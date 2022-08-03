ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

WFMY NEWS2

Whew, it's hot. How to stay healthy in the heat.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Beating the heat is not only essential for your own comfort but also for your health. Consumer Reports has some important tips to help you keep cool and safe all summer. We're in the midst of the dog days of summer, and with heat waves becoming...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

ECU commit who lost leg in boating accident being closely monitored

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Parker Byrd's mother posted an update on Facebook Saturday on his progress following surgery to remove part of his right leg after a scary boating accident that happened to him back in July. Byrd is an incoming freshman baseball player at East Carolina University who was involved in a boating accident […]
GREENVILLE, NC
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
munaluchi

DIY Wedding in Albemarle, North Carolina

An elegant & sophisticated DIY wedding in North Carolina proves brides can truly do it all!. Crystal Hardy and her hubby, Brandon, weren't afraid of tackling their wedding plans head-on. Inspired by a theme of elegance, sophistication, and modern touches, Crystal planned their entire wedding herself. From decor to hiring and seeking out the best vendors and choosing a venue, she thought of every detail. She even found her wedding dresses online from Pinterest boards!
ALBEMARLE, NC
WXII 12

'I am a Queen' hosts back-to-school giveaway

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Nonprofit "I am a Queen" hosted its 14th back-to-school giveaway Saturday, but, for the first time in years, kids could hand-pick their supplies inside the Windsor Recreation Center. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the organization to be drive-thru only, but executive director Alana Allen said nothing would stop them from holding the event.
GREENSBORO, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Alamance Burlington School System introduces new mobile app

The Alamance Burlington School System announced a new mobile app is live Aug. 5 ahead of the start of the 2022-23 academic year. The app, which features a number of sections, will allow schools and teachers to communicate important information to the district. It is currently available in the Apple Store for iPhones and soon will be on Google Play Store.
BURLINGTON, NC
chapelboro.com

This Just In: They're So Young

This Just In – time waits for no one. The students will be back soon, and I swear, this time they're going to be in diapers. They get younger every year. I arrived in Chapel Hill at the end of September of 1978. It was after the arrival of that year's students, but I fit right in with them as I was 20 years and one month old. When I met people and told them I had just come to town, they asked again and again if I had come here to go to school. No, no, I said. I was here because my husband's job at Blue Cross had brought us here. Perhaps I should have said "Not yet."
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Insurance expert answers your questions | 2 Wants to Know

GREENSBORO, N.C. — You should have noticed an increase on your insurance rates this June. The NC Insurance Commissioner approved an average of 7.9% increase for auto and homeowners' insurance policies to combat inflation. That's not the only increase you'll see. Due to supply chain issues and rising inflation,...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

2 the Rescue: Meet Whiskers

He's a three-year-old Tabby cat. Our friends at Guilford County Animal Services say he's a sweet boy who loves to receive pets. He also enjoys playing with his toys. They say Whiskers is FeLV positive, which measn he can only be with other FeLV positive cats or alone. FeLV doesn't impact dogs or people.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

'We really pride ourselves on giving back to the community| High Point mother-daughter duo promotes kid entrepreneurship

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A six-year-old girl from High Point is inspiring children across North Carolina to be their own bosses and demonstrating what it means to leave a legacy. Blair Lattimore founded I Am Blair's Closet with the help of her mother Cryshaunda Rorie when she was just two years old. The online girl's boutique carries an array of clothing, lip glosses, and accessories. The two said the business is about much more than fashion.
HIGH POINT, NC
WFMY NEWS2

How to shake the nerves before an interview

GREENSBORO, N.C. — There are hundreds of job openings in the Triad right now. If you have a job interview, here are a few tips to help you ace the interview. Usually, someone gets nervous when asked a question they're unsure how to answer. It can be a question about why you left your last job to how much money you'd like to make.
GREENSBORO, NC
Mount Airy News

Families need emergency to create emergency plans, kits

North Carolina Emergency Management says the basic items of an emergency preparedness kit would include items like a first aid kit, cell phone charger, flashlight with full batteries, can opener, toiletries, extra keys, and cash. Find more info at: NCReady.gov. In this aerial image, some homes in Breathitt County, Ky.,...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

2 the rescue: Meet Pepper

Meet Pepper! Our friends at Burlington Animal Services call him a mellow and sweet boy. They say Pepper is a little shy at first but warms up to you after a little time and a few treats. Pepper loves to run, play, and give kisses. He's a goofy and fun...
BURLINGTON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
