Read on www.registercitizen.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Bobcat Sightings Sky Rocketing In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Related
Register Citizen
Two arrested after person stabbed in Hartford, police say
HARTFORD — City police arrested two people on Sunday after another individual was stabbed, according to officials. Lt. Aaron Boisvert, a spokesperson for the Hartford Police Department, said the person who was stabbed suffered superficial injuries. Boisvert did not immediately identify the arrested individuals or the charges they now...
Register Citizen
Hartford police: Woman killed on Colonial Street was ‘isolated incident’
HARTFORD — A woman was killed Saturday night on Colonial Street, according to Hartford police. Officers responded to a Colonial Street address around 9:17 p.m. for a citizen call of a person shot and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound, Sgt. Chris Mastroianni said in an email.
Register Citizen
Police: North Branford man, 22, killed in New Haven crash
NORTH BRANFORD — A 22-year-old man from North Branford was killed in a crash in New Haven Saturday night, according to police. Officers were called to a crash involving a motorcycle on Middletown Avenue between its intersections with Front Street and the Interstate 91 ramp around 10:35 p.m., Officer Scott Shumway said in an email.
Register Citizen
New Haven police: West Haven man, 19, shot on Dixwell Avenue
NEW HAVEN — A West Haven resident was shot Friday evening on Dixwell Avenue, according to New Haven police. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire and a report of a person shot on Dixwell Avenue between its intersections with Henry and Munson streets at about 6:31 p.m., officer Scott Shumway said in an email.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman pronounced dead after shooting in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman died on the scene after being discovered with a gunshot wound on Saturday night. Hartford police officers responded to the scene and found the woman inside an apartment building at 73 Colonial Street. She was pronounced dead by EMS officials. Hartford police detained a suspect shortly after responding to […]
Register Citizen
Police: East Lyme man ‘failed to intervene’ in toddler’s abuse
EAST LYME — Police say they have charged a second person who failed to intervene as a local woman allegedly slapped, strangled and smothered a toddler with a pillow. East Lyme police said 38-year-old David Martin, of East Lyme, was charged Friday by a felony warrant with one count of risk of injury to a child.
Register Citizen
Police: Thieves steal car in North Haven, lead police on crime spree
MILFORD — Police have arrested four people — all of them minors — who they said stole a woman’s car Friday morning while she was pumping gas before going on a multi-town crime spree of snatching people’s belongings. The spree finally ended after the car...
Register Citizen
Southington man dies following East Haven bar double shooting
EAST HAVEN — A Southington man was fatally shot in an altercation inside an East Haven bar early Saturday, according to police. Capt. Joseph Murgo said officers were dispatched to Bulls Eye Billiards on Main Street following a report of a shooting during the overnight hours. Police found two...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Register Citizen
Hartford police seek bank robber
HARTFORD — Police said they are investigating a lunchtime bank robbery that occurred Thursday. The robbery happened about noon Thursday at the Bank of America, 790 Maple Ave., near Goodwin Park in the southern part of the city. When officers arrived, they learned that someone made off with a backpack of cash and was last seen heading west on West Preston Street, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said. The person was not armed.
Register Citizen
Police: Suspect in fatal Shelton crash was driving nearly 100 mph
DERBY — Police say a Bridgeport man due in court this month was driving nearly 100 miles per hour before an August 2019 crash that killed a 20-year-old passenger on Route 8 in Shelton. The suspect, 23-year-old Markas Campo, faces charges of second-degree manslaughter, second-degree reckless endangerment, reckless driving,...
Holyoke man arrested after more than 40 machine guns seized
Daniel Augusto of Holyoke allegedly illegally possessed more than 40 machine guns and conversion devices, short-barred rifles, other weapons, and silencers.
Register Citizen
Police: Man, 36, wounded in Norwalk shooting
NORWALK — A man was shot in his legs Thursday night near South Main Street, according to police. Dispatchers received multiple 911 calls just before 11 p.m. Thursday, reporting gunfire near South Main and Merritt streets. In the area, officers found a crime scene, Lt. Terrence Blake said in a news release.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Register Citizen
Police: Carjackers punched, pistol-whipped man, 70, in Orange
ORANGE — Police say two men carjacked a 70-year-old man at gunpoint at a gas station Friday morning, punching and pistol-whipping him to get him to give up the keys. Police said the incident occurred at a Valero service station on the Post Road early in the morning. As...
Register Citizen
Police: Naugatuck man charged in 4-car crash on I-95 in New Haven
NEW HAVEN — A Naugatuck man was charged with driving under the influence and other offenses Thursday evening after he was involved in a four-car crash on Interstate 95, according to state police. Troopers were called to Exit 46 in New Haven for the crash around 7:30 p.m. Justin...
Register Citizen
Milford police looking for dog stolen during car theft
MILFORD — When a person stole a blue Kia Forte from the parking lot of a Milford sandwich shop Thursday evening, they also made off with the owner’s dog that was left inside, according to the Milford Police Department. Police are looking for the stolen vehicle as well...
WTNH.com
Man injured after crashing into bus on motorcycle in Torrington
TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was seriously injured after he crashed into a bus while driving on his motorcycle in Torrington on Friday, police said. The Torrington Police Department responded to the area of Miegaon Avenue and Hoerle Boulevard around 5:30 p.m. for a crash between a small bus and motorcycle. At the scene, officers located the motorcyclist, 33-year-old Joshua Gadzik of Torrington, who was alert but suffering from serious, non-life threatening injuries.
Eyewitness News
Naugatuck police: road reopens after fiery crash
NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WFSB) - Naugatuck Fire, police and EMS dispatched earlier this evening to a single car collision involving a utility pole on Andrew Mountain Rd. On arrival the car was on fire, according to the Naugatuck Fire Department. The occupants were out of the car and no injuries were...
Eyewitness News
Newington police make arrest for shots fired incident on Berlin Turnpike
NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Newington police made an arrest for a shots fired incident on the Berlin Turnpike last fall. Police said it happened on November 22 at the intersection of Pane Road. Nobody was injured in the shooting, authorities said. Marquees Rodriguez, 18, of Hartford, was arrested in...
Register Citizen
CT state trooper faces new charges for previous assaults, police say
VERNON — A Connecticut State Police trooper accused of hitting a woman in the face has been charged again, this time in connection with past assaults and threats, police said. Jaime Solis, 29, turned himself in to the Vernon Police Department on Wednesday after learning there was a warrant...
Register Citizen
Bristol police investigate deadly shooting
BRISTOL — A person was fatally shot early Friday, police said. Police said they received a report of shots fired on Jefferson Avenue about 3:10 a.m., and when officers arrived, they found a male victim with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died,...
Comments / 0