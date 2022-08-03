Read on www.wfmynews2.com
Whew, it's hot. How to stay healthy in the heat.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Beating the heat is not only essential for your own comfort but also for your health. Consumer Reports has some important tips to help you keep cool and safe all summer. We’re in the midst of the dog days of summer, and with heat waves becoming...
Exercise & Eating: When & what you should eat before and after working out
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Whether you’re a daily exerciser, an elite athlete, or a weekend warrior, getting the right nutrition is key. But maybe you’re wondering about the age-old question: Should you eat before or after exercise? And what should you eat? Consumer Reports breaks down how to fuel your body to get the most from your workouts.
ECU commit who lost leg in boating accident being closely monitored
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Parker Byrd’s mother posted an update on Facebook Saturday on his progress following surgery to remove part of his right leg after a scary boating accident that happened to him back in July. Byrd is an incoming freshman baseball player at East Carolina University who was involved in a boating accident […]
randolphnewsnow.com
Libraries to Offer Countywide Dementia Caregiver Training, Sensory Activity Kits
ASHEBORO N.C. (RCPL) – Caregivers for people experiencing dementia are invited to participate in hands-on, multi-disciplinary training workshops presented by the Dementia Alliance of North Carolina at three Randolph County Public Libraries locations on August 30 and 31. Called “Accepting the Challenge,” the training will be offered at the...
DIY Wedding in Albemarle, North Carolina
An elegant & sophisticated DIY wedding in North Carolina proves brides can truly do it all!. Crystal Hardy and her hubby, Brandon, weren’t afraid of tackling their wedding plans head-on. Inspired by a theme of elegance, sophistication, and modern touches, Crystal planned their entire wedding herself. From decor to hiring and seeking out the best vendors and choosing a venue, she thought of every detail. She even found her wedding dresses online from Pinterest boards!
WXII 12
'I am a Queen' hosts back-to-school giveaway
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Nonprofit "I am a Queen" hosted its 14th back-to-school giveaway Saturday, but, for the first time in years, kids could hand-pick their supplies inside the Windsor Recreation Center. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the organization to be drive-thru only, but executive director Alana Allen said nothing would stop them from holding the event.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Alamance Burlington School System introduces new mobile app
The Alamance Burlington School System announced a new mobile app is live Aug. 5 ahead of the start of the 2022-23 academic year. The app, which features a number of sections, will allow schools and teachers to communicate important information to the district. It is currently available in the Apple Store for iPhones and soon will be on Google Play Store.
Triad man puts together 'Race Against Drugs' in honor of late son
SOPHIA, N.C. — Racecar drivers at the Carroway Speedway are racing for a good cause at the end of the month. Mike Loomis, a former racer, is partnering with the Speedway for the "Race against Drugs" event. His goal is to raise awareness about the ongoing problem in the community.
NC business power couple selling their elegant Greensboro home for $5.7 million
Greensboro, N.C. — A retired North Carolina businesswoman is listing her custom-made mansion for $5.7 million, one of the most expensive recent homes to hit the market in the state. The reason? She fell in love with Florida. Ruth Williams and her husband Jeff Bruner built the home in...
chapelboro.com
This Just In: They’re So Young
This Just In – time waits for no one. The students will be back soon, and I swear, this time they’re going to be in diapers. They get younger every year. I arrived in Chapel Hill at the end of September of 1978. It was after the arrival of that year’s students, but I fit right in with them as I was 20 years and one month old. When I met people and told them I had just come to town, they asked again and again if I had come here to go to school. No, no, I said. I was here because my husband’s job at Blue Cross had brought us here. Perhaps I should have said “Not yet.”
Dangerous Benzene found in Banana Boat spray cans, voluntary recall
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Another voluntary recall of sunscreen due to the cancer-causing chemical Benzene. The makers of Banana Boat are recalling three batches of its Hair and Scalp sunscreen. What's strange about this recall is where the Benzene was found. Benzene is not a listed ingredient. Oftentimes, it finds...
Captains Tom’s Seafood and Steaks closes after roof collapse
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Captain Tom’s Seafood and Steaks announced Saturday they’ve closed until further notice after roof and kitchen damages. WFMY News 2 stopped by the restaurant where the roof collapsed. “Praises to God that no one got hurt,” Captain Tom’s Seafood and Steaks wrote on...
When does school start in the Triad?
NORTH CAROLINA, USA — August is here and that means school is back in session. Alamance-Burlington Early College and Guilford County Early College and Middle Colleges have already returned back to school Thursday.
Insurance expert answers your questions | 2 Wants to Know
GREENSBORO, N.C. — You should have noticed an increase on your insurance rates this June. The NC Insurance Commissioner approved an average of 7.9% increase for auto and homeowners' insurance policies to combat inflation. That's not the only increase you'll see. Due to supply chain issues and rising inflation,...
Triad men put out trailer fire with pressure washer
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Two men who own a pressure washer company were in the right place at the right time when a trailer caught on fire on Business 40 in Kernersville Tuesday. Scott Martin And George Abdellmelk, the owners of Martin Pressure Washing were on their way to a...
2 the Rescue: Meet Whiskers
He's a three-year-old Tabby cat. Our friends at Guilford County Animal Services say he's a sweet boy who loves to receive pets. He also enjoys playing with his toys. They say Whiskers is FeLV positive, which measn he can only be with other FeLV positive cats or alone. FeLV doesn't impact dogs or people.
'We really pride ourselves on giving back to the community| High Point mother-daughter duo promotes kid entrepreneurship
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A six-year-old girl from High Point is inspiring children across North Carolina to be their own bosses and demonstrating what it means to leave a legacy. Blair Lattimore founded I Am Blair's Closet with the help of her mother Cryshaunda Rorie when she was just two years old. The online girl's boutique carries an array of clothing, lip glosses, and accessories. The two said the business is about much more than fashion.
How to shake the nerves before an interview
GREENSBORO, N.C. — There are hundreds of job openings in the Triad right now. If you have a job interview, here are a few tips to help you ace the interview. Usually, someone gets nervous when asked a question they’re unsure how to answer. It can be a question about why you left your last job to how much money you’d like to make.
Mount Airy News
Families need emergency to create emergency plans, kits
North Carolina Emergency Management says the basic items of an emergency preparedness kit would include items like a first aid kit, cell phone charger, flashlight with full batteries, can opener, toiletries, extra keys, and cash. Find more info at: NCReady.gov. In this aerial image, some homes in Breathitt County, Ky.,...
2 the rescue: Meet Pepper
Meet Pepper! Our friends at Burlington Animal Services call him a mellow and sweet boy. They say Pepper is a little shy at first but warms up to you after a little time and a few treats. Pepper loves to run, play, and give kisses. He's a goofy and fun...
