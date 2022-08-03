ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Torrington, CT

Register Citizen

Two arrested after person stabbed in Hartford, police say

HARTFORD — City police arrested two people on Sunday after another individual was stabbed, according to officials. Lt. Aaron Boisvert, a spokesperson for the Hartford Police Department, said the person who was stabbed suffered superficial injuries. Boisvert did not immediately identify the arrested individuals or the charges they now...
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Police: North Branford man, 22, killed in New Haven crash

NORTH BRANFORD — A 22-year-old man from North Branford was killed in a crash in New Haven Saturday night, according to police. Officers were called to a crash involving a motorcycle on Middletown Avenue between its intersections with Front Street and the Interstate 91 ramp around 10:35 p.m., Officer Scott Shumway said in an email.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

New Haven police: West Haven man, 19, shot on Dixwell Avenue

NEW HAVEN — A West Haven resident was shot Friday evening on Dixwell Avenue, according to New Haven police. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire and a report of a person shot on Dixwell Avenue between its intersections with Henry and Munson streets at about 6:31 p.m., officer Scott Shumway said in an email.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Woman pronounced dead after shooting in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman died on the scene after being discovered with a gunshot wound on Saturday night. Hartford police officers responded to the scene and found the woman inside an apartment building at 73 Colonial Street. She was pronounced dead by EMS officials. Hartford police detained a suspect shortly after responding to […]
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Police: East Lyme man ‘failed to intervene’ in toddler’s abuse

EAST LYME — Police say they have charged a second person who failed to intervene as a local woman allegedly slapped, strangled and smothered a toddler with a pillow. East Lyme police said 38-year-old David Martin, of East Lyme, was charged Friday by a felony warrant with one count of risk of injury to a child.
EAST LYME, CT
Register Citizen

Southington man dies following East Haven bar double shooting

EAST HAVEN — A Southington man was fatally shot in an altercation inside an East Haven bar early Saturday, according to police. Capt. Joseph Murgo said officers were dispatched to Bulls Eye Billiards on Main Street following a report of a shooting during the overnight hours. Police found two...
EAST HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Hartford police seek bank robber

HARTFORD — Police said they are investigating a lunchtime bank robbery that occurred Thursday. The robbery happened about noon Thursday at the Bank of America, 790 Maple Ave., near Goodwin Park in the southern part of the city. When officers arrived, they learned that someone made off with a backpack of cash and was last seen heading west on West Preston Street, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said. The person was not armed.
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Suspect in fatal Shelton crash was driving nearly 100 mph

DERBY — Police say a Bridgeport man due in court this month was driving nearly 100 miles per hour before an August 2019 crash that killed a 20-year-old passenger on Route 8 in Shelton. The suspect, 23-year-old Markas Campo, faces charges of second-degree manslaughter, second-degree reckless endangerment, reckless driving,...
SHELTON, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Man, 36, wounded in Norwalk shooting

NORWALK — A man was shot in his legs Thursday night near South Main Street, according to police. Dispatchers received multiple 911 calls just before 11 p.m. Thursday, reporting gunfire near South Main and Merritt streets. In the area, officers found a crime scene, Lt. Terrence Blake said in a news release.
NORWALK, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Carjackers punched, pistol-whipped man, 70, in Orange

ORANGE — Police say two men carjacked a 70-year-old man at gunpoint at a gas station Friday morning, punching and pistol-whipping him to get him to give up the keys. Police said the incident occurred at a Valero service station on the Post Road early in the morning. As...
ORANGE, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Naugatuck man charged in 4-car crash on I-95 in New Haven

NEW HAVEN — A Naugatuck man was charged with driving under the influence and other offenses Thursday evening after he was involved in a four-car crash on Interstate 95, according to state police. Troopers were called to Exit 46 in New Haven for the crash around 7:30 p.m. Justin...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Milford police looking for dog stolen during car theft

MILFORD — When a person stole a blue Kia Forte from the parking lot of a Milford sandwich shop Thursday evening, they also made off with the owner’s dog that was left inside, according to the Milford Police Department. Police are looking for the stolen vehicle as well...
MILFORD, CT
WTNH.com

Man injured after crashing into bus on motorcycle in Torrington

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was seriously injured after he crashed into a bus while driving on his motorcycle in Torrington on Friday, police said. The Torrington Police Department responded to the area of Miegaon Avenue and Hoerle Boulevard around 5:30 p.m. for a crash between a small bus and motorcycle. At the scene, officers located the motorcyclist, 33-year-old Joshua Gadzik of Torrington, who was alert but suffering from serious, non-life threatening injuries.
TORRINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Naugatuck police: road reopens after fiery crash

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WFSB) - Naugatuck Fire, police and EMS dispatched earlier this evening to a single car collision involving a utility pole on Andrew Mountain Rd. On arrival the car was on fire, according to the Naugatuck Fire Department. The occupants were out of the car and no injuries were...
NAUGATUCK, CT
Register Citizen

CT state trooper faces new charges for previous assaults, police say

VERNON — A Connecticut State Police trooper accused of hitting a woman in the face has been charged again, this time in connection with past assaults and threats, police said. Jaime Solis, 29, turned himself in to the Vernon Police Department on Wednesday after learning there was a warrant...
VERNON, CT
Register Citizen

Bristol police investigate deadly shooting

BRISTOL — A person was fatally shot early Friday, police said. Police said they received a report of shots fired on Jefferson Avenue about 3:10 a.m., and when officers arrived, they found a male victim with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died,...
BRISTOL, CT

