelphia Sports Journalist Ray Didinger Coming to Uptown! in September
Avid listeners of sports radio in the region will not want to miss this intimate evening with legendary sports journalist Ray Didinger on Wednesday, Sept. 7. Didinger is coming to at Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center in West Chester to talk about his latest book, Finished Business: My Fifty Years of Headlines, Heroes and Heartaches. The evening begins with a VIP reception in the Univest Cabaret at 6 PM, and at 7 PM audiences will gather in the A. Roy Smith Mainstage for a personal presentation from Didinger and interview by Glen Macnow, his WIP radio partner for 21 years.
